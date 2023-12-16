Poll Shows That Most Young People Agree 'Jews as a Class Are Oppressors'

This is really bad. We often ask how college-age students got so radicalized against Israel. The presidents of three elite universities couldn't even admit that calling for genocide violates the student code of conduct … it would depend on the context. There are pro-Hamas demonstrations at colleges all across the country.

A recent poll by The Economist found:

Some 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with 8% of those aged 30-44 (see chart). An additional 30% of young Americans said they do not know whether the Holocaust is a myth. Many respondents espouse the canard that Jews wield too much power in America: young people are nearly five times more likely to think this than are those aged 65 and older (28% versus 6%).

Another poll conducted by Harvard of all places says that 73 percent of respondents agreed that Jews are oppressors and should be treated as such. The percentage of young people 18-24 was a shocking 67 percent.

In the new Harvard/Harris poll, 67% of respondents aged 18-24 agree that "Jews as a class are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors."



Consistent with other polls that have found relatively high anti-Jewish sentiment among young American adults. https://t.co/0BcG0Y1xlu pic.twitter.com/BZR67JydYh — Will Saletan (wsaletan on Threads) (@saletan) December 16, 2023

It's a good thing that the Biden administration just announced the country's first-ever National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.

A direct result of Democrat antisemitism and hatred. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 16, 2023

This is a consequence of the takeover of education by cultural Marxists. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) December 16, 2023

I’m guessing most 18-24 years don’t know that Jews are one of the smallest groups in the US and the world and could contend for the title of ‘most oppressed’ group in history. — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) December 16, 2023

WHAT? We are 0.2% of the world’s population. We have been killed and run out of every country. We don’t try to convert people to our religion. How are we oppressors? — Evan Marc Katz (@evanmarckatz) December 16, 2023

This is the expected result of the long march through the institution. Mission accomplished. — Kralik (@earlkralik) December 16, 2023

Lovely. What even is a “class of oppressors”? And how are they supposed to be treated exactly? — Tom (@thomasmidleton) December 16, 2023

The age splits tell the tale don’t they? — making sense of things dramaturgically (@john_bobbins) December 16, 2023

This is the "progress" that "progressives" have brought to the world — Eytan Mirsky (@eytanmirsky) December 16, 2023

If it's any consolation, the majority also believe that white people are oppressors.

To be fair, the poll question asking about white people was responded to similarly. I think this is evidence of a deeper issue and not specific to anti-semitism. pic.twitter.com/hVORyBdsBW — Aaron Chalfin (@AaronChalfin) December 16, 2023

