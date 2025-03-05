Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common...
Senator John Fetterman Compares His Unhinged, Screeching Democrat Party to an Ignored Car...
VIP
‘Pocahontas’ Is a Nickname and Not a Slur No Matter How Much it...
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe...
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech
Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the...
CBS Evening News Profiles Two Workers Laid Off From National Park Service
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Sanctuary Dems Pearl-Clutching About ICE Enforcing the...
Boston's Mayor Tells Illegal Immigrants 'This Is Your Home'
VIP
Democrats Eschew the Rule of Law in Favor of 'Poetic Justice'
Heartwarming: Watch Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel and President Trump at Oval...
Canadian Newspaper Devotes Front Page to Three Words: 'Strong and Free'
New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to...
VIP
Here's More Video for Those Jasmine Crockett 2028 Ads

Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Education

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Democrats think that screaming ‘eggs!’ is going to turn voters back to their party. If you’re engaged on social media you’ve probably had a Democrat ignorantly blast at you, ‘How is this going to lower the price of eggs?’ Yes, they believe there is a way to magically lower the cost of eggs while tossing the forces of supply and demand out the window. Spoiler: they don’t even know what supply and demand is.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Scott Jennings is here to educate Democrats on why egg prices are high in some areas. He raises chickens, after all. (WATCH)

That’s so bad it’s good.

Prices have spiked because millions of chickens were slaughtered because of a bird flu outbreak. Fewer hens mean fewer eggs. Commenters know how this works.

We’ve suspected that as well. Democrats are lying because they know some voters don’t understand how things work in the real world. They’re preying on people’s ignorance.

Recommended

Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech
Brett T.
Advertisement

One commenter says the mass culling of chickens wasn’t even justified.

They didn't. However, with Trump taking office, Democrats scrambled to find a universal issue that required time to solve and couldn't be fixed with an Executive Order. That's why they most likely settled on eggs.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOOD INFLATION JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech
Brett T.
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe Rogan (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common Sense
Gordon K
Senator John Fetterman Compares His Unhinged, Screeching Democrat Party to an Ignored Car Alarm
Warren Squire
Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the Dismantling of USAID
Brett T.
'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech Brett T.
Advertisement