Byron York Calls Out Latest Biden Admin Attempt To 'Counter Misinformation' About Increased Food Costs

Calling it a 'cause for concern', Byron York points out the latest attempt by the Biden Administration to 'counter misinformation': questioning reports about the increased cost of food and other items thanks to Bidenomics:

Cause for concern: The Biden team is 'working with social media platforms to counter misinformation.' This time it seeks to 'counter' reports that food and other items cost a lot after Biden-era inflation. From WP: https://t.co/Zsx8ztHCn6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 26, 2023

This is more than a 'cause for concern', it's straight up gaslighting and propaganda.

And yet one anomalous price from one store in Idaho 11 months ago was ripping through people’s social media feeds as if it explained the entire economy. One Democratic official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, said: “What are we supposed to do, tell the president or Chuck Schumer to send a tweet saying, ‘Hey, most Big Macs aren’t that expensive?’ It would look ridiculous.” A spokesperson from McDonald’s did not return a request for comment. The Big Mac conundrum reflects what Biden aides and senior Democratic officials regard as one of their most vexing challenges ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Even as inflation has fallen to a manageable 3 percent, and although the labor market has remained hot amid strong growth, voters still don’t like the economy, and they blame the president. Inflation eased in October in latest sign of cooling economy Overcoming this discontent — and understanding what is driving it — has become a central priority of the White House and Democratic lawmakers, leading to a fierce debate among economists, pollsters and other experts.

It's just one example from Idaho! Don't believe what you're seeing or paying! Inflation is manageable! The labor market is hot! Why are you blaming the President?!

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) November 26, 2023

Orwell wasn't an instruction manual, WaPo.

Sounds like that are colluding with social media to promote a big lie to impact an election outcome. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 26, 2023

Sure does.

Re: Messaging problem. One big problem is that this president is incapable of delivering that message coherently and intelligibly.



If the president cannot articulate something all the surrogate messengers in the world won't be able to do it for him. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 26, 2023

It doesn't matter if the president can't deliver the message coherently: the message is a lie. Inflation, while down, is still up over when Biden took office, prices are still up, people are working multiple jobs to make ends meet, and they see this with their own eyes. They're living it daily.

This notion messaging can change reality is a joke.

It's beyond their comprehension that we normal folks personally experience the disastrous evidence of Bidenomics every time we shop. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) November 26, 2023

Because they aren't impacted by those policies at all.

That’s utterly frightening and a million times worse than anything Trump has done — Jake (@UCCowboy) November 26, 2023

It's propaganda on the level of North Korea or Pravda. Seriously.

Yet another reason we can’t trust a thing they say. My electric bill doesn’t lie. I used 12% less but it costs 13% more. My grocery receipts and other bills show the same pattern. pic.twitter.com/nVCD0EJblz — Charlie 🟦 (@SowellCharles) November 26, 2023

How do you 'message' your way out of this? Using less electricity but paying 13% more. And this is happening to millions of Americans.

Classic Biden. Lie to people and suppress the truth to make his troubles go away. https://t.co/ElnDngAgUK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 26, 2023

But he's the best president ever!

I think it will be hard to convince even the most ardent dullards that food is cheaper now than it was three years ago, no matter how many gov’t agencies vomit out BS metrics to make it appear so.



But that doesn’t mean they don’t try. https://t.co/pozimdgXad — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 26, 2023

They're going to try really, really hard to get you to deny reality and basic math.

Who are the real fascists again? https://t.co/aLFmcU73cA — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 26, 2023

It's not conservatives, that's for sure.

Your chocolate quota is actually up from 3 to 2 https://t.co/ub24FSquxX — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) November 26, 2023

And don't question it.

Truth is found in open discourse.



The government hates that. And will do all they can to stop it. https://t.co/m9zsG9ggKx — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 26, 2023

They don't want open discourse, because it means things will be even worse for them.

That's the command.

Now the Biden WH is trying to censor the reality they’ve created. Good luck with that. https://t.co/yLFpQbooAb — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 26, 2023

We wish them the best of luck.

It would probably be easier if a taco didn't cost $2.95 at Taco Bell. https://t.co/fxp7C9j5xf — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) November 26, 2023

Yes, it would be.

Are they going to mandate price caps and controls to make things cheaper (and more scarce)?

We’ve seen this movie before. The Biden Administration is obsessed with censorship. https://t.co/P2G2QVDJFt — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 26, 2023

And love censorship. They've been smacked down in court for their love of censorship.

Speaking of, how is this not a direct violation of the court's ruling?

Weren’t they told they can’t do this—collude with social media to censor?



Aren’t they appealing to the Supreme Court so they can keep doing it? Missouri v. Biden.



It’s sick. They’re actually totalitarian https://t.co/sQ1DR6qbNM — Riley (@pathforward327) November 26, 2023

The 5th Circuit ruled that the government cannot collude with social media companies to infringe on American's First Amendment rights, and here's the Biden administration doing just that.

Why is no one holding them accountable?

Here is where they give the game away https://t.co/EcOZK8rnXI pic.twitter.com/75YiNOQXux — Zach (@someguywcancer) November 26, 2023

That's what this is all about: keeping Biden in the White House and stopping Trump (or another Republican) from winning.

And the bad economy is going to turn people off to Biden. It just is, and they know this.

They can't stop going after the flow of information. https://t.co/Tb3Rw4TliF — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) November 26, 2023

No, because the information is bad for them. Biden's poll numbers have been in the tank for a while, and they're not getting better.

“Misinformation “. All you have to do is go grocery shopping with an average person; pay their monthly utility bills or gas up their car to understand the reality. Screw Biden and his team. https://t.co/xP13vEKK4R — PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) November 26, 2023

And they can't censor this. The grocery store and the gas pump can't get suspended from Twitter.

They’re working to counter ‘misinformation’ by spreading actual misinformation. https://t.co/aZpvJj4BBx — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) November 26, 2023

Yes, they are. The irony isn't lost on us.

They are attempting to counter the truth on everything. They think we are stupid. https://t.co/pTjfMcjGy2 — Marcia Mulder (@marciesmusings) November 26, 2023

They really do. The sad part is, some people will believe them.

Go ahead and try. I'll just search "Aldi" in my bank app and scroll. https://t.co/CMgk9G44po — HaXnZ (@HaXnZ) November 26, 2023

As will countless others who have to budget to buy groceries.

It’s hard to hide rising food prices from moms. We feel it every day. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0Al6xhUw5F — Chester_King ✝️🇺🇸🏈 (@Chesterking2424) November 26, 2023

This writer is a mom with two teens and one pre-teen boy. You can't hide the rising food prices from moms. We know.

Not only is the Administration arrogant enough to think they can gaslight us into ignoring reality, they are using misinformation to counter actual facts: inflation, while lower, is still up and so are prices. They are also blatantly defying the court's ruling in Missouri v. Biden, and will not face any consequences for it.

Unless we hold them accountable.

