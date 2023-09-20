Biden campaign plans 'aggressive' fight against misinformation on social media

Misinformation. Democrats like to throw that word around, just like they did with "conspiracy theory," which turns out to be something true that the elites don't want you to know about, like the Wuhan lab leak. Misinformation is just information that is inconvenient for the Democrats. Remember when Twitter wouldn't let you share the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop because it was "misinformation"?

We've learned from The Twitter Files that the government had a heavy thumb on the social media giants, doing what it could to censor misinformation about the laptop or the coronavirus. Now POLITICO is telling us that the Biden campaign plans an "aggressive" fight against misinformation on social media. A judge ruled that the Biden administration isn't allowed to censor people anymore, so it will be interesting how this plays out.

Look at the official @POTUS and @JoeBiden accounts — they're continually being hit with Community Notes.

Biden’s 2024 campaign plans aggressive social media misinfo fight https://t.co/CNwdAjSLsm — POLITICO (@politico) September 20, 2023

Rebecca Kern reports:

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is overhauling its strategy to fight misinformation on social media in the 2024 race, recruiting hundreds of staffers and volunteers to monitor platforms, buying advertising to fight bogus claims, pushing its own countermessages out through grassroots allies — with a bulldog aide helping lead the effort. The change is driven by concern that social media companies are less willing to police political misinformation, and also by the risks of mistruths and attacks from Republican rival Donald Trump and other GOP candidates, according to interviews with five Biden campaign officials over the past several weeks. … Under pressure from conservatives to allow more open speech, platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) have reinstated numerous far-right conservatives who had previously been kicked off for spreading false or harmful information, including Trump himself.

While we're at it, add "far-right" to the list of meaningless words, like "conspiracy theory" and "misinformation." And is "under pressure from conservatives to allow more open speech" some sort of dunk?

Misinfo like Hunters laptop? — slyventure (@slyventure771) September 20, 2023

Russian disinformation. Remember that? — Champion The Drinker (@ChampionDrinker) September 20, 2023

Maybe get some spies who don't lie. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) September 20, 2023

In the misinformation war, who got this wrong and what were the consequences? pic.twitter.com/grW4R5EPO8 — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) September 20, 2023

MisInfo is all they got — Scott (@cslogue) September 20, 2023

LOL all legitimate criticism against them is falsely classified as "misinformation" — Nas (@nasescobar316) September 20, 2023

Hope they enjoy the Community Notes feature here, then, because they’ll see it often. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 20, 2023

Community Notes will bury the Biden campaign's social media efforts.

I mean using misinformation on social media has worked for them so far might as well keep that fight going — Shane (@Seamus0914) September 20, 2023

So, the court agrees they likely violated the first amendment by doing this and their response is to... keep doing it? — Jeremy (@JeremyHeesen) September 20, 2023

I wholeheartedly believe this headline. I believe that Biden's 2024 campaign plans a very aggressive social media misinformation fight. All they have is lies and misinformation. — Mrs. King (@MrsKing50882748) September 20, 2023

By misinfo you mean damaging to the party narrative, that has nothing to do with whether or not its actually factual, lol — Floplag (@floplag) September 20, 2023

More censorship is on the way — APBIOonly (@APBIOonly) September 20, 2023

The question is, will the mainstream media play along as they did in 2020, pushing the "Russian disinformation" narrative? They've already been called out on the Steele dossier and the laptop, but then again, they have no shame.

***