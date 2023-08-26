Guy who hates bigots marks anniversary of 'murder' of two activists by Kyle Rittenhouse

In the newspaper business, because people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, we add things like "reportedly" or "allegedly" murdered someone. John O'Connell, who works in the fields of homelessness and fighting poverty, posted a tribute Friday on the anniversary of the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, who were just chasing Kyle Rittenhouse to give him a hug when she shot them both dead.

Community Notes got right on this one.

THIS DAY in 2020, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum were murdered by Kyle Rittenhouse using an AR15 assault rifle, and he walked free. pic.twitter.com/eGRvFTNnl0 — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) August 25, 2023

He eventually walked free after proving he fired in self-defense, which was caught on video from all angles.

It is clearly noticeable that virtually every single MAGA / Trumpist response to this is from an anonymous little coward.



Such Brave Little Patriots hiding behind fake identities.



Probably a 14-year-old called Dwayne in Idaho.



Everyone muted, naturally. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) August 25, 2023

Are you going to take that, Dwayne in Idaho? And if you've got a problem with fake identities, take it up with your allies in Antifa.

Excellent. Thanks for reminding me. They were both pedophiles. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 25, 2023

False. Those two individuals attacked a teen carrying a rifle who lawfully used it to defend himself. Video recorded, eyewitnessed and adjudicated in court. — Longi 1974 (@longi1974) August 25, 2023

Child rapist died before realizing his ultimate wish. So sad. — Bob (@TYCapitalism) August 26, 2023

Epic ratio brother — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) August 25, 2023

Should be a national holiday. — Jonas Goldsmith (@JonasRG) August 25, 2023

And if they had just left him alone nothing would have happened. — Ginger Chin (@GingerChin5) August 26, 2023

We need to outlaw AR-15s because the police are afraid to confront shooters who have them, but these guys saw Rittenhouse with his gun and decided to chase him and beat him with a skateboard.

A kiddie diddler and serial woman abuser attempted to cause serious injuries or death to another human and they received his right to self defense. Carry on — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 25, 2023

Kyle won, they lost. Cope. — Fiat Food (@FiatFood) August 25, 2023

He didn’t murder them according to the jury of his peers, that’s the law.



I won’t cry about a pedo and wife beater meeting a just end. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 25, 2023

We're surprised O'Connell didn't mention that Rittenhouse had CROSSED STATE LINES. It made no difference to the case, but liberals found it very, very important.

