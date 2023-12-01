LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Twitchy Blowout Sale
Disgraced Former Senator Al Franken Wants Everyone to Know About That Time He...
Biden's Slam on Corporations for Not Bringing Prices Down Gets Walloped With a...
And the Oscar Goes to...Pallywood, for 'Woman Crying Over Rubber Baby'
Appeals Court Affirms Jussie Smollett Conviction As Kamala Harris' 2019 Tweet Ages Worse...
Woman Goes on Rant Over High Gas Prices…but She Doesn’t Blame Who You...
Lib Celebs in Malibu Getting a Taste of Their Favorite President's Illegal Immigration...
Did You Notice This About Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Picture?
Team Gavin's Having a Meltdown After a DeSantis Debate They Insist Newsom Won
The SQUAD Hardest Hit: Hamas Breaks Temporary Ceasefire With Israel (Shocking NO ONE),...
BREAKING: The House Has Expelled George Santos
LOL! This Is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows...
Newsom Rendered Speechless While DeSantis Mercilessly Mocked His 'True Freedom State' BS
'REALLY Didn't Like the J6 Stuff': Tucker Carlson Sounds OFF About Fox News...

US Oil And Gas Association Absolutely Wrecks Newsom

Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 01, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Last night was the highly anticipated debate between Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom didn't do all that well, getting destroyed by DeSantis over his record (including the icky map of human feces in San Francisco).

Advertisement

But Newsom didn't just get hammered by DeSantis on the debate stage. The U.S. Oil and Gas Association took ol' Gavin to task for demonizing the oil and gas industry while using their products to maintain his superhero movie villain look:

Ouch.

This is why the Stop Oil nutters, and the environmental left won't ever win. Too many things rely on the oil and gas industry: things essential to everyday life.

They don't have a clue.

Like hair products. And clothing. And electronics.

A handy graphic, in case you're wondering.

Newsom just stacking up the Ls after last night.

Recommended

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Advertisement

Damn indeed.

Totally dapper. About the only thing he's got going for him, frankly.

Absolutely epic.

It's about time corporations started pushing back against the politicians who hate them.

They nuked him from orbit and it's glorious.

This was so hysterical.

Same.

No, it did not.

Which is why we're doing our part to give it some more love.

Brutal and perfectly executed.

Yes they did. Newsom opened that door and the Oil & Gas Association kicked it down like the Kool-Aid man.

Advertisement

Politicians will make no sacrifices, including fossil fuels. Us icky plebes are the ones who have to lower our standard of living.

The best way to come at petty tyrants like Newsom is humor and mockery.

A masterful troll.

We agree. Give this guy or gal a raise.

We wonder how many credits he'd have to buy to offset his hair care products.

Just like Hulk Hogan.

Yes, they did.

Advertisement

This gif is perfect.

Someone should get Newsom some aloe. Unless that's petroleum based, that is. Wouldn't want to hurt the environment, right, Gavin?

Like we said, the debate went so poorly for Newsom, Politifact even had to get really creative to make one of his many lies 'mostly accurate.' Getting trolled was simply the cherry on top of the sundae that was last night's debate.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CALIFORNIA DEBATE GAS GAVIN NEWSOM OIL RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Disgraced Former Senator Al Franken Wants Everyone to Know About That Time He TOTALLY OWNED Kissinger
Coucy
Biden's Slam on Corporations for Not Bringing Prices Down Gets Walloped With a Community Note
Doug P.
And the Oscar Goes to...Pallywood, for 'Woman Crying Over Rubber Baby'
Coucy
Lib Celebs in Malibu Getting a Taste of Their Favorite President's Illegal Immigration Mess? (WATCH)
Doug P.
Appeals Court Affirms Jussie Smollett Conviction As Kamala Harris' 2019 Tweet Ages Worse Than Ever
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
Advertisement