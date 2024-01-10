BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health...
Chris Christie Withdrawals From Race And is Caught on a Hot Mic Saying...
BBC Reports Israel Carrying Out ‘Summary Executions’ of Gaza Civilians
LOL! Frequent 'Twitchy' Topic and Campaign Flunkee Jess Piper Found Guilty of Campaign...
We're Women Again! CBS News Celebrates All-Women St. Paul City Council, Twitter Has...
Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With...
Weaponized Government: Feds Trying to Ruin Life of Whistleblower Who Exposed TX Children's...
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for...
Kirby Bombarded With Questions Over the Biden Admin’s Latest Scandal Involving Defense Sec...
KJP's Whopper About Biden Always 'Working Around the Clock' Isn't Holding Up to...
THEY DID IT: Peace Declared in Israel and Gaza After San Francisco Calls...
CNN Contributor Proves She Doesn't Understand Surrogacy OR Christian Tradition in One Twee...
Dem Rep. Raskin Goes Full Denial After James Comer Shows Him Proof of...
Welcome to Trudeau's Canada: Here's Why a Journalist Was Arrested

Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on January 10, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

We're not sure what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine thought he was doing. The state legislature sent him a bill banning "gender-affirming care" for minors as well as banning biological males from participating on girls' sports teams, and DeWine, a Republican, vetoed it, knowing full well the House had the votes to override his veto.

Advertisement

He said the Ohio way was to "follow the evidence," and that decisions on gender-affirming care were best left up to the people who know best, the parents.

No one was happy with DeWine. Even after vetoing the bill, trans activists claimed that DeWine had crumbled against "domestic terrorism" by the anti-trans mob when he proposed restrictions on adult gender-affirming care, including "lengthy" waiting periods and a team including an "endocrinologist, bioethicist, and psychiatrist."

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

DeWine won over absolutely no one with this veto. Even trans activists thought he was gutless.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BAN OHIO TRANSGENDER GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's
Coucy
Chris Christie Withdrawals From Race And is Caught on a Hot Mic Saying What He REALLY Thinks About Haley
Coucy
Weaponized Government: Feds Trying to Ruin Life of Whistleblower Who Exposed TX Children's Hospital
Amy Curtis
We're Women Again! CBS News Celebrates All-Women St. Paul City Council, Twitter Has Thoughts
Amy Curtis
LOL! Frequent 'Twitchy' Topic and Campaign Flunkee Jess Piper Found Guilty of Campaign Finance Violations
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco Grateful Calvin
Advertisement