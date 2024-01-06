'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov. DeWine's New EO on 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Back at the end of December, we reported on Ohio governor Mike DeWine vetoing HB 68, legislation that would have protected women's sports and outlawed transition surgeries for minors. He was rightly criticized for it at the time.

Something must've happened because yesterday DeWine announced he signed an executive order banning gender transition surgeries.

Watch:

Back in December, DeWine said of his decision to veto he bill that, 'Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is best for a child than the two people who know that child the best—the parents. The Ohio way is to approach things in a systematic manner, to follow the evidence, to be careful, and that’s really what we’re doing.'

Using that logic, any legislation that limits what parents can do with and to their children violates DeWine's notion that the state is saying it knows better. Compulsory K-12 education, for example. Why does Ohio get to make that decision for parents, but not one that renders children sterile and physically maimed?

So rather than sign legislation passed through Ohio's deliberative bodies, the duly elected members of the House and Assembly, DeWine decided the 'systematic manner' was to veto that bill and pass an executive order.

Makes perfect sense.

The legislature has enough votes to override his veto, and that seemed to influence DeWine's decision:

Override the veto anyway, Ohio Republicans.

And if he doesn't, the next governor could.

Spineless behavior, frankly.

And if you complain when Obama or Biden do them, you should complain about this.

That's not how we were meant to be governed.

He just won reelection in 2022 and is up for reelection in 2026. But the heat must be bad.

So he'd still allow hormone 'gender-affirming' treatment.

No, override his veto and pass the original legislation.

He's made an even bigger mess of this.

Well done, DeWine.

Protecting girls' sports is equally as important.

He's probably hoping by 2026 people forget this.

We hope they don't.

Maybe Sununu will see what a cluster DeWine's made of it and not go down this road.

And it probably doesn't carry the same weight of penalty that a law does, nor the enforcement capabilities.

And no one is satisfied with that.

***

