Columbia U 'Teach-in' on 'Palestine Counteroffensive' Gets Epic Community Note Treatment

Apparently Columbia University isn't paying attention -- both NYU and Berkeley have been sued for allowing rampant antisemitism on campus. But they'll keep praising pro-Hamas students for 'persistence' and hosting things like a 'teach-in' on the 'Palestinian counteroffensive.'

We will be having our second teach-in this Wednesday the 6th at 12pm, in room C-03 of the Social Work building! We will discuss the significance of the Palestinian counteroffensive on October 7th and the centrality of revolutionary violence to anti-imperialism. See y’all there! pic.twitter.com/PnAwMQwIx2 — Columbia Social Workers 4 Palestine (@CSSW4Palestine) December 3, 2023

The tweet, thankfully, got the Community Note treatment:

October 7 was not a “counteroffensive.” There was a ceasefire in place that Hamas broke on Oct. 7., when it launched thousands of rockets, invading Israel, and committing hundreds of war crimes. The term “counteroffensive” applies to Israel’s response, not the Hamas attack. https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/hillary-clinton-there-was-a-ceasefire-on-october-6-hamas-chose-to-break-it/

The absolute state of our colleges and universities is something to behold.

They also got ratio'd into orbit by Twitter/X users:

Maybe next you can do a teach-in on the Broken Glass Counteroffensive pic.twitter.com/5ugSWG01Ci — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 4, 2023

That should totally be the next teach-in.

Every one of you psychos should be banned from social work. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 4, 2023

We could get behind this.

Gang rape is a “counteroffensive” measure now, you gouhls? — Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) December 4, 2023

They really don't seem to care about the crimes Hamas committed on October 7, do they?

Rape women and kidnapping children is counteroffensive?



Nice try. It’s grotesque. — Lena ✍🏼 (@sapphireLena) December 4, 2023

And if they justify those things as 'counteroffensive', they'll justify anything as 'counteroffensive.'

We might need to shut down our colleges and universities until we find out what in hell is going on. https://t.co/7j4sofZxBt — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 4, 2023

A reasonable suggestion.

what the fruitcake https://t.co/5S89SjesMZ — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 4, 2023

Our sentiments exactly.

Committing a blood orgy is a “counteroffensive” huh



We should have every single person involved with this group on a watchlist. https://t.co/miywtAOdyf — Kaya (@sisterinferior) December 4, 2023

Like we said: they justify this, they'll justify anything.

A watchlist is the least we can do.

Up next: How to use gang rape as an effective negotiating tool. https://t.co/K6fRHleZEJ — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 4, 2023

Don't give them any ideas.

'We will discuss the significance of the Palestinian counteroffensive on October 7th and the centrality of revolutionary violence to anti-imperialism.' The slaughter of innocents is not a 'counteroffensive' or a morally defensible action. Hamas is a terrorist group. https://t.co/UdFsbsX1LG — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) December 4, 2023

Hamas is a terrorist group. End of story.

The glorification of the 10/7 barbaric terror attacks https://t.co/NWHTQD1yPX — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 4, 2023

It continues at an alarming pace.

The left endorses terrorism against Jews in Israel. https://t.co/rYHfpevIwX — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 4, 2023

Are we surprised?

Nope.

Imagine receiving services from a Columbia-educated social worker who believes burning families, killing babies, and gang-raping women is a "counteroffensive" and "revolutionary violence [central] to anti-imperialism".



Pro-Hamas posturing isn't uncommon in social work schools. https://t.co/6l8KUaRUo0 — Mijal Bitton (@mijalbitton) December 4, 2023

How can an social worker who justifies Hamas's atrocities provide non-discriminatory care to a Jewish client, or any other client they think is guilty of 'genocide' or 'colonization' or any other woke mumbo-jumbo? They can't.

Exactly.

This is a terrorist group in an American university https://t.co/KYZqR19wqX — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 4, 2023

Yes it is. Try to convince us otherwise.

Just Columbia University painting a rosy face on the slaughter of 1200 innocent people. “See y’all there!” https://t.co/5zbFhwPiVv — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) December 4, 2023

They're so cheery when advocating for rape and genocide of Israelis.

Next time just type "Hey fellow Nazis! We're doing Kristallnacht again on December 6th, meet at the Social Work Building." It'll save you characters and is more honest. https://t.co/1BatM4U3O7 — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) December 4, 2023

But then they couldn't use a dove in the poster.

Columbia is just one of the Ivy League schools that has allowed rampant anti-semitism to run unchecked on campus.

Apparently the open U.S. Education Department investigation into federal civil rights violations -- of which Columbia is part -- is not enough to deter the administration from putting a stop to this antisemitic activity.

***

Update:

Columbia Social Work says the event will not go forward.

A rare moment of sanity: @ColumbiaSSW will not allow this event to occur. @Columbia - Will there be any repercussions for organizations that clearly refuse to follow school rules?



Thank you everyone for raising your voice! When we act together, we make a difference! https://t.co/SnlsUT4h3l pic.twitter.com/mFKeNCXOrR — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) December 4, 2023





***

