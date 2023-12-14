Karine Jean-Pierre Breaks Out the Classics to Explain Why Things Cost More Under...
Wildly Unconstitutional: Biden Admin Seeks to Circumvent 2nd Amendment With State-Level Gun Control

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Biden administration apparently likes getting smacked down in court for blatantly unconstitutional policies and executive orders. See, for example, his repeated attempts at 'student loan forgiveness', which SCOTUS ruled unconstitutional.

Advertisement

They also don't seem to care when the courts rule against them, as they double down on the unconstitutional behavior, as in Missouri v. Biden, where the courts ruled against the administration, but they keep forcing their censorship agenda through.

Yesterday, the administration announced a new gun control plan:

From Politico:

The initiative outlines steps states should take to combat gun violence, and the White House will work with officials to provide necessary resources for implementation.

The administration is encouraging state officials to establish their own state-level gun violence prevention offices; to invest in gun violence prevention, such as community violence intervention programs; to bolster support for survivors and victims affected by gun violence; to push for safe storage and reporting of lost and stole firearms; and to enact legislation to strengthen background checks and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

They're very, very desperate to get their hands on our guns.

Thank goodness for the Second Amendment.

There are several problems with this initiative.

Chief among them is the Second Amendment itself, and closely. related is the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which says, in a nutshell, federal laws and the federal Constitution supercede state laws and constitutions.

Biden is looking for a back-door way to circumvent the Second Amendment, just like he uses social media companies to circumvent the First.

Both violate the rights of Americans.

Many states are going to push back against this.

Sort of. Their rights are also protected by the Second Amendment, even if their states try to implement these policies.

Exactly.

Advertisement

He's (D)ifferent, though.

And they likely will.

Not that it'll stop Biden and the Left.

Lots of states be like.

They hate your rights.

The administration has no idea the levels of non-compliance and outright resistance they'll see.

They were so mad about state's rights after the Dobbs ruling, so they think this is a backdoor to gun control.

Except it's not, for the reasons we discussed above.

And because gun ownership, unlike abortion, is actually a right enshrined in the Constitution.

Advertisement

'Thus always to tyrants' sums up this administration pretty well.

This is wildly unconstitutional, but that's par for the course with Biden (while they argue his son's gun charges are unconstitutional).

They are hypocrites, too.

Don't give an inch.

***

Tags: CONSTITUTION FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FIRST AMENDMENT GUN CONTROL GUNS KAMALA HARRIS

