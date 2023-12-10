Guy’s Insane Rittenhouse Tweet Gets Community Note Treatment

Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on December 10, 2023
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Three years ago, then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the George Floyd/BLM riots that plagued the nation that summer. While there, he was chased and threatened by leftists in the crowd; Kyle shot and killed two men and injured a third. In November 2021, he was acquitted after arguing he acted in self-defense.

To this day, the Left is still very, very mad about Rittenhouse. They still insist, for example, that he shot Black people (he didn't) and that it was illegal for him to possess the gun (it wasn't, and that charge was dropped by the judge).

Reason and logic have never been the Left's strong suit, and here's another fine example of that:

That's not how US law works.

At all.

Keep being wrong, bro.

We all saw the video evidence.

As did the jury.

He glosses over that little fact.

There are a lot of things he doesn't understand, it seems.

Pretty accurate.

You won't. Because they hate Rittenhouse for defending himself, therefore they have to lie about the circumstances of that night.

And probably never will.

He works hard at being an idiot.

No, it's not.

He's also mad about self-defense laws.

As several people have pointed out, this is not legal and will land you in prison in any state in the nation.

And, in glorious fashion, the original tweet has gotten the Community Notes treatment:

Yes, it is against the law to 'buy a gun and travel to wherever to find Kyle Rittenhouse, watch him until you see him with a gun, then shoot him in the head because you felt threatened by him holding a gun.' 

Very illegal.

Cornell Law lays it out pretty clearly:

First degree murder is the intentional killing of another person by someone who has acted willfully, deliberately, or with planning. Generally, there are two types of first-degree murder: premeditated intent to kill and felony murder. This definition will focus on first-degree murder involving premeditated intent to kill.

It is important to note that the exact definition of first-degree murder depends on each state’s statute, and its definition will vary by jurisdiction. Most jurisdictions define first-degree murder as cases involving premeditation and deliberation; all other intentional murders are defined as second-degree

A premeditated intent to kill requires that the defendant  had intent to kill and some willful deliberation (the defendant spent some time to reflect, deliberate, reason, or weigh their decision) to kill, rather than killing on a sudden impulse. 

Prior planning and deliberation are often closely intertwined. Courts focus on the “pre” in premeditation, and generally look for evidence that the defendant deliberated and subsequently formed the intent to kill prior to the act of killing. This is justified because the defendant must have thought about the murder for a period of time and did not change their mind.

We feel for Kyle Rittenhouse, because his entire life hinges on one night in Kenosha, and -- for the rest of his life -- he will have lunatics like this spouting nonsense on the Internet. 

The rage and hatred he gets is mind-boggling and we hope that no one ever acts on this; but we're confident Kyle has shown he can keep himself safe.

***

Tags: GUN RIOTS WISCONSIN BLM KENOSHA KYLE RITTENHOUSE

