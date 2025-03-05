Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Education

Democrats think that screaming ‘eggs!’ is going to turn voters back to their party. If you’re engaged on social media you’ve probably had a Democrat ignorantly blast at you, ‘How is this going to lower the price of eggs?’ Yes, they believe there is a way to magically lower the cost of eggs while tossing the forces of supply and demand out the window. Spoiler: they don’t even know what supply and demand is.

Thankfully, Scott Jennings is here to educate Democrats on why egg prices are high in some areas. He raises chickens, after all. (WATCH)

🚨Scott Jennings (who raises his own chickens) breaks down the “egg prices!” issue so even Democrats can understand it:



"If you want to know why egg prices are high, it's not because of what anything Donald Trump has done — we killed all the chickens that lay all the eggs." pic.twitter.com/rkmgmmhroD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025

That’s so bad it’s good.

Prices have spiked because millions of chickens were slaughtered because of a bird flu outbreak. Fewer hens mean fewer eggs. Commenters know how this works.

I can’t believe that no one on the left can grasp this.



100M chickens, laying 1 egg each per day- Destroyed.



100M eggs x as many days as it takes to replace the culled chickens =



Billions of eggs off the market. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 5, 2025

Yep. It’ll take a minute for those chicks to grow and be able to lay eggs. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) March 5, 2025

Takes 5-6 months for a chick to produce eggs. — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) March 5, 2025

I think Dem leadership grasps it. They just lie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025

We’ve suspected that as well. Democrats are lying because they know some voters don’t understand how things work in the real world. They’re preying on people’s ignorance.

One commenter says the mass culling of chickens wasn’t even justified.

Which was so stupid because, as long as you cook the eggs and the chicken itself before eating, you would essentially be unable to get the bird flu.



It's a massacre of 100 million for political reason, not for health reasons. — Isaac (@IcedViews) March 5, 2025

Yep. “Eggs prices" and "Trump is H*tler” are the twin pillars of the Democrat party platform at present — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025

Worst part is, there was no option to remove non-sick chickens, so because a minority of them had the flu, they all were slaughtered. — UnBreaded (@DascoliEdward) March 5, 2025

Democrats didn't care about egg prices in October 2024. it's so weird! — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) March 5, 2025

They didn't. However, with Trump taking office, Democrats scrambled to find a universal issue that required time to solve and couldn't be fixed with an Executive Order. That's why they most likely settled on eggs.