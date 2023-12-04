Journalist Says 'Racist Genocide Apologia' Reminds Her of White Supremacists
Columbia U 'Teach-in' on 'Palestine Counteroffensive' Gets Epic Community Note Treatment

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 04, 2023
Meme

Apparently Columbia University isn't paying attention -- both NYU and Berkeley have been sued for allowing rampant antisemitism on campus. But they'll keep praising pro-Hamas students for 'persistence' and hosting things like a 'teach-in' on the 'Palestinian counteroffensive.'

The tweet, thankfully, got the Community Note treatment:

October 7 was not a “counteroffensive.” There was a ceasefire in place that Hamas broke on Oct. 7., when it launched thousands of rockets, invading Israel, and committing hundreds of war crimes. The term “counteroffensive” applies to Israel’s response, not the Hamas attack. https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/hillary-clinton-there-was-a-ceasefire-on-october-6-hamas-chose-to-break-it/

The absolute state of our colleges and universities is something to behold.

They also got ratio'd into orbit by Twitter/X users:

That should totally be the next teach-in.

We could get behind this.

They really don't seem to care about the crimes Hamas committed on October 7, do they?

And if they justify those things as 'counteroffensive', they'll justify anything as 'counteroffensive.'

A reasonable suggestion.

Our sentiments exactly.

Like we said: they justify this, they'll justify anything.

A watchlist is the least we can do.

Don't give them any ideas.

Hamas is a terrorist group. End of story.

It continues at an alarming pace.

Are we surprised?

Nope.

How can an social worker who justifies Hamas's atrocities provide non-discriminatory care to a Jewish client, or any other client they think is guilty of 'genocide' or 'colonization' or any other woke mumbo-jumbo? They can't.

Exactly.

Yes it is. Try to convince us otherwise.

They're so cheery when advocating for rape and genocide of Israelis.

But then they couldn't use a dove in the poster.

Columbia is just one of the Ivy League schools that has allowed rampant anti-semitism to run unchecked on campus.

Apparently the open U.S. Education Department investigation into federal civil rights violations -- of which Columbia is part -- is not enough to deter the administration from putting a stop to this antisemitic activity.

***

Update:

Columbia Social Work says the event will not go forward.


***

