Identity Insanity: Jo Jo From Jerz Says Being a Woman is Simply a Feeling on Piers Morgan’s Show

Outspoken Democrat influencer Jo Jo From Jerz was recently on Piers Morgan’s show. Morgan asked her what a woman is, and that’s when the utter insanity started. Jo Jo asserted that being a woman is simply a feeling. Who needs science, when we have magic, right?

Here she is throwing reality out the window. (WATCH)

Jo Jo From Jerz tells Piers Morgan: "If you feel like a woman, you're a woman."



📺 https://t.co/VK7kngsReY@piersmorgan | @JoJoFromJerz pic.twitter.com/24gyQReC08 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 5, 2025

Is that... REALLY all womanhood is to her? Just a vaguely defined feeling, nothing more? — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) March 6, 2025

Does she believe this or is she just saying it because her Democrat Party demands it?

She’s advocating for magic. We’re stumped on how one can feel like something without ever having been that something. Commenters were just as confused.

How can you accurately say that you feel like a woman if you are not one? How do you know that what you feel is how a woman feels? It may just be how you THINK a woman feels, which is only your outside perception of her feelings. — CommonSense (@Smatterchuboy) March 5, 2025

I couldn't have expressed It better!

Only a woman knows How women feels — Wes (@wess9900) March 6, 2025

It’s Democrat ‘logic’ so it won't make any sense.

Commenters were having fun exploring Jo Jo’s lunacy. After all, according to her reasoning, one can become anything they feel like becoming.

So when my 3yo feels like a dinosaur, does that mean he’s a dinosaur? @JoJoFromJerz — Ashley Jensen (@MrsJensen_13) March 5, 2025

per her logic, yes!



and next week when he’s spider-man, just make sure he stays grounded 👍 — benjamin (@benjamintua) March 5, 2025

Don't be silly. Dinosaurs are extinct. — JT_in_LA (@JT_in_LA) March 6, 2025

No no no you dummy, a woman is the one thing in the universe that you can just claim to be and then automatically and instantly become.



Don't ask me (or JoJo) to explain why, it's really complex stuff. — Ingmar Spergman (@EIngmarSpergman) March 5, 2025

Nah, we’re not putting limits on what anyone can become. This next poster explores his snack food identity.

Hey Jo Jo I feel like a bag of Cheetos does that mean I’m a bag of Cheetos — Uncle Rico. (@ChrisC2212) March 5, 2025

They say you are what you eat. You could be a bag of Cheetos. Or even Funyuns! — CommonSense (@Smatterchuboy) March 5, 2025

Don’t you dare call me Funyuns! That’s what I was 3 days ago I’ve changed my mind now I’m Cheetos — Uncle Rico. (@ChrisC2212) March 5, 2025

It's just as Jo Jo believes!

Commenters have some final thoughts starting with acknowledging that Jo Jo was invited to the White House by former President Joe Biden.

Remember, the previous admin had her at the White House pic.twitter.com/Bhu8fXU7Az — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) March 5, 2025

A perfect illustration of how gender ideology decimates Title IX protections for women and girls. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) March 5, 2025

She is the poster child for why the vast majority of "Twitter Famous" people shouldn't be given television platforms. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) March 6, 2025

omg. she is a thousand times dumber than I gave her credit for.



she must really practice! — Frank Bojazi (@FrankBojazi) March 6, 2025

They will die on this hill as well as @TheDemocrats party. — Shane Combs Cobb (@shanecombscobb) March 5, 2025

This is perfect. Please keep up with this nonsense. Democrats are sabotaging their already broken party everytime they speak. It’s glorious. — RedPillPatriot (@8TheRedPill) March 5, 2025

This transgender madness has the Democrat Party in its thrall. It’s a reality-denying ideology that Jo Jo and other Dems believe. It’s such a bizarre hill to die on but it’s what the Democrat Party has chosen.