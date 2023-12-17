'Send THEM to Gaza': Majority of 18-24 Year Olds Thinks Israel Should Be 'Ended,' Given to Hamas

For the people who think the rampant anti-semitism on college isn't a big deal, this poll shows why it is: 51% of 18-24 year olds (ya know, college aged young adults) think Israel should be dismantled as a country and given to Hamas.

It's insane.

This comes on the heels of a poll that showed a majority of young adults also think Jews are an 'oppressor class'; things are not going well for the next generation. The ones that will be in charge someday.

Majority of Americans 18-24 think Israel should ‘be ended and given to Hamas’ https://t.co/FsMfOTIGBd pic.twitter.com/RYgs8B1ae5 — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2023

The New York Post explains:

A majority of young Americans said they believe Israel should “be ended and given to Hamas,” according to a shocking poll. The survey, conducted THIS WEEK by Harvard-Harris polling, found 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 said they believed the long-term answer to the Israel-Palestinian conflict was for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.” Only 32% said they believed in a two-state solution, and just 17% said other Arab states should be asked to absorb Palestinian populations. The figure was in stark contrast to other age groups, which all dramatically preferred a two-state solution. Just 4% of Americans 65 and over said they felt Israel should be ended.

We've forgotten the history, of why Israel exists in the first place, and our college-aged young adults have been taught to hate Israel and the Jews by institutions of 'higher learning' (and progressive politicians) who think 'from the river to the sea' is an 'aspirational statement', but 'sizeism' is 'violence.'

It's a Havard Harris poll. — marnes (@marnes) December 17, 2023

The irony is not lost on us.

The majority of college age students surveyed in this poll support the Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the mass murder of Jews on October 7th.



It was collected by Harvard- Harris. This is the "context" that President Gay was talking about.



I weep for our future. https://t.co/XApBhEFNje — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 16, 2023

'Context', indeed.

We weep, too.

For those criticizing the war in Gaza. Yes, war is brutal. Mistakes and collateral damage happen. Innocents are hurt. That’s why war is ALWAYS the last resort.



But don’t forget who/how this war started, and has vowed to do 10/7 again.



There is no peace with terrorists. — Wm. Brady🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇪 (@WilliamBradyCoS) December 16, 2023

The young adults seem to think they get peace by giving the terrorists everything they want.

They also believe males can become women so this isn’t surprising. — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) December 16, 2023

Not in the least.

Majority of young Americans are idiots. — Roger (@Roger247_) December 17, 2023

Short, sweet, and to the point.

Deemocrats and government schools are to blame. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) December 16, 2023

And the Ivy League, which was supposed to be the cream of the crop when it comes to learning.

Guess not.

Send THEM over to Gaza. — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) December 17, 2023

A lot of problems would be solved if coddled American youth had to actually live in the real world, where people don't have time for 'microaggressions' and 'safe spaces.' Perhaps spending some time with Hamas would disabuse them of the notion the terrorists are the good guys here, and that Jews are the 'oppressors.'

WTF is going on with kids. 😵‍💫 https://t.co/MNRMPWIY9r — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 17, 2023

Excellent question.

We have no idea. But we weep for the future.

While the @ADL was fighting misguided battles demonizing the 'far right' & Trump supporters, the Leftist woke indoctrinators turned an entire generation anti-semitic & anti-Israel.



What a colossal strategic failure. https://t.co/JeuV0um8u7 — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 17, 2023

It's a failure on many, many levels.

This is what happens when you whitewash Islam and moan about "Islamophobia" all the time -- you raise a generation who utterly fail to understand the threat of Islamic fundamentalists and supremacists, including Hamas and the Palestinians who support them. https://t.co/95OG7w6Xd6 — Ibrahim S. Amin (@Ibrahim_S_Amin) December 16, 2023

And this form of Islam absolutely does not mesh with the other ideological causes that age group supports: gay rights, abortion, women's rights, trans rights.

All those things are incompatible with fundamentalist Islam.

Why do they not see this? Do they think they'll browbeat the fundamentalists into capitulating to them?

Good luck with that.

“58% of 18-24 year olds agreed that ‘Hamas would like to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel.’”



You see, the woke generation is perfectly fine with genocide — as long as it’s perpetrated against the right people. https://t.co/I9aPUn1La5 — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 16, 2023

This should scare everyone. Because today, they're okay with the Jews being targets of genocide. Tomorrow, it'll be you.

We are doomed. I know they say that about every young adult generation, but TikTok has ruined these people. https://t.co/L3Jz6a4yjK — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 17, 2023

By design, too.

In the same poll, 80% of 18-24 year olds also say Israel has the right to defend itself with air strikes on heavily populated Palestinian areas. We can attempt to account for things like this…or just assume polls like this are mostly useless garbage and should be ignored. https://t.co/2efbFnddPx — Geoff Shullenberger (@g_shullenberger) December 17, 2023

Maybe they really are that dumb, because this result doesn't mesh with the notion of turning over Israel to Hamas.

They either a) actually support giving Israel to Hamas, b) don't realize saying 'give Israel to Hamas' and 'Israel can use air strikes' are inconsistent positions, or c) are that easily swayed on the issue the contradict themselves in the same poll.

Regardless, this does not bode well.

***

