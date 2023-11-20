Will the Next President of Argentina Be an Anti-Communist Hero?
Biden Pardons Turkeys, Talks About 'Ripritney's Tour,' and... WHAT?
HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly...
Biden UBER-FAN Chris Jackson Openly Shaming 'Never Biden' Lefties Tells Me There's HOPE...
Kamala Harris’ APEC Speech Sounded Awfully Familiar
TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy...
WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's...
Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and S...
WaPo's Take on Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist Who Says There's 'No Climate Crisis' Is...
Janet Yellen Says Nat'l Security at Risk Unless US Funds Ukraine Schools &...
Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to...
Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim...
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Elect...
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with...

Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 20, 2023
meme

While being one of the newest forms of mass communication and venues for shopping, the internet has at this point been around for quite some time. Clearly understanding the nuances of the platform may be difficult for some, just as the nuances of many things are difficult for some, but anyone with two brain cells to rub together should at this point be aware of the basic nuts and bolts of the place. At least you'd think so ... but apparently not.

Advertisement

Now you can see the rationale here to a degree ... if you're at the grocery store and you load your cart full of eggs, hide it in some corner of the store, and then walk away those eggs aren't going to be available for anyone else to purchase for some time (or at all, because they're eggs and they're not being refrigerated). But when it comes to online shopping ... that's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.

Whoops.

Recommended

WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It is The Year of Our Lord 2023, how would she have thought this would do anything?! The mind boggles.

No, given the basic lack of understanding shown around the basics of E-Commerce it's fully possible that Anne is unaware of the existence of screenshots, and her not knowing about them would certainly be consistent with our other observations about her awareness of how the internet and computers in general work.

There's nothing wrong with not knowing something, but it's important to always be mindful and to know what you don't know. If you go out over your skis and make a fool of yourself though you just gotta take your lumps, move on, and maybe learn from the experience. Let's charitably hope that that happens here, shall we?

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BOOKS RESIST KYLE RITTENHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)
Sam J.
HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly Swimsuit and He Flips OUT
Sam J.
Biden Pardons Turkeys, Talks About 'Ripritney's Tour,' and... WHAT?
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy Goes Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back) Sam J.
Advertisement