Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech

Brett T.  |  12:00 AM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As Twitchy reported, a CNN poll showed that 69 percent of viewers had a "very positive" or "somewhat positive" reaction to President Donald Trump's address before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. CBS News had it at 76 percent favorable.

But that's how the American people felt. How about the journalists? We're glad you asked, because Drew Holden has put together another fantastic thread showing how they viewed the speech. 

CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane, whose usual beat is January 6 prosecutions, said there "was a horribly tense feeling in this chamber." We found it pretty joyous and hopeful. How about when they made that little 13-year-old an honorary Secret Service agent? If there were any tension in the chamber, it came from the Democrats who couldn't even applaud that.

Trump's speech was "rowdy."

A poll showed that 80 percent of viewers believe Rep. Al Green's behavior was inappropriate.

The Guardian really liked the "RESIST" T-shirts worn by Democrats as they walked out of the speech.

The Democrats' protests were the defining moment for the Democrats — it was a childish tantrum.

It's not about the speech, it's about how Democrats reacted to the speech.

… how out of touch they are with the American people. 

It’s 2016 all over again.

The biggest difference this editor noticed between Trump's "divisive" speech and Joe Biden's State of the Union address is that Trump brought up Laken Riley as part of his remarks, while Biden had to be angrily shamed into saying the name "Lincoln" Riley by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

***

 

