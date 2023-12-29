'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto

Predictably the mainstream media headlines about the bill that Ohio's Republican governor vetoed today are something along the lines of "DeWine vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care and transgender girls from taking part in women's sports."

In a sane world that would be reported "Ohio's governor vetoes bill that would ban child mutilation and males competing in women's sports."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine just vetoed an outstanding bill that protected the integrity, fairness, and safety of sports, and protected children from unethical medical attempts at the impossible—“affirming” a sexual “identity” at odds with reality. Have caved to special interests. — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) December 29, 2023

Republican lawmakers in Ohio have enough votes to override DeWine's veto. Meanwhile, DeWine is getting slammed for the veto and being informed that his political career is over because of this:

Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed HB 68, a bill that would protect women's sports and prevent child mutilation. Fortunately, Ohio has the votes to override the veto. @GovMikeDeWine is a spineless coward that needs to be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/u4fGJiF8C0 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 29, 2023

Who needs democrats when you have people like @GovMikeDeWine as part of the @GOP? pic.twitter.com/Q3ZNlz2YQq — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 29, 2023

If our leaders can't find it within themselves to protect children and women, it's time we elect new leaders. https://t.co/4cKdKPokye — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 29, 2023

The country has never been more desperate for new leadership at several levels.

Gov. DeWine’s political career is over. What a way to go out. Paid off by the medical lobby, which is insanely powerful in Ohio.



Remember him for his desire to sterilize and mutilate children. — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) December 29, 2023

We will not forget it, and we will seize future opportunities to protect children from activist ritual abuse. — Laura Becker🦎 (@FunkGodArtist) December 29, 2023

This is DeWine, the same RINO Governor who was wetting his pants during Covid.



These people have to go. https://t.co/kiPP77XqPr — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 29, 2023

Get rid of RINOs like Mike DeWine and elect real Republicans. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 29, 2023

Now we'll wait and see when or if Ohio's Republican lawmakers override DeWine's veto.

