Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or...
FBI Director Wray Gets Confronted For Censoring Conservatives
WH's BS about wages & inflation gets the Community Notes nuking it was...
Disturbing blast from not-so-recent past could definitely explain Rolling Stone's war on S...
Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run...
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he...
Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have...
Joe Biden doubles down on jobs numbers farce
'Really, Megan?': Tennis icon Martina Navratilova does NOT take kindly to Megan Rapinoe's...
‘Tucker on Twitter’ is back: The Andrew Tate interview (UPDATED)
A SOBERING reminder the Left approved of separating unvaccinated kids from their parents
NBC News' Ben Collins said the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship
The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for...
NEA puts 'banned' books on its recommended summer reading list

Matt Taibbi's 'Missouri v. Biden edition' of Twitter Files sheds more light on 'Censorship Enterprise'

Sarah D  |  11:54 AM on July 12, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

With everything else that's been going on, it's understandable if the Twitter Files has been occupying a spot on your mental back burner for a bit. But they really shouldn't be, because the free speech alarms raised by the Twitter Files are still ringing very loudly today.

Think about the Biden administration's attempt to get social media platforms to censor and suppress users' free speech. Thankfully — and rightly, of course — Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted an injunction in Missouri v. Biden, effectively letting the Biden administration know that attempts at clamping down on citizens' First Amendment rights would be met with opposition rooted in the U.S. Constitution.

This was a huge victory for free speech, and it becomes an even bigger deal when you consider the extent of the Biden administration's efforts to inflict censorship on the masses. That's where the Twitter Files come in. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi, who has done extensive and exhaustive work in order to educate the public about the government's collusion with social media companies to stifle inconvenient free speech, recently published another edition of the Twitter Files focused specifically on the Missouri v. Biden case. And, as with the rest of the Twitter Files, you'll definitely want to read all about it:

Recommended

Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST
justmindy

As NBC News' disinformation reporter Ben Collins would tell you, what Taibbi has presented doesn't look like censorship at all.

And as anyone who understands how Ben Collins operates will tell you, you shouldn't be taking your cues from Ben Collins.

***

Related:

Grant Stern gets called out by Matt Taibbi as 'shockingly dishonest' for out-of-context video clip

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CENSORSHIP FREE SPEECH JOE BIDEN MATT TAIBBI SOCIAL MEDIA BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST
justmindy
Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have seen yet.
ArtistAngie
Disturbing blast from not-so-recent past could definitely explain Rolling Stone's war on Sound of Freedom
Sarah D
WH's BS about wages & inflation gets the Community Notes nuking it was begging for
Doug P.
FBI Director Wray Gets Confronted For Censoring Conservatives
Twitchy Staff
Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run in 2024
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST justmindy