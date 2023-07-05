Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the...
“Ministry of Truth:” More on the Biden Administration’s censorship struck down in Missouri...
Meta announces arrival of 'Threads' as a direct competitor to Twitter
Philadelphia murder suspect identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that...
Cori Bush takes the opportunity to tell Americans what we owe her on...
Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'
If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom...
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
MSNBC discusses the right-wing politics of RFK Jr.
Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for...
BREAKING: Let freedom ring! Preliminary injunction granted to protect free speech in Misso...
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful...
Bree Newsome Bass says if you're waving our lousy country's flag now, you're...

Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state media

Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on July 05, 2023

As we told you yesterday (early this morning, actually), Federal District Judge Terry A. Doughty giving America a gift on Independence Day by "granting a preliminary injunction in Missouri v. Biden, a landmark ruling vindicating freedom of expression for millions of Americans." 

The judge's ruling sounded an alarm about government efforts to censor: 

Doughty cited “substantial evidence” of a far-reaching censorship campaign. He wrote that the “evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’ ”

As you might have guessed, some of the media are reporting the story exactly like the Biden White House would like them to frame it, and we'll start with the New York Times:

Recommended

“Ministry of Truth:” More on the Biden Administration’s censorship struck down in Missouri v. Biden
Aaron Walker

Government efforts to "fight disinformation." 

"Fight disinformation"??

Never change, NY Times. 

But we know what happens to that when properly translated: 

It's just maddening that the media, after countless examples of the government's preferred narratives being exposed as false, continue to insist that those same people are the ones "fighting misinformation."

CNN's legal analyst said the judge's ruling ordering the Biden admin to stop working with social media companies was aggressive and far-reaching (irony alert):

Watching some in the American media criticize a ruling that clamps down on the government's ability to censor would be enough to make Orwell cringe.

Rolling Stone is of course again proving its counterculture cred by ::checks notes:: going with the gov't-approved spin on the story:

Nothing says "rock & roll" like defending Big Government censorship efforts.

*** 

Related:

BREAKING: Let freedom ring! Preliminary injunction granted to protect free speech in Missouri v. Biden

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

“Ministry of Truth:” More on the Biden Administration’s censorship struck down in Missouri v. Biden
Aaron Walker
Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the truth' about laptop
Sarah D
Philadelphia murder suspect identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that story
justmindy
Cori Bush takes the opportunity to tell Americans what we owe her on Indpendence Day
justmindy
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
“Ministry of Truth:” More on the Biden Administration’s censorship struck down in Missouri v. Biden Aaron Walker