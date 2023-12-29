Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything...
The Biden Admin Has Set ANOTHER Record (in a Disastrous Way of Course)
'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With...
Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC...
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
The Reason the COVID Lab Leak Talk Became Toxic Was Because of Sen....
'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had...
'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'
I've Seen That 'Real Women' Calendar and I'm OK With It
Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European...
Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator
'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the...
THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border...

'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto

Doug P.  |  12:28 PM on December 29, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Predictably the mainstream media headlines about the bill that Ohio's Republican governor vetoed today are something along the lines of "DeWine vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care and transgender girls from taking part in women's sports." 

Advertisement

In a sane world that would be reported "Ohio's governor vetoes bill that would ban child mutilation and males competing in women's sports." 

Republican lawmakers in Ohio have enough votes to override DeWine's veto. Meanwhile, DeWine is getting slammed for the veto and being informed that his political career is over because of this: 

The country has never been more desperate for new leadership at several levels. 

Recommended

Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'
justmindy
Advertisement

Now we'll wait and see when or if Ohio's Republican lawmakers override DeWine's veto. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'
justmindy
'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With Reality
Doug P.
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
FuzzyChimp
The Biden Admin Has Set ANOTHER Record (in a Disastrous Way of Course)
Doug P.
Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC Hashtag in 2020
Doug P.
911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection' justmindy
Advertisement