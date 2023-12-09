James Woods Advises Jews to Arm Themselves in Response to Shocking Poll

We know that antisemitism is out of control on college campuses, and we just had three university presidents testify that calling for genocide isn't a violation of the code of conduct … it depends on the context, like if a student were to actually start killing Jews. That might be taking it a bit too far. But if you misgender someone on campus, that's "abuse."

We've often asked where these college-age kids developed such a deep antisemitism. We doubt it was from their parents. Is it all indoctrination by university professors? Or is it because they get their news from TikTok?

The Economist recently did a poll and found that one in five young Americans think the Holocaust is a myth. We've seen use of the word "victim-caust," implying that Jews just use the Holocaust to claim victim status when they're really the oppressors.

One in five young Americans think the Holocaust is a myth, according to our new polling https://t.co/1xHGoDsO0b ⬇️ — The Economist (@TheEconomist) December 8, 2023

That's really bad.

A new poll from YouGov/_The Economist_ suggests that Yad Vashem has its work cut out. Young Americans—or at least the subset of them who take part in surveys—appear to be remarkably ignorant about one of modern history’s greatest crimes. Some 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with 8% of those aged 30-44 (see chart). An additional 30% of young Americans said they do not know whether the Holocaust is a myth. Many respondents espouse the canard that Jews wield too much power in America: young people are nearly five times more likely to think this than are those aged 65 and older (28% versus 6%). Now for the harder part: why do some young Americans embrace such views? Perhaps surprisingly, education levels do not appear to be the culprit. In our poll, the proportion of respondents who believe that the Holocaust is a myth is similar across all levels of education. Social media might play a role. According to a 2022 survey from the Pew Research Centre, Americans under 30 are about as likely to trust information on social media as they are to trust national news organisations. More recently Pew found that 32% of those aged 18-29 get their news from TikTok. Social-media sites are rife with conspiracy theories, and research has found strong associations between rates of social-media use and beliefs in such theories. In one recent survey by Generation Lab, a data-intelligence company,young adults who used TikTok were more likely to hold antisemitic beliefs.

This is horrific. But it’s not at all surprising, and far from the complete list of horrors resulting from our corrupt education system, the proliferation of social media, and the flight away from God and the classical liberal values of Western Civilization. https://t.co/SB3lXwfTbu — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 9, 2023





Any Jew in America who doesn't procure firearms and get trained in their use is making the same mistake millions of Jews made in 1930's Germany.



NEVER AGAIN is NOW! Be prepared this time. https://t.co/iPNSD0IytI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 9, 2023

It sounds like us, considering the mobs that have formed outside Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadephia and smashed windows and splashed red paint on other businesses that have ties to Israel.

Ditto for Christians — 🇺🇸 Be Light 🇺🇲 (@BBeeLight1) December 9, 2023

Not a bad idea seeing as the Left has now deemed "Christian nationalism" the new white supremacy. Rob Reiner just put out a trailer for his scary documentary (featuring David French, of course) on the creeping danger of Christian nationalism.

If anyone had ever bothered to study history, since it hasn’t been taught in government schools in decades, they would see unbelievable similarities lining up between now and the 1930’s — Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) December 9, 2023

Kids think the Holocaust is a myth and yet call everyone they disagree with Hitler.

So true, yet I'm a Jew, well armed and almost all of my Jewish friends still won't arm themselves. Like a Jew voting Democrat, defies all known logic. — Rodney Ackerman 🇺🇸 (@RodneyinCT) December 9, 2023

The synagogues in Vegas are promoting it. — Gianna 🇺🇸 (@LegalFockery) December 9, 2023

I will prepare with them and stand with them. — Mr.Dunce (@MrDunce_) December 9, 2023

Lost generation. This is why history repeats. — Tom Karren⚡️ (@tomkarren) December 9, 2023

My father taught me about the Holocaust when I was a freshman in high school. As parents it's our responsibility to educate our children. If we don't, we shouldn't be surprised at numbers like this. — Anne Hyatt (@estencooke) December 9, 2023

The Marxist agenda is to keep people ignorant. — STaylor (@STaylor2818) December 9, 2023

Unbelievable how our educational system has failed us in just a few generations. — Rita MD (@ritaperrellamd) December 9, 2023

And they run around claiming that opposing critical race theory means not teaching slavery in schools. What are schools teaching? We have film of the Holocaust just like we have video from October 7 — it's all Israeli propaganda?

