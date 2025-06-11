Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him...
Cory Booker Reposts Video of Woman Insisting That We Need Illegals for Slave Labor

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 11, 2025
Senate Television via AP

We're not sure if this woman is a famous "influencer" or something, but her argument managed to influence Sen. Cory Booker, who posted her video. She says if you can't find the humanity to care about people being loaded into unmarked vans by masked officers, you should at least be selfish and think of all of the crappy jobs that Americans won't do. Not only will the country lose $1 trillion in tax revenue, but you'll have to wait longer at your favorite restaurant, and you won't be able to find an Uber or Lyft driver. It's the Democrats' old "Who will pick the cotton?" argument, and it's fully endorsed by Booker.

So Booker agrees that mass deportations will cost us $1 trillion in tax revenue, but that at least 42 percent of agricultural workers are illegal aliens. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said that number is closer to 8 percent — most illegal immigrants live in blue cities, not on farms.

So, why are Democrats so opposed to people here illegally being deported? Well, they'll lose congressional seats and probably votes, eventually, and they'll also lose access to cheap labor … how compassionate is that, wanting people to come here illegally to work back-breaking jobs at low wages?

