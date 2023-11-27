Are We Sure We Can't Conflate Palestinians With Hamas Terrorists?
Guy Tries to Make a Racially Charged Kyle Rittenhouse Analogy, Reveals Himself to be an Idiot

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Everybody has great thoughts sometimes, things that they think are wonderful analogies that will reframe peoples perception of a topic. Sometimes that great idea for an analogy you think you've had actually pans out and works really well to start a conversation and maybe change a mind or two, and sometimes that idea is... well, sometimes your idea is a stinker like this.

As it turns out a lot of people closed their eyes and imagined this scenario... and they liked what they saw.

Godspeed, black Kyle Rittenhouse!

Others took the opportunity to point out that the author seems to have just randomly plucked a random picture of a black man with a gun off of the internet without actually figuring out who it was he was using for his picture.

Chad Felix Greene
But for the most part everybody just wanted to let the guy know he's a lunkhead without getting fancy about it.

Challenge: Impossible.

Just a heck of a good job done, Mr. Arizona. We have to assume that this sounded better in your head, which honestly just doesn't say much for what's going on in your head. Outstanding.

