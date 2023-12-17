'Send THEM to Gaza': Majority of 18-24 Year Olds Thinks Israel Should Be 'Ended,' Given to Hamas

HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and...
Amy Curtis  |  10:15 AM on December 17, 2023
Twitchy

For the people who think the rampant anti-semitism on college isn't a big deal, this poll shows why it is: 51% of 18-24 year olds (ya know, college aged young adults) think Israel should be dismantled as a country and given to Hamas. 

It's insane.

This comes on the heels of a poll that showed a majority of young adults also think Jews are an 'oppressor class'; things are not going well for the next generation. The ones that will be in charge someday.

The New York Post explains:

A majority of young Americans said they believe Israel should “be ended and given to Hamas,” according to a shocking poll.

The survey, conducted THIS WEEK by Harvard-Harris polling, found 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 said they believed the long-term answer to the Israel-Palestinian conflict was for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.”

Only 32% said they believed in a two-state solution, and just 17% said other Arab states should be asked to absorb Palestinian populations.

The figure was in stark contrast to other age groups, which all dramatically preferred a two-state solution. Just 4% of Americans 65 and over said they felt Israel should be ended.

We've forgotten the history, of why Israel exists in the first place, and our college-aged young adults have been taught to hate Israel and the Jews by institutions of 'higher learning' (and progressive politicians) who think 'from the river to the sea' is an 'aspirational statement', but 'sizeism' is 'violence.'

The irony is not lost on us.

'Context', indeed.

We weep, too.

The young adults seem to think they get peace by giving the terrorists everything they want.

Not in the least.

Short, sweet, and to the point.

And the Ivy League, which was supposed to be the cream of the crop when it comes to learning.

Guess not.

A lot of problems would be solved if coddled American youth had to actually live in the real world, where people don't have time for 'microaggressions' and 'safe spaces.' Perhaps spending some time with Hamas would disabuse them of the notion the terrorists are the good guys here, and that Jews are the 'oppressors.'

Excellent question.

We have no idea. But we weep for the future.

It's a failure on many, many levels.

And this form of Islam absolutely does not mesh with the other ideological causes that age group supports: gay rights, abortion, women's rights, trans rights.

All those things are incompatible with fundamentalist Islam.

Why do they not see this? Do they think they'll browbeat the fundamentalists into capitulating to them?

Good luck with that.

This should scare everyone. Because today, they're okay with the Jews being targets of genocide. Tomorrow, it'll be you.

By design, too.

Maybe they really are that dumb, because this result doesn't mesh with the notion of turning over Israel to Hamas.

They either a) actually support giving Israel to Hamas, b) don't realize saying 'give Israel to Hamas' and 'Israel can use air strikes' are inconsistent positions, or c) are that easily swayed on the issue the contradict themselves in the same poll.

Regardless, this does not bode well. 

***

