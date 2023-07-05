Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state media

As we told you yesterday (early this morning, actually), Federal District Judge Terry A. Doughty giving America a gift on Independence Day by "granting a preliminary injunction in Missouri v. Biden, a landmark ruling vindicating freedom of expression for millions of Americans."

As of today, senior Biden officials -- including all employees of the FBI, DOJ, DHS, the State Dept. and the WH Press Secretary -- are legally banned from doing the following in order to induce or persuade Big Tech platforms to censor Americans.



Huge 1st Amendment win:🇺🇸 https://t.co/9ASNRBUrtY pic.twitter.com/ntJDeNEqRk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 4, 2023

The judge's ruling sounded an alarm about government efforts to censor:

Doughty cited “substantial evidence” of a far-reaching censorship campaign. He wrote that the “evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’ ”

As you might have guessed, some of the media are reporting the story exactly like the Biden White House would like them to frame it, and we'll start with the New York Times:

Breaking News: A judge limited Biden administration officials from contacting social media sites, a ruling that could curtail efforts to fight disinformation.https://t.co/y9jmV0BU7d — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2023

Government efforts to "fight disinformation."

"Fight disinformation"??

Never change, NY Times.

But we know what happens to that when properly translated:

Had to copy edit the misleading NY Times subhed on the new court ruling to ensure this article is all the news that's fit to print.



"Fighting disinformation" is Newspeak for censorship. pic.twitter.com/Xas4z5HSiF — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) July 5, 2023

Of course The New York Times depicts this anti-censorship ruling as a dangerous shield for "disinformation."



The most surreal fact of US political life is that the leading advocates for unified state/corporate censorship are large media corporations:https://t.co/6YN6l7Xe6y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 4, 2023

A Federal Judge ruled that the Government may have illegally colluded with Big Tech to censor Americans in violation of their First Amendment rights.



The New York Times is worried it will stop efforts to “fight disinformation”



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/2zlsW0aA2B — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 4, 2023

It's just maddening that the media, after countless examples of the government's preferred narratives being exposed as false, continue to insist that those same people are the ones "fighting misinformation."

The Biden administration isn’t trying to fight disinformation. The Biden administration wants to silence critics with disinformation. Another try for his ministry of truth fails. It’s amazing how much Democrats want to control our speech and access to info https://t.co/BEaeTBr2Rp — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 4, 2023

CNN's legal analyst said the judge's ruling ordering the Biden admin to stop working with social media companies was aggressive and far-reaching (irony alert):

CNN’s @eliehonig decries “activist” ruling ordering Biden to stop censoring Americans: “One of the most aggressive, far-reaching rulings you’ll ever see. [He’s] purporting to micromanage the day-to-day intersection btwn … the entire Executive Branch [& social media companies]” pic.twitter.com/ZMRWhA1B7M — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

Watching some in the American media criticize a ruling that clamps down on the government's ability to censor would be enough to make Orwell cringe.

NYT, CNN: Americans shouldn’t be allowed to communicate & exchange information unless the Biden Admin explicitly permits that topic of conversation https://t.co/qPOMz18E91 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

Rolling Stone is of course again proving its counterculture cred by ::checks notes:: going with the gov't-approved spin on the story:

The injunction could curtail efforts from the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services from working with companies like Meta, Twitter, and Google to fight misinformation. https://t.co/0YtJPCPb9O — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 5, 2023

Nothing says "rock & roll" like defending Big Government censorship efforts.

