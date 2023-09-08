I have something in common with Jill Biden
New Mexico Governor Grisham suspends open and concealed carry in Albuquerque for 30 days

Amy  |  9:40 PM on September 08, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

In what is already shaping up to be a highly controversial, and DEFINITELY unconstitutional move, Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that she will be suspending both open and concealed carry in the city of Albuquerque:

From KOB4:

Gov. Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency Thursday, following the murder of an 11-year-old boy on his way home from an Isotopes game Wednesday night. That case, combined with several other violent cases involving children, sparked the decision.

The new public health order is effective Friday, Sept. 8. After 30 days, they will evaluate whether they should renew the order or make adjustments.

The public health order is a statewide mandate, but it only suspends open and concealed carry privileges in communities with extremely high violent crime rates and fire-arm related emergency room visits. Right now, that only includes the metro.

Interesting how so many mandates are implemented under the guise of 'public health'. We're old enough to remember when forced masking and isolation was a thing, and look how effective that turned out to be.

And as far as evaluating the order after thirty days, well, we all know how that usually goes.

Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of a drive by shooting'
Doug P.

No, she can't, and she knows that, but she also doesn't care:

The governor said she expects to be challenged on this, but she is prepared for a legal fight.

Just a tad.

Excellent point. As always, liberal policies designed to 'help' are most likely going to have the direct opposite effect.

And in conclusion:

Works for us.

***

Tags: 2ND AMENDMENT NEW MEXICO UNCONSTITUTIONAL

