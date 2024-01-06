'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, was thrashed by conservatives when he vetoed an "anti-trans" bill that landed on his desk, arguing that decisions about gender-affirming care for minors fell to the parents, who knew best.

Then, on Friday, DeWine signed an executive order banning gender transition surgeries for minors. What happened to the parents knowing best? What if gender-affirming care includes a double mastectomy? That's banned, but puberty blockers and hormones are not?

“The Ohio way is to approach things in a systematic manner, to follow the evidence, to be careful, and that’s really what we’re doing,” DeWine explained when he vetoed the bill.

DeWine doesn't face an election challenge until 2026, but he seemed to walk back his stance on gender-affirming care, pissing off both conservatives and trans activists.

Watch as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine proposes Adult trans restrictions, including "lengthy" waiting periods, and a team including a "endocrinologist, bioethicist, and psychiatrist."



These restrictions would all but eliminate trans care, slowing it to a trickle. pic.twitter.com/mgVzvOb8AD — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 5, 2024

So DeWine is all but eliminating trans health care? What? It seems that the anti-trans mob — specifically domestic terrorists like Matt Walsh and Libs of TikTok — bullied him into these "restrictions."

The anti-trans mob bullied DeWine back into submission.



Don’t be fooled. This is more @MattWalshBlog @libsoftiktok domestic terrorism. Using their hateful followers to intimidate conservative leaders into doing their bidding. https://t.co/b5HPoH8fdc — Dan Smith (@helloimdansmith) January 5, 2024

This is domestic terrorism — another term that has lost all meaning. Free speech is not domestic terrorism.

This is ridiculous.

It’s domestic terrorism for someone to be 18 before mom chemically castrates her kid for TikTok views? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 5, 2024

You trying to do to “domestic terrorism” what the left has already done to “racism”? 😂



Rendering a useful term completely useless by using it to refer to perfectly normal democratic behaviour is cringe, bro. — Patrick Jolicoeur (@pattyjolicoeur) January 5, 2024

Must you use such ridiculous language?



“Domestic terrorism”? They don’t want kids permanently mutilated before they’re old enough to know for certain that’s what they want, and you think it’s “domestic terrorism” from a “hateful” “mob”.



Is there a pill you can take? — FunkyPox #DeSantis2024 (@corrcomm) January 6, 2024

YOU are the ones out to end women’s sports and you call people fighting for women “domestic terrorists.”

What flagrantly dangerous bigotry.



You’re the extremists. — Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) January 6, 2024

You're upset because they want specialists to be thorough and competent when contemplating irreversible hormones and surgeries on human beings? Wow! 😳 — ShellyM (@ShellyMNO) January 6, 2024

Leftist terrorism = “activism”

Conservative activism = “terrorism” pic.twitter.com/4pNBBJBNRp — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) January 6, 2024

So domestic terrorism is when elected leaders choose to exercise power you disagree with? — Brad Capaldi (@TheGoatofMPVs) January 6, 2024

Domestic terrorism is reposting videos that people purposefully post to garner views on social media.

Don’t worry, you can still complete your transition. No one will care. — Lizard lips (@nine14six) January 5, 2024

"Terrorism"? Crybaby. — Watt A. Character (@WattACharacter) January 6, 2024

"White supremacy" … "far-right" … "domestic terrorism" … all terms that have lost all meaning from overuse. DeWine vetoed the bill and is still getting pilloried by the trans mob.

