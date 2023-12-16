NBC News Reporter Jarred by Debate Over Trump's 'Desire to Be Dictator for...
Poll Shows That Most Young People Agree 'Jews as a Class Are Oppressors'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 16, 2023
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

This is really bad. We often ask how college-age students got so radicalized against Israel. The presidents of three elite universities couldn't even admit that calling for genocide violates the student code of conduct … it would depend on the context. There are pro-Hamas demonstrations at colleges all across the country.

A recent poll by The Economist found:

Some 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with 8% of those aged 30-44 (see chart). An additional 30% of young Americans said they do not know whether the Holocaust is a myth. Many respondents espouse the canard that Jews wield too much power in America: young people are nearly five times more likely to think this than are those aged 65 and older (28% versus 6%).

Another poll conducted by Harvard of all places says that 73 percent of respondents agreed that Jews are oppressors and should be treated as such. The percentage of young people 18-24 was a shocking 67 percent.

It's a good thing that the Biden administration just announced the country's first-ever National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.

If it's any consolation, the majority also believe that white people are oppressors.

***

