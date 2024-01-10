Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'

We're not sure what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine thought he was doing. The state legislature sent him a bill banning "gender-affirming care" for minors as well as banning biological males from participating on girls' sports teams, and DeWine, a Republican, vetoed it, knowing full well the House had the votes to override his veto.

He said the Ohio way was to "follow the evidence," and that decisions on gender-affirming care were best left up to the people who know best, the parents.

No one was happy with DeWine. Even after vetoing the bill, trans activists claimed that DeWine had crumbled against "domestic terrorism" by the anti-trans mob when he proposed restrictions on adult gender-affirming care, including "lengthy" waiting periods and a team including an "endocrinologist, bioethicist, and psychiatrist."

BREAKING: The Ohio State House has just overrode Gov. DeWine's veto of HB68 by a 65-28 margin



The bill to ban mutiIation of minors and ban men from women's sports is on track to becoming state law without him. pic.twitter.com/gRYEKaRpmq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

Ohio State House successfully voted 65-28 to override Gov DeWines veto 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



The bill will now head to the Senate for a vote set for January 24th. Onward! pic.twitter.com/ObpIb1NeIC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 10, 2024

This is a no-brainer. DeWine should be ashamed it had to come to this. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 10, 2024

If they have the votes they should remove him from office as well — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 10, 2024

Good to hear that the little man was outvoted. Such an abysmal coward. — Dr. Steve (@SteveSayre) January 10, 2024

Good. He played it this way, though. He knew how it would go. Gets his ass off of whatever hot seat it was sitting on. — Serendipitous (@Serendi23149265) January 10, 2024

Good news for kids. Bad news for useless RINO governors. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 10, 2024

There are few things more satisfying than a cowardly Republican governor being overridden by his own legislature on an issue as important as this.



RINO Mike DeWine needs to face a primary challenge. — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) January 10, 2024

This is how to fight and win

More please — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 10, 2024

Every state needs to ban sex change operations for minors and men from competing in women’s sports.



It’s perverse that this even needs to be said — but here we are. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2024

Huge W for sanity and women’s sports — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) January 10, 2024

The entire globe knows where he stands on this issue, and they also know he's absolutely worthless. — JokerWonderWoman (@JokerWonderW) January 10, 2024

DeWine won over absolutely no one with this veto. Even trans activists thought he was gutless.

