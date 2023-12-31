Absurd! Woman Claims There is a 'Genocide' Against Trans People in ... Texas
'That Day I Became an Animal:' New York Times Reports on Hamas Weaponizing Sexual Violence

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

This is a tough read, but a necessary and important one.

The things Hamas did in Israel on 10/7, and continues to do needs a spotlight shined on it. Especially because so many people deny this is happening or say the Israeli men and women who have been injured, raped, and killed by terrorists somehow deserve it.

We'll warn you: this is graphic and disturbing, and not exactly something that will put you in the holiday mood, but the world must know.

Click on the tweet to keep reading.

Kudos to the New York Times for writing this piece:

At first, she was known simply as “the woman in the black dress.”

In a grainy video, you can see her, lying on her back, dress torn, legs spread, vagina exposed. Her face is burned beyond recognition and her right hand covers her eyes.

The video was shot in the early hours of Oct. 8 by a woman searching for a missing friend at the site of the rave in southern Israel where, the day before, Hamas terrorists massacred hundreds of young Israelis.

The video went viral, with thousands of people responding, desperate to know if the woman in the black dress was their missing friend, sister or daughter.

One family knew exactly who she was — Gal Abdush, mother of two from a working-class town in central Israel, who disappeared from the rave that night with her husband.

As the terrorists closed in on her, trapped on a highway in a line of cars of people trying to flee the party, she sent one final WhatsApp message to her family: “You don’t understand.”

Based largely on the video evidence — which was verified by The New York Times — Israeli police officials said they believed that Ms. Abdush was raped, and she has become a symbol of the horrors visited upon Israeli women and girls during the Oct. 7 attacks.

This is horrific.

Where is the 'Me Too' crowd? The feminists? The Left who scream 'rape culture' whenever a man even looks at a woman?

Why are they silent or -- worse -- denying this?

We all know why.

We hope so, too.

This is a very, very good point.

It also ties into what we said above: the same people who tripped over themselves to believe any rape accusation against a Republican (like Brett Kavanaugh) are now looking for evidence beyond video and eyewitness testimony. It's incredible to watch, but not unsurprising.

Yes, may they rot.

And may the victims rest in peace.

A 'bully' for sharing this? Wow.

It gave us a pit in our stomach, that's for sure. But everyone should read it.

It is beyond comprehension.

It was the worst kind.

For all the people screaming about a ceasefire, there was one in place on October 6.

Who broke it?

Hamas.

And now they're facing the consequences of their actions.

Oh, they'll undoubtedly move the goalposts again. And again. Anything to defend the evils of Hamas.

And if they'll march for this they'll march for anything.

 Keep that in mind.

This was hard. This writer is a nurse and she's seen some things and this still got to her.

You don't ceasefire with this.

Exactly this.

Be prepared. The horrors described are beyond unspeakable.

Tell us more about 'Islamophobia', Biden.

Mossad and Shin Bet will do their jobs.

Yes, they should. They should be made to watch the footage.

This is not 'resistance.' These are war crimes. Atrocities.

Neither do we, which is saying something about how evil and horrible Hamas truly is.

Amazing how the 'speech is violence' crowd absolves themselves from these horrible acts.

You cannot coexist with people who do this to other human beings. It's not possible.

Remember this when the Left tells us Hamas treated the hostages so well. They didn't. They were malnourished, sick, weak, and went without proper medical care.

This should scare us all.

It's infuriating and utterly disappointing.

But that's the Left for you.

And they are cheered on, in America, in Europe. On college campuses and in media newsrooms.

There's a yet-unpublished Community Note on Weiss's tweet trying to debunk the eyewitness testimony and reporting by the NYT.

We are some of the NYT's harshest critics (and let's be honest, the often deserve it). But this time they actually committed an act of journalism and should be praised.

Meanwhile, Hamas needs to be obliterated so this never, ever happens again to any person. Anywhere.

***

