Gas used to terminate death row inmate will cause them to pass out...
Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message
Report about Biden WH & Jack Smith shows where the REAL election interference...
Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2...
@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note
The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of...
Here's another detail about the Maui fires officials are trying to blame on...
Newly minted country music star Oliver Anthony says BOTH sides suck
OUCH! It sounds like 'Bidenomics' isn't very popular in Lake Tahoe either
'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot
John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem
Ready to fight the Democratic power in Georgia ... 'FREE JENNA' merchandise just...
Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald...
What's so funny, Joe? Biden's personal account gets cute with fundraising post hinting...

Guy who hates bigots marks anniversary of 'murder' of two activists by Kyle Rittenhouse

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 26, 2023
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In the newspaper business, because people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, we add things like "reportedly" or "allegedly" murdered someone. John O'Connell, who works in the fields of homelessness and fighting poverty, posted a tribute Friday on the anniversary of the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, who were just chasing Kyle Rittenhouse to give him a hug when she shot them both dead.

Community Notes got right on this one.

He eventually walked free after proving he fired in self-defense, which was caught on video from all angles.

Are you going to take that, Dwayne in Idaho? And if you've got a problem with fake identities, take it up with your allies in Antifa.

Recommended

Gas used to terminate death row inmate will cause them to pass out and die
Brett T.

We need to outlaw AR-15s because the police are afraid to confront shooters who have them, but these guys saw Rittenhouse with his gun and decided to chase him and beat him with a skateboard.

We're surprised O'Connell didn't mention that Rittenhouse had CROSSED STATE LINES. It made no difference to the case, but liberals found it very, very important.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: MURDER KYLE RITTENHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gas used to terminate death row inmate will cause them to pass out and die
Brett T.
Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message
Brett T.
Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2 people without jobs'
Doug P.
Report about Biden WH & Jack Smith shows where the REAL election interference was coming from
Doug P.
The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of their own
FuzzyChimp
@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Gas used to terminate death row inmate will cause them to pass out and die Brett T.