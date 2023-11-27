Guy Tries to Make a Racially Charged Kyle Rittenhouse Analogy, Reveals Himself to be an Idiot

Everybody has great thoughts sometimes, things that they think are wonderful analogies that will reframe peoples perception of a topic. Sometimes that great idea for an analogy you think you've had actually pans out and works really well to start a conversation and maybe change a mind or two, and sometimes that idea is... well, sometimes your idea is a stinker like this.

Close your eyes and imagine a black version of Kyle Rittenhouse crossing state lines to go hunting and then getting away with murdering two white men. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/esfJeRtryQ — MP Arizona☀️🏳️‍🌈💙🌵🐕🐕‍🦺🫂💦🏜🐟🌴🎙🌎🌻♍️🌊 (@AzPetrich) November 27, 2023

As it turns out a lot of people closed their eyes and imagined this scenario... and they liked what they saw.

Oh my gosh right now i'm imagining black rittenhouse blowing away a pedophile, a wife beater and a black dude swinging a skateboard and it is AAHH--MAZE--IIING. — Cornell77 (@BlindJoeDef) November 27, 2023

I would salute him and thank him for his service so long as he was in the same circumstance as Kyle. — loxx (@algxtrading) November 27, 2023

Godspeed, black Kyle Rittenhouse!

Others took the opportunity to point out that the author seems to have just randomly plucked a random picture of a black man with a gun off of the internet without actually figuring out who it was he was using for his picture.

Did you really pick a photo of an attorney for the NRA for this lol https://t.co/9gfNGugHC2 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 27, 2023

Most people I know would be perfectly fine with @MrColionNoir tapping people that tried to kill him during a riot. https://t.co/Od4tSYsWUG — Sorry Exhaust of a Sensurround (@ShamashAran) November 27, 2023

Dude randomly posts pic of an armed black man to make an anti-gun point. The man in the picture is a lawyer for the NRA. You can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/qOOi9shPn4 — HopefulR8RFan 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@NotaRealR8RFan) November 27, 2023

Sir, did you just Google "black man with AR" (or something similar) for that photo of @MrColionNoir ? 🤨 Because you don't seem to know who he is. pic.twitter.com/dzt05RWTqr — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) November 27, 2023

But for the most part everybody just wanted to let the guy know he's a lunkhead without getting fancy about it.

Close your eyes and imagine yourself not being an intellectually dishonest douchebag, sir... https://t.co/9OezyQM1Tr — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 27, 2023

Challenge: Impossible.

So you’re upset one white guy killed two other white guys? So much so that you now want to imagine if a black guy killed two white guys?

You’re bad at the whole race baiting thing.🙄 — 𒆜𝓔ʅ𝓊𝓈𝒾ꪜꪜ𒆜 (@2AWoman) November 27, 2023

These satire accounts are getting out of control lol — 𝔾𝕣𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕝𝕖 𝔻𝕦𝕕 (@oldad1775) November 27, 2023

Done. Way to go, black Kyle! — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 27, 2023

Just a heck of a good job done, Mr. Arizona. We have to assume that this sounded better in your head, which honestly just doesn't say much for what's going on in your head. Outstanding.

