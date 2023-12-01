US Oil And Gas Association Absolutely Wrecks Newsom

Last night was the highly anticipated debate between Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom didn't do all that well, getting destroyed by DeSantis over his record (including the icky map of human feces in San Francisco).

But Newsom didn't just get hammered by DeSantis on the debate stage. The U.S. Oil and Gas Association took ol' Gavin to task for demonizing the oil and gas industry while using their products to maintain his superhero movie villain look:

Let's talk hair gel while this debate is going on.



Hair gel is made possible by petrochemicals and is usually based on polymers.



Other components are carbomer, Di-sodium EDTA, Glycerine, Benzophenone- 4, Diazolidinyl Urea, Oleth-20, Aminomethylpropanol and synthetic polymer… — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) December 1, 2023

Ouch.

This is why the Stop Oil nutters, and the environmental left won't ever win. Too many things rely on the oil and gas industry: things essential to everyday life.

People just do not understand how much of our daily life is petroleum based https://t.co/kEPf3F6zsq — manateenative2 (@manateenative2) December 1, 2023

They don't have a clue.

Like hair products. And clothing. And electronics.

A handy graphic, in case you're wondering.

Gavin Newsom after this tweet pic.twitter.com/JmFwMdgGox — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) December 1, 2023

Newsom just stacking up the Ls after last night.

Damn indeed.

Totally dapper. About the only thing he's got going for him, frankly.

Absolutely epic.

It's about time corporations started pushing back against the politicians who hate them.

When the US Oil + Gas Association absolutely nukes Gavin Newsom — over his hair gel. 💀🤣 https://t.co/3bIhfIL6Fc — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) December 1, 2023

They nuked him from orbit and it's glorious.

This was so hysterical.

Same.

This didn't get near enough love. https://t.co/0POLM54YRT — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) December 1, 2023

No, it did not.

Which is why we're doing our part to give it some more love.

This. Is. BRUTAL.



And so well done. https://t.co/aNZJ39uHkr — Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) December 1, 2023

Brutal and perfectly executed.

You did it, you went there. https://t.co/skFlvjsysE — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) December 1, 2023

Yes they did. Newsom opened that door and the Oil & Gas Association kicked it down like the Kool-Aid man.

Politicians might be able to live without fossil fuel, but can they survive without hair gel?https://t.co/oWqhJ5fHt6 — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 1, 2023

Politicians will make no sacrifices, including fossil fuels. Us icky plebes are the ones who have to lower our standard of living.

Who knew? Oil & Gas, unlike the "electrified," have a sense of humor! https://t.co/VNw8T1cJ9r — Dana (@Dana95250060) December 1, 2023

The best way to come at petty tyrants like Newsom is humor and mockery.

One of the best trolls I've seen recently about Governor Nuisance. https://t.co/AYSTSSQgOF — Andrew Wong 🇺🇸 (@ayankeeoriginal) December 1, 2023

A masterful troll.

GIVE THE SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN ALL THE RAISES https://t.co/Lt78IA2m6J — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) December 1, 2023

We agree. Give this guy or gal a raise.

Carbon Tax Newsom’s hair gel! https://t.co/0iSRqrr3Rf — The Great Reset of Free Speech (@BCrogen) December 1, 2023

We wonder how many credits he'd have to buy to offset his hair care products.

US Oil & Gas from the top rope! 😂 https://t.co/1rLyV2Up8t — Nate Ardle (@NateArdle) December 1, 2023

Just like Hulk Hogan.

OK, USOGA won the debate. https://t.co/itFXyZw65n — Rob Brandon Morgan (@RoeMorgan3) December 1, 2023

Yes, they did.

This gif is perfect.

Someone should get Newsom some aloe. Unless that's petroleum based, that is. Wouldn't want to hurt the environment, right, Gavin?

Like we said, the debate went so poorly for Newsom, Politifact even had to get really creative to make one of his many lies 'mostly accurate.' Getting trolled was simply the cherry on top of the sundae that was last night's debate.

***

