Cory Booker Reposts Video of Woman Insisting That We Need Illegals for Slave Labor

We're not sure if this woman is a famous "influencer" or something, but her argument managed to influence Sen. Cory Booker, who posted her video. She says if you can't find the humanity to care about people being loaded into unmarked vans by masked officers, you should at least be selfish and think of all of the crappy jobs that Americans won't do. Not only will the country lose $1 trillion in tax revenue, but you'll have to wait longer at your favorite restaurant, and you won't be able to find an Uber or Lyft driver. It's the Democrats' old "Who will pick the cotton?" argument, and it's fully endorsed by Booker.

Advertisement

Immigrants are essential to the backbone of our economy. Mass deportations and cruel policies against hardworking families don’t make us safer or stronger—they weaken us. pic.twitter.com/x4AFOX5KyZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 10, 2025

So Booker agrees that mass deportations will cost us $1 trillion in tax revenue, but that at least 42 percent of agricultural workers are illegal aliens. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said that number is closer to 8 percent — most illegal immigrants live in blue cities, not on farms.

Why do democrats want slavery so badly? — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) June 11, 2025

The same old slave argument. Democrats are devastated that they are losing their slave labor — souparmon (@souparmonTN) June 10, 2025

Illegal immigrants mostly work in service jobs. They are essential workers in jobs serving (spoiled) wealthy Americans with modern day conveniences (house cleaning, pedicures, cheap landscaping) in exchange for ultra low wages



There was another word for this back in the day… — Amy Nixon (@texasrunnerDFW) June 11, 2025

You do understand the difference between legal and illegal immigration don’t you? — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) June 10, 2025

Come legally, no problem. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 10, 2025

Hey Cory, what's a work visa? — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) June 11, 2025

Advocating for slavery in 2025 is wild. — Rocket (@rocketscalping) June 11, 2025

Oh, look, another piece of shit advocating for modern-day slavery.



Go fuck yourself, Cory. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 11, 2025

Immigrants were the foundation upon which this country was built. Illegal aliens are criminals.



But, of course, you conflate the two, believing that Americans are too ignorant to know the difference. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) June 10, 2025

The “backbone” of our country is its Constitution and the system of laws it engendered. People who have violated our laws insult our constitutional republic. Those who have illegally entered our country must leave, either voluntarily or by force. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) June 10, 2025

But who will pick the cotton?



If you're too stupid to come up with a better labor solution than illegal workers, resign. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) June 10, 2025

So, why are Democrats so opposed to people here illegally being deported? Well, they'll lose congressional seats and probably votes, eventually, and they'll also lose access to cheap labor … how compassionate is that, wanting people to come here illegally to work back-breaking jobs at low wages?

Advertisement

finally, democrats have found a winning strategy to reach the median american voter:



a vietnamese woman with a laptop job and adderall-induced nervous tics talking down at them from the back of an uber pic.twitter.com/9Fmmd6kvuR — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) June 11, 2025

***