Wildly Unconstitutional: Biden Admin Seeks to Circumvent 2nd Amendment With State-Level Gun Control

The Biden administration apparently likes getting smacked down in court for blatantly unconstitutional policies and executive orders. See, for example, his repeated attempts at 'student loan forgiveness', which SCOTUS ruled unconstitutional.

Advertisement

They also don't seem to care when the courts rule against them, as they double down on the unconstitutional behavior, as in Missouri v. Biden, where the courts ruled against the administration, but they keep forcing their censorship agenda through.

Yesterday, the administration announced a new gun control plan:

White House announces new state-based gun violence initiative https://t.co/vhsL9AxPZK — POLITICO (@politico) December 13, 2023

From Politico:

The initiative outlines steps states should take to combat gun violence, and the White House will work with officials to provide necessary resources for implementation. The administration is encouraging state officials to establish their own state-level gun violence prevention offices; to invest in gun violence prevention, such as community violence intervention programs; to bolster support for survivors and victims affected by gun violence; to push for safe storage and reporting of lost and stole firearms; and to enact legislation to strengthen background checks and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

They're very, very desperate to get their hands on our guns.

Thank goodness for the Second Amendment.

BREAKING: The Biden administration just announced a new initiative to push gun control at the state level.



This new initiative encourages each state to:



- Establish gun control offices similar to the Biden White House’s model

- Pass universal background checks

- Ban so-called… — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) December 13, 2023

There are several problems with this initiative.

Chief among them is the Second Amendment itself, and closely. related is the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which says, in a nutshell, federal laws and the federal Constitution supercede state laws and constitutions.

Biden is looking for a back-door way to circumvent the Second Amendment, just like he uses social media companies to circumvent the First.

Both violate the rights of Americans.

Not going to happen in North Carolina — Andy Stevens (@AStevens1956) December 13, 2023

Many states are going to push back against this.

I live in the Free state of Florida so not worried. People in democrat run states need to worry. — William Self (@William25368153) December 14, 2023

Sort of. Their rights are also protected by the Second Amendment, even if their states try to implement these policies.

And at the same time they refuse to prosecute violent crimes and release criminals without bail. pic.twitter.com/k3JKiJs2Tq — Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) December 14, 2023

Exactly.

Mean while Hunter Biden, facing charges of an illegal gun purchase, is challenging the constitutionality of the current federal back ground check form ATF 4473. Oh the irony or rather the hypocrisy. — KJ (@Bsweed69) December 13, 2023

Advertisement

He's (D)ifferent, though.

It’s time for SCOTUS to clearly shut all this down! — GrandpaGunner (@grandpa_gunner) December 13, 2023

And they likely will.

Not that it'll stop Biden and the Left.

Montana be like https://t.co/xhtC08esGX pic.twitter.com/RazloeQlIl — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) December 14, 2023

Lots of states be like.

Your government hates you.



Real Talk. https://t.co/zR7xTLY5WD — Ms. Ezell (@ms_ezell) December 14, 2023

They hate your rights.

Not. Going. To. Happen.



We will fight before we will live in tyranny. https://t.co/tGZIlsvJyT — Allen Mashburn (@Mashburn4NC) December 14, 2023

The administration has no idea the levels of non-compliance and outright resistance they'll see.

watch for it. Since states rights are winning, and National gun restrictions are losing - they are changing the playing field. https://t.co/N8As85vWHY — EyeOnTheTargetRadio - Amanda Suffecool (@REALIZERadio) December 14, 2023

They were so mad about state's rights after the Dobbs ruling, so they think this is a backdoor to gun control.

Except it's not, for the reasons we discussed above.

And because gun ownership, unlike abortion, is actually a right enshrined in the Constitution.

Advertisement

'Thus always to tyrants' sums up this administration pretty well.

This is wildly unconstitutional, but that's par for the course with Biden (while they argue his son's gun charges are unconstitutional).

They are hypocrites, too.

Don't give an inch.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!