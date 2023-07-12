Matt Taibbi's 'Missouri v. Biden edition' of Twitter Files sheds more light on 'Censorship Enterprise'

With everything else that's been going on, it's understandable if the Twitter Files has been occupying a spot on your mental back burner for a bit. But they really shouldn't be, because the free speech alarms raised by the Twitter Files are still ringing very loudly today.

Think about the Biden administration's attempt to get social media platforms to censor and suppress users' free speech. Thankfully — and rightly, of course — Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted an injunction in Missouri v. Biden, effectively letting the Biden administration know that attempts at clamping down on citizens' First Amendment rights would be met with opposition rooted in the U.S. Constitution.

This was a huge victory for free speech, and it becomes an even bigger deal when you consider the extent of the Biden administration's efforts to inflict censorship on the masses. That's where the Twitter Files come in. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi, who has done extensive and exhaustive work in order to educate the public about the government's collusion with social media companies to stifle inconvenient free speech, recently published another edition of the Twitter Files focused specifically on the Missouri v. Biden case. And, as with the rest of the Twitter Files, you'll definitely want to read all about it:

1. TWITTER FILES: Missouri v. Biden edition

"Thank you for your ongoing collaboration!" pic.twitter.com/nnFrQOr3Bi — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

2. After a controversial decision in the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit, here are a few docs from the Twitter Files, illustrating what the Attorneys General meant when they claimed a “Censorship Enterprise” exists. pic.twitter.com/UdLbbl6Zmb — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

3. Judge Terry Doughty in his ruling said the government “significantly encouraged” and “coerced” tech platforms into censoring content. What might “significant encouragement” look like? pic.twitter.com/HM7qAeIJ0U — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

4. Here’s the whole scheme, in one picture: pic.twitter.com/WbZqoV0EmZ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

5. Senior FBI man in Washington pings SF field office about three accounts. SF agent pings Twitter. Twitter suspends accounts.



From DC whim to Bay Area suspension, the whole transaction takes a day. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

6. But, you say, it’s not an order, just the FBI passing along helpful info. Or is it? In this case Twitter had a “tooling” error and the ordered suspension never took place. Upset, the senior FBI man sent a WTF letter two weeks later: pic.twitter.com/afnWL34H7f — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

7. In essence, he reminds Twitter he wrote a letter two weeks ago and asks to know why the accounts are still up. Twitter apologizes and quickly moves to “fix the glitch,” as they say in Office Space. pic.twitter.com/t51FKo8juW — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

8. It later came out that Twitter wasn't even sure the accounts were malign. One of the three came from Canada. They were suspended anyway. pic.twitter.com/cZOWMWtTYa — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

9. Is this sequence showing a censorship demand from a de facto superior, or just a polite ask from a pal?



You can judge for yourself. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

As NBC News' disinformation reporter Ben Collins would tell you, what Taibbi has presented doesn't look like censorship at all.

And as anyone who understands how Ben Collins operates will tell you, you shouldn't be taking your cues from Ben Collins.

10. For more on this story, including other new documents, go to https://t.co/FCrKr0tMPX and read here: https://t.co/UpQhrUojLf pic.twitter.com/RMGG6X6ESi — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 11, 2023

