NBC News in Panic Mode Over Republican Legislatures Protecting Kids From Transgender 'Care'

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 12, 2024
meme

The media really are a special bunch, and you don't really despise them enough sometimes. 

From NBC News, clutching all the pearls about Republican-held state legislatures restricting medical 'care' for transgender youth and adults. 

This comes on the heels of Ohio's Republican legislature overriding Governor DeWine's veto of legislation that would prohibit gender transition procedures for minors and stop biological males from competing on women's sports teams. The timing is not coincidental.

They write:

Republican-led state legislatures are considering a new round of bills restricting medical care for transgender youths — and in some cases, adults — returning to the issue the year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits.

As legislatures begin their work for the year, lawmakers in several states have proposed enacting or strengthening restrictions on puberty-blocking drugs and hormone treatments for minors. Bills to govern the pronouns kids can use at school, which sports teams students can play on, and the bathrooms they can use are back, as well, along with efforts to restrict drag performances and some books and school curriculums.

LGBTQ advocates say that most of the states inclined to pass bans on gender-affirming care have done so, and that they now expect them to build on those restrictions and expand them to include adults. With legislatures in most states up for election this year, transgender youths and their families worry about again being targeted by conservatives using them as a wedge issue.

Notice how they say the legislation will restrict care for adults in the headline and opening paragraph, but then admit the part about adults is speculation on the part of LGBTQ advocates.

We've seen the 'medical care' and while we won't post the details, you can look it up. It's not pretty, the risks are tremendous, and the lifelong care needed to maintain the transition is expensive and burdensome.

Notice how they don't elaborate on it, either? Wonder why.

That's what it is.

America is a post-context, post-nuance, post-factual society.

And it shows.

Honestly, we were supposed to have flying cars in 2024. Instead we have people arguing mastectomies for teens is 'health care.'

We've never seen anyone suggest restricting what adults do or don't do.

But we're very concerned about the kids, and that's the line in the sand for a lot of people.

Not one bit of medical care.

But it's rich coming from the people who argued during COVID that the unvaccinated should be denied actual medical care.

And this isn't the first article they've published in the last 24 hours on the same topic:

Sigh.

Yes, they do.

We desperately need to address this issue.

They don't fit the narrative, so they don't matter.

All that happens to people who blow the whistle on the transgender business is personal attacks and federal investigations.

If they honestly covered detransitioners, or the impact of hormones on adolescents, or the complications from reassignment surgery, it would be wildly unpopular and banned. Europe is looking at the data, the science, and heading that way for youth.

The American media won't follow suit.


***

