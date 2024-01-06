Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, was thrashed by conservatives when he vetoed an "anti-trans" bill that landed on his desk, arguing that decisions about gender-affirming care for minors fell to the parents, who knew best.

Then, on Friday, DeWine signed an executive order banning gender transition surgeries for minors. What happened to the parents knowing best? What if gender-affirming care includes a double mastectomy? That's banned, but puberty blockers and hormones are not?

“The Ohio way is to approach things in a systematic manner, to follow the evidence, to be careful, and that’s really what we’re doing,” DeWine explained when he vetoed the bill. 

DeWine doesn't face an election challenge until 2026, but he seemed to walk back his stance on gender-affirming care, pissing off both conservatives and trans activists.

So DeWine is all but eliminating trans health care? What? It seems that the anti-trans mob — specifically domestic terrorists like Matt Walsh and Libs of TikTok — bullied him into these "restrictions."

This is domestic terrorism — another term that has lost all meaning. Free speech is not domestic terrorism.

This is ridiculous.

Domestic terrorism is reposting videos that people purposefully post to garner views on social media.

"White supremacy" … "far-right" … "domestic terrorism" … all terms that have lost all meaning from overuse. DeWine vetoed the bill and is still getting pilloried by the trans mob.

***

