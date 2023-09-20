Donald Trump says Megyn Kelly got a little 'nasty' during his interview
Biden campaign plans 'aggressive' fight against misinformation on social media

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Misinformation. Democrats like to throw that word around, just like they did with "conspiracy theory," which turns out to be something true that the elites don't want you to know about, like the Wuhan lab leak. Misinformation is just information that is inconvenient for the Democrats. Remember when Twitter wouldn't let you share the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop because it was "misinformation"? 

We've learned from The Twitter Files that the government had a heavy thumb on the social media giants, doing what it could to censor misinformation about the laptop or the coronavirus. Now POLITICO is telling us that the Biden campaign plans an "aggressive" fight against misinformation on social media. A judge ruled that the Biden administration isn't allowed to censor people anymore, so it will be interesting how this plays out.

Look at the official @POTUS and @JoeBiden accounts — they're continually being hit with Community Notes.

Rebecca Kern reports:

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is overhauling its strategy to fight misinformation on social media in the 2024 race, recruiting hundreds of staffers and volunteers to monitor platforms, buying advertising to fight bogus claims, pushing its own countermessages out through grassroots allies — with a bulldog aide helping lead the effort.

The change is driven by concern that social media companies are less willing to police political misinformation, and also by the risks of mistruths and attacks from Republican rival Donald Trump and other GOP candidates, according to interviews with five Biden campaign officials over the past several weeks.

Under pressure from conservatives to allow more open speech, platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) have reinstated numerous far-right conservatives who had previously been kicked off for spreading false or harmful information, including Trump himself.

While we're at it, add "far-right" to the list of meaningless words, like "conspiracy theory" and "misinformation." And is "under pressure from conservatives to allow more open speech" some sort of dunk?

Community Notes will bury the Biden campaign's social media efforts.

The question is, will the mainstream media play along as they did in 2020, pushing the "Russian disinformation" narrative? They've already been called out on the Steele dossier and the laptop, but then again, they have no shame.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
