Magill's Resignation Is Good Start: U Penn Jewish Students Say Changes Still Needed

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Following a humiliating and illuminating Congressional hearing, U Penn president Liz Magill resigned her position. It was richly deserved, after her embarrassing remarks at the hearing and her costing the college hundreds of millions of dollars in donations.

Advertisement

But the problems U Penn (and Harvard, and Columbia, and MIT) have are not going to be solved with Magill's departure.

This is a good start, but a proverbial drop in the bucket.

And Jewish students on the U Penn campus agree.

The New York Post reports:

Jewish students at the University of Pennsylvania said the resignation of President Liz Magill and Chairman Scott Bok was not enough to make them feel safe following a series of antisemitic incidents, arguing that further “change” at the school was necessary.

“There’s a realization that one step is over,” junior Akiva Berkowitz told USA Today outside of Steinhardt Hall, home to the school’s Hillel club. “But the process is not and I don’t want people to think this is the end.”

The student was reacting to Magill and Bok’s resignation on Saturday, adding: “Many things still need to happen. A lot still needs to change.”

Sophomore Jack Cohen said despite Magill and Bok’s resignation, “It’s not comfortable here” and demanded that more be done.

“At the end of the day, we want to see more change,” he said. “We want to feel more supported."

Advertisement

There needs to be significant change on campuses across the nation.

Very true.

Yes.

We can't even imagine.

There is no other group who would be subjected to as much abuse and vitriol as Jews on campuses have been for a while, and it's only gotten worse since October 7.

This is the solution. And it's so simple it'll never happen.

DEI needs to go. It laid the groundwork for the antisemitism we see today. End DEI and you end antisemitism on campus.

Advertisement

The reform cannot come soon enough.

Yes, she did. So did a lot of university presidents, and faculty. Which is why systemic change has to happen.

And while it's upsetting she's a tenured professor, she is a tenured professor. It's unlikely she'll stay, given that she's been demoted from the boss of her colleagues to their peer. But the behavior of students and faculty needs to be addressed, up to and including being terminated (which can happen despite tenure).

Ceding academia, the media, and popular culture to the Left was a huge mistake on the part of the right. Huge. Because politics is downstream of culture.

Advertisement

An entire paradigm shift is required to fix this. And that takes time. 

The colleges and universities that are allowing antisemitism to flourish on campus would never tolerate any criticism, comment, or discussion about their preferred groups (on the Harvard campus, 'sizeism' is 'violence', but calls for Jewish genocide is not).

The sooner that changes, the better we'll all be.

