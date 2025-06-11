Woman Peacefully Rams Cops With Motorcycle Because They’re Deporting Her People

This woman seems to be pretty cheery for someone who's about to be charged with a felony. Watch her smile as she admits to running over a police officer with her motorcycle during the overwhelmingly peaceful protests in Los Angeles. Here's more video you're not supposed to believe is real.

Anti-ICE rioter in LA drives a motorcycle directly into a pack of LAPD on Saturday, June 8.



She was quickly arrested, handcuffed, and placed on the ground.

She seems pretty proud of her stunt.

Woman who drove her motorcycle into police in LA shamelessly smiles as she recounts what happened. She says she’s being charged with a felony and that she committed the crime because her people are being deported.



Deport them even faster, in greater numbers, and lock her up.

A felony isn’t a slap on the wrist, as she’s running her mouth and appears unrepentant, she could be jailed for years.

I voted for this!

Yeah she clearly doesn’t realize the gravity of her situation or she just doesn’t care. I sense that it’s the latter.



And yes, I voted for this accountability too.



Lock her smugness up!

Would she be smiling if having multiple felonies disqualifies her for welfare and ebt?

The fact that she sees herself as part of a separate people, distinct from an American is where she first went wrong. EVERYONE wants a better life, but we can't open our doors to EVERYONE. ALL should be in favor of enforcing our laws & we welcome ALL who follow the legal process.

To me it sounds like her parents entered illegally and she was born here. But then she frames it as her being illegal too. Either way, she's in deep stuff.

This type of violence is exactly why they are being deported and not welcomed.

Gross. Like she's some kind of celebrity. Gross. I hope they throw the entire bookshelf at this dirty creature and she spends a good amount of years paying for her crime. Lets she what she sounds like after those years. Filthy creature.

If she gets fined a penny or serves an hour in jail I'll be surprised.

Yeah, that's our fear. It's Los Angeles … they'll just let her walk.

***