'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov. DeWine's New EO on 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Back at the end of December, we reported on Ohio governor Mike DeWine vetoing HB 68, legislation that would have protected women's sports and outlawed transition surgeries for minors. He was rightly criticized for it at the time.

Something must've happened because yesterday DeWine announced he signed an executive order banning gender transition surgeries.

Watch:

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) says he has signed an executive order banning gender transition surgeries for minors in the state.



DeWine vetoed a bill last week that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors. pic.twitter.com/q7LvxoeXED — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2024

Back in December, DeWine said of his decision to veto he bill that, 'Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is best for a child than the two people who know that child the best—the parents. The Ohio way is to approach things in a systematic manner, to follow the evidence, to be careful, and that’s really what we’re doing.'

Using that logic, any legislation that limits what parents can do with and to their children violates DeWine's notion that the state is saying it knows better. Compulsory K-12 education, for example. Why does Ohio get to make that decision for parents, but not one that renders children sterile and physically maimed?

So rather than sign legislation passed through Ohio's deliberative bodies, the duly elected members of the House and Assembly, DeWine decided the 'systematic manner' was to veto that bill and pass an executive order.

Makes perfect sense.

The legislature has enough votes to override his veto, and that seemed to influence DeWine's decision:

DeWine last week said he hoped vetoing a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, while approving a ban on gender transition surgeries for minors, would win the support of GOP legislators in Ohio who signaled they were considering overriding his veto. https://t.co/NmjstBtEep — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2024

Override the veto anyway, Ohio Republicans.

it’s very important to know that dewine’s executive orders have no permanency. He could wait for publicity to die down and then revoke the order and no one would know. That’s why we must override his veto and make it actual state law. — Kristopher J. Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KAndersonAkron) January 5, 2024

And if he doesn't, the next governor could.

Spineless behavior, frankly.

Executive orders are symbolic rubbish



Laws are what count — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) January 5, 2024

And if you complain when Obama or Biden do them, you should complain about this.

That's not how we were meant to be governed.

He must have looked at his new poll numbers — Ever Ready (@BillBaker6969) January 6, 2024

He just won reelection in 2022 and is up for reelection in 2026. But the heat must be bad.

DeWine is trying to find an incoherent compromise position by banning surgeries but still allowing chemical castration of children. Not nearly good enough. His veto must be overridden and he should still be run out of Republican politics forever. https://t.co/Fqt5IV8sui — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 5, 2024

So he'd still allow hormone 'gender-affirming' treatment.

No, override his veto and pass the original legislation.

Impressive he's managed to alienate himself from both republicans and democrats



Override the veto & get DeWine out of office https://t.co/1j7ORw1AfQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 5, 2024

He's made an even bigger mess of this.

Well done, DeWine.

Governor DeWine's executive order is a day late and a dollar short.



It doesn't protect fairness in women's sports, and the next governor could unilaterally repeal it.



Override the veto of HB 68. https://t.co/5zOOOUYj4Z — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) January 5, 2024

Protecting girls' sports is equally as important.

Too little, too late. DeWine needs to be run out of office with a pitchfork and fervent splendor. https://t.co/KJ7rDbxjdX — The Benevolent Dictatorship (@SBGFL81) January 6, 2024

He's probably hoping by 2026 people forget this.

We hope they don't.

Relative to the NH House passing HB619 yesterday and those groups hoping that Governor Sununu will veto it, 'like Governor DeWine did.' https://t.co/MUP8E9XQUa — Rep. Keith Ammon (@RepKeithAmmon) January 5, 2024

Maybe Sununu will see what a cluster DeWine's made of it and not go down this road.

An executive order is not LAW. It's just a directive to the Ohio executive branch.



Very strange. https://t.co/LwVNxlLk1H — Max Manus (@MaxManus73) January 5, 2024

And it probably doesn't carry the same weight of penalty that a law does, nor the enforcement capabilities.

And no one is satisfied with that.

***

