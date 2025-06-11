Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him...
Woman Peacefully Rams Cops With Motorcycle Because They’re Deporting Her People

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 11, 2025

This woman seems to be pretty cheery for someone who's about to be charged with a felony. Watch her smile as she admits to running over a police officer with her motorcycle during the overwhelmingly peaceful protests in Los Angeles. Here's more video you're not supposed to believe is real.

She seems pretty proud of her stunt.

Karoline Leavitt's Truth Nukes Leave Multiple Mushroom Clouds Over Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and the Dems
Doug P.
Yeah, that's our fear. It's Los Angeles … they'll just let her walk.

***

