New Mexico Governor Grisham suspends open and concealed carry in Albuquerque for 30 days

In what is already shaping up to be a highly controversial, and DEFINITELY unconstitutional move, Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that she will be suspending both open and concealed carry in the city of Albuquerque:

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she is suspending open and concealed carry privileges in Albuquerque for the next 30 days. https://t.co/5jE2phZp4A — KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 8, 2023

From KOB4:

Gov. Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency Thursday, following the murder of an 11-year-old boy on his way home from an Isotopes game Wednesday night. That case, combined with several other violent cases involving children, sparked the decision. The new public health order is effective Friday, Sept. 8. After 30 days, they will evaluate whether they should renew the order or make adjustments. The public health order is a statewide mandate, but it only suspends open and concealed carry privileges in communities with extremely high violent crime rates and fire-arm related emergency room visits. Right now, that only includes the metro.

Interesting how so many mandates are implemented under the guise of 'public health'. We're old enough to remember when forced masking and isolation was a thing, and look how effective that turned out to be.

And as far as evaluating the order after thirty days, well, we all know how that usually goes.

She can’t do that. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 9, 2023

She can’t. — NightShade 🌓 (@NightShade1776) September 9, 2023

No, she can't, and she knows that, but she also doesn't care:

The governor said she expects to be challenged on this, but she is prepared for a legal fight.

Seems to be very infringe-y — Roger (@Roger247_) September 8, 2023

Just a tad.

So, all the criminals now know that New Mexicans won’t be armed for the next 30 days.



Brilliant. 🙃 — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 8, 2023

Excellent point. As always, liberal policies designed to 'help' are most likely going to have the direct opposite effect.

And in conclusion:

Works for us.

