White House Drops Video of the 'Rallies' Going on in Los Angeles

As our own Doug Powers reported a couple of days ago, the official White House X account posted a video featuring people like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters, and Elizabeth Warren explaining that these are "overwhelmingly" peaceful protests in Los Angeles, overlaid on footage of rioters "having fun watching cars burn."

Two days later, the White House has posted another video, this one featuring the media and politicians like Los Angeles Mayor talking about the peaceful "rallies," once again overlaid over footage of burning cars and burning American flags — "third-world insurrection riots on American soil."

A few simple truths:

–Looting an Adidas store isn’t justice.

–Burning cities isn’t speech.

–@GavinNewsom isn’t a good governor.



And what’s happening in Los Angeles aren’t 'peaceful rallies' — they’re third-world insurrection riots on American soil. pic.twitter.com/hc6Ym4gXdO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2025

That's a good list of simple truths.

The White House just posted this.



BRUTAL.



Democrats’ approval ratings are about to drop to single digits pic.twitter.com/8FjHTG4FuC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2025

I LOVE THIS WHITE HOUSE!! — JJBOOM (@JordyHalo80) June 11, 2025

Campaign videos make themselves — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) June 11, 2025

They’ve pushed too far for too long. now the fallout’s hitting hard. Single digits might be generous at this point. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 11, 2025

I like how the White House isn’t letting them control the narrative — Threaded Voice (@ThreadedVoice) June 11, 2025

Hats off to the White House media crew 👏🏾 — Phil Lip (@lip_philll) June 11, 2025

Good work.

There's no spin for this — JC in the City 🗽🌐 (@JenniferCa96364) June 11, 2025

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who calls the "rallies" peaceful, is trying to spin the riots as President Donald Trump's fault for deploying the National Guard and stirring things up … not to mention enforcing the law and rounding up illegal immigrants.

Once again I’ll say White House intern running this account need a raise — Sleepy (@Sleepy_Meta) June 11, 2025

They're still telling you not to believe your lying eyes, but the White House isn't letting them get away with it.

***