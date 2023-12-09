James Woods Advises Jews to Arm Themselves in Response to Shocking Poll

'Antisemitism Works That Way.' Leftwing Pro-Palestinian Writer Shares Deep Hatred of Israe...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 09, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

We know that antisemitism is out of control on college campuses, and we just had three university presidents testify that calling for genocide isn't a violation of the code of conduct … it depends on the context, like if a student were to actually start killing Jews. That might be taking it a bit too far. But if you misgender someone on campus, that's "abuse."

We've often asked where these college-age kids developed such a deep antisemitism. We doubt it was from their parents. Is it all indoctrination by university professors? Or is it because they get their news from TikTok?

The Economist recently did a poll and found that one in five young Americans think the Holocaust is a myth. We've seen use of the word "victim-caust," implying that Jews just use the Holocaust to claim victim status when they're really the oppressors.

That's really bad.

A new poll from YouGov/_The Economist_ suggests that Yad Vashem has its work cut out. Young Americans—or at least the subset of them who take part in surveys—appear to be remarkably ignorant about one of modern history’s greatest crimes. Some 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with 8% of those aged 30-44 (see chart). An additional 30% of young Americans said they do not know whether the Holocaust is a myth. Many respondents espouse the canard that Jews wield too much power in America: young people are nearly five times more likely to think this than are those aged 65 and older (28% versus 6%).

Now for the harder part: why do some young Americans embrace such views? Perhaps surprisingly, education levels do not appear to be the culprit. In our poll, the proportion of respondents who believe that the Holocaust is a myth is similar across all levels of education.

Social media might play a role. According to a 2022 survey from the Pew Research Centre, Americans under 30 are about as likely to trust information on social media as they are to trust national news organisations. More recently Pew found that 32% of those aged 18-29 get their news from TikTok. Social-media sites are rife with conspiracy theories, and research has found strong associations between rates of social-media use and beliefs in such theories. In one recent survey by Generation Lab, a data-intelligence company,young adults who used TikTok were more likely to hold antisemitic beliefs.

It sounds like us, considering the mobs that have formed outside Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadephia and smashed windows and splashed red paint on other businesses that have ties to Israel.

Not a bad idea seeing as the Left has now deemed "Christian nationalism" the new white supremacy. Rob Reiner just put out a trailer for his scary documentary (featuring David French, of course) on the creeping danger of Christian nationalism.

Kids think the Holocaust is a myth and yet call everyone they disagree with Hitler.

And they run around claiming that opposing critical race theory means not teaching slavery in schools. What are schools teaching? We have film of the Holocaust just like we have video from October 7 — it's all Israeli propaganda?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
