US Oil And Gas Association Absolutely Wrecks Newsom

Last night was the highly anticipated debate between Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Newsom didn't do all that well, getting destroyed by DeSantis over his record (including the icky map of human feces in San Francisco).
But Newsom didn't just get hammered by DeSantis on the debate stage. The U.S. Oil and Gas Association took ol' Gavin to task for demonizing the oil and gas industry while using their products to maintain his superhero movie villain look:
Let's talk hair gel while this debate is going on.— US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) December 1, 2023
Hair gel is made possible by petrochemicals and is usually based on polymers.
Other components are carbomer, Di-sodium EDTA, Glycerine, Benzophenone- 4, Diazolidinyl Urea, Oleth-20, Aminomethylpropanol and synthetic polymer…
Ouch.
This is why the Stop Oil nutters, and the environmental left won't ever win. Too many things rely on the oil and gas industry: things essential to everyday life.
People just do not understand how much of our daily life is petroleum based https://t.co/kEPf3F6zsq— manateenative2 (@manateenative2) December 1, 2023
They don't have a clue.
Like hair products. And clothing. And electronics.
https://t.co/nUH1hXrvsj pic.twitter.com/jvS7Wy468v— Terry S. (@TerrySquibb1) December 1, 2023
A handy graphic, in case you're wondering.
Gavin Newsom after this tweet pic.twitter.com/JmFwMdgGox— RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) December 1, 2023
Newsom just stacking up the Ls after last night.
Well… DAMN. https://t.co/Rm7G3E7Ozz— GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) December 1, 2023
Damn indeed.
December 1, 2023
Totally dapper. About the only thing he's got going for him, frankly.
This is epic! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/x8kWwf72fe— MagicMagz (@magg71121) December 1, 2023
Absolutely epic.
It's about time corporations started pushing back against the politicians who hate them.
When the US Oil + Gas Association absolutely nukes Gavin Newsom — over his hair gel. 💀🤣 https://t.co/3bIhfIL6Fc— Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) December 1, 2023
They nuked him from orbit and it's glorious.
December 1, 2023
This was so hysterical.
Dead.🤣 https://t.co/hXz67OrXMA— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 1, 2023
Same.
This didn't get near enough love. https://t.co/0POLM54YRT— NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) December 1, 2023
No, it did not.
Which is why we're doing our part to give it some more love.
This. Is. BRUTAL.— Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) December 1, 2023
And so well done. https://t.co/aNZJ39uHkr
Brutal and perfectly executed.
You did it, you went there. https://t.co/skFlvjsysE— Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) December 1, 2023
Yes they did. Newsom opened that door and the Oil & Gas Association kicked it down like the Kool-Aid man.
Politicians might be able to live without fossil fuel, but can they survive without hair gel?https://t.co/oWqhJ5fHt6— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 1, 2023
Politicians will make no sacrifices, including fossil fuels. Us icky plebes are the ones who have to lower our standard of living.
Who knew? Oil & Gas, unlike the "electrified," have a sense of humor! https://t.co/VNw8T1cJ9r— Dana (@Dana95250060) December 1, 2023
The best way to come at petty tyrants like Newsom is humor and mockery.
One of the best trolls I've seen recently about Governor Nuisance. https://t.co/AYSTSSQgOF— Andrew Wong 🇺🇸 (@ayankeeoriginal) December 1, 2023
A masterful troll.
GIVE THE SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN ALL THE RAISES https://t.co/Lt78IA2m6J— tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) December 1, 2023
We agree. Give this guy or gal a raise.
Carbon Tax Newsom’s hair gel! https://t.co/0iSRqrr3Rf— The Great Reset of Free Speech (@BCrogen) December 1, 2023
We wonder how many credits he'd have to buy to offset his hair care products.
US Oil & Gas from the top rope! 😂 https://t.co/1rLyV2Up8t— Nate Ardle (@NateArdle) December 1, 2023
Just like Hulk Hogan.
OK, USOGA won the debate. https://t.co/itFXyZw65n— Rob Brandon Morgan (@RoeMorgan3) December 1, 2023
Yes, they did.
https://t.co/3JRsy9En5H pic.twitter.com/3mgRxHctcu— Nathan Mintz (@mintz4assembly) December 1, 2023
This gif is perfect.
https://t.co/UFY3lD7qG8 pic.twitter.com/v8CuHfWaXx— Abby Stafford 🐊🍊🇺🇸 (@AbbyStafford) December 1, 2023
Someone should get Newsom some aloe. Unless that's petroleum based, that is. Wouldn't want to hurt the environment, right, Gavin?
Like we said, the debate went so poorly for Newsom, Politifact even had to get really creative to make one of his many lies 'mostly accurate.' Getting trolled was simply the cherry on top of the sundae that was last night's debate.
***
