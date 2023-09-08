Wajahat Ali asks someone to define the 'woke mind virus' and gets answered...
New Mexico Governor Grisham suspends open and concealed carry in Albuquerque for 30...
I have something in common with Jill Biden
Insanity in California: AB-957 'gender affirmation' bill passes State Assembly - Newsom on...
Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of...
Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it...
Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden...
Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very...
Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE...
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on...
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in...
Alrighty then! Katie Porter would like you to know Biden's economy is doing...
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends...
The absolute HYPOCRITES of 'The View' would like you to welcome migrants far...

A huge victory for Freedom of Expression in Missouri v. Biden

Aaron Walker  |  11:10 PM on September 08, 2023
Sarah D.

While the Second Amendment is being violated in Arizona, we are getting news tonight that the First Amendment is being honored in the Fifth Circuit court of appeals.

Previously, we told you about Missouri v. Biden. As we said on July 4 of this year when the district court issued an injunction:

This is huge deal. This is potentially a landmark case on how the First Amendment applies in the age of social media[.]

We also covered that case here, here and here.

Generally speaking, it is widely believed that social media is free to censor people as they see fit. We believe there might be some legal arguments that can be made against that, but that is a common belief. ‘They’re just private companies making their own decisions’ is the argument offered by people defending this censorship. For instance, here’s uber-weenie David French making that argument:

We have suspected for years that this was French just running interference, and that, in fact, he likes Internet censorship. Recently, he confirmed our suspicions:

Recommended

Wajahat Ali asks someone to define the 'woke mind virus' and gets answered … BRUTALLY
FuzzyChimp

Antisemitism speech is free speech, however vile it can be. So French is upset that Twitter/X is allowing for free speech. We would rather have people feel free to say vile things then have someone decide what kind of speech is allowed.

But the other retort to the French view is presented in Missouri v. Biden, because the argument in that case is that the social media companies were not simply acting on their own. Private action can become government action, under the right circumstances—the most obvious being when the government coerces the private action. The lower court found that various social media companies—like Twitter/X, Meta/Facebook and Google/YouTube were—were not censoring based on their own desires, but because of illegal government pressure. As a result, the District Court issued a preliminary injunction, prohibiting a broad range of communication by the government, and it applied nationwide. If you have been on social media since then, this order protected your right to free speech.

The Biden administration appealed and tonight they largely lost. The Fifth Circuit largely upheld that order, explaining that this was the standard for when private action became state action.

The government cannot abridge free speech. U.S. Const. amend. I. A private party, on the other hand, bears no such burden—it is ‘not ordinarily constrained by the First Amendment.’ Manhattan Cmty. Access Corp. v. Halleck, 139 S. Ct. 1921, 1930 (2019). That changes, though, when a private party is coerced or significantly encouraged by the government to such a degree that its ‘choice’—which if made by the government would be unconstitutional, Norwood v. Harrison, 413 U.S. 455, 465 (1973)—’must in law be deemed to be that of the State.’ Blum v. Yaretsky, 457 U.S. 991, 1004 (1982); Barnes v. Lehman, 861 F.2d 1383, 1385–36 (5th Cir. 1988). This is known as the close nexus test.

They also found that the Plaintiffs, including many doctors, state officials and even the Gateway Pundit had met the requirement that there be a sufficient threat of irreparable harm:

We agree that the Plaintiffs have shown that they are likely to suffer an irreparable injury. Deprivation of First Amendment rights, even for a short period, is sufficient to establish irreparable injury. 

So, they largely upheld the lower court’s order. They did tighten up the list of officials being enjoined and they clarified the language so it clearly prevented both coercion and ‘significant encouragement’ as the law prohibits. This means that the Biden administration can ask nicely for censorship but can’t engage in the kind of pressure campaigns it has in the past.

We respectfully disagree with that, however. Once a mobster says ‘give me your money or I’ll suffocate your kids’ you can’t unring the bell of coercion. Later when the same mobster asks nicely, that coercion still applies, even if it isn’t reiterated. We think the behavior in the past has been bad enough that the injunction should prevent the Biden administration from even asking nicely for censorship until enough time passes to dissipate that atmosphere of coercion. We hope that the Missouri side of the case attempts to get that element reinstated in the Supreme Court.

But let’s not let that cloud the good news.

As you can see, Mr. Travis has a link to the opinion. One thing to note is that it is a per curium opinion which means it is not signed by any particular judge. Typically, this is reserved for when they feel the ruling is not very controversial or complicated and such opinions are usually short. But this opinion is not short.

You might remember that an amicus brief is basically a brief from someone who is not a party, who believes they can give the court some kind of insight. The court doesn’t have to consider it at all, but their brief might have helped.

We think the answer is self-explanatory.

It deserves a lot more attention.

We are totally using that word from now on.

And Rand Paul also has a special message related to this news:

We haven’t read the bill but it sounds like a good idea. And if that is true, if it is a good idea that will protect the free speech rights of Americans, it will never get through the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Finally, we searched David French’s X account for any mention of Missouri or the initials ‘Mo.’ Strangely, we couldn’t find any reference to the case.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN CENSORSHIP FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH FREEDOM OF SPEECH INTERNET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wajahat Ali asks someone to define the 'woke mind virus' and gets answered … BRUTALLY
FuzzyChimp
New Mexico Governor Grisham suspends open and concealed carry in Albuquerque for 30 days
Amy
Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of a drive by shooting'
Doug P.
Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very POORLY
justmindy
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short
ArtistAngie
Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Wajahat Ali asks someone to define the 'woke mind virus' and gets answered … BRUTALLY FuzzyChimp