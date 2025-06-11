Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers...
'Worth Framing'! Gavin Newsom Invoking the Founding Fathers Is a MASSIVE Fail

White House Drops Video of the 'Rallies' Going on in Los Angeles

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 11, 2025
As our own Doug Powers reported a couple of days ago, the official White House X account posted a video featuring people like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters, and Elizabeth Warren explaining that these are "overwhelmingly" peaceful protests in Los Angeles, overlaid on footage of rioters "having fun watching cars burn."

Two days later, the White House has posted another video, this one featuring the media and politicians like Los Angeles Mayor talking about the peaceful "rallies," once again overlaid over footage of burning cars and burning American flags — "third-world insurrection riots on American soil."

That's a good list of simple truths. 

Good work.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who calls the "rallies" peaceful, is trying to spin the riots as President Donald Trump's fault for deploying the National Guard and stirring things up … not to mention enforcing the law and rounding up illegal immigrants.

They're still telling you not to believe your lying eyes, but the White House isn't letting them get away with it.

