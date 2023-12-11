Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud

More Than 650 Harvard Professors Sign Letter in Support of President Claudine Gay
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 11, 2023

Hoo boy.

This is big news.

A couple of weeks ago, we talked about how Media Matters may have fraudulently manipulated Twitter/X's algorithms to undermine advertising on the website. Elon Musk, calling Media Matters 'pure evil' has filled a 'thermonuclear' lawsuit against the outlet.

It'll be interesting to see where this goes.

The letter reads in part:

Dear Mr. Carusone,

This letter serves as a formal document hold notice under federal and Missouri law. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into Media Matters for America (“Media Matters”) regarding your firm’s potentially unlawful business practices. 

As you are no doubt aware, a federal lawsuit has been filed against MediaMatters, raising serious allegations that your firm falsely and deceptively manipulated the algorithm on X (formerly known as Twitter) through coordinated, inauthentic behavior and that you did so in an attempt to defame the organization and cause advertisers to pull their support from the platform, thus harming free speech. The lawsuit alleges that you lied to the public, falsely suggesting that fringe,extremist content regularly appears next to content from corporate advertisers when in fact the opposite is true. At the same time, you appear to have used this coordinated, inauthentic activity to solicit charitable donations from consumers across the country.

I have reason to believe that your firm’s alleged actions may have violatedMissouri consumer protection laws, including laws that prohibit nonprofit entities from soliciting funds under false pretenses. E.g., Mo. Rev. Stat. § 407.020.1. I am especially concerned that Media Matters’ actions, if proven true, have hampered free speech by targeting an expressly pro free speech social media platform in an attempt to cause it financial harm while defrauding Missourians in the process.

Those are some hefty charges.

And, unsurprisingly, Elon Musk is happy with this development:

So are we.

They're just batting a thousand here, aren't they?

Amen and hallelujah.

We agree 100%.

This is the way.

And this is an ideological war.

They never thing of the long-term implications of their actions, and are always surprised when their rules are applied to them.

Local elections matter.

We certainly hope so.

***

