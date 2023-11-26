Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's...
Byron York Calls Out Latest Biden Admin Attempt To 'Counter Misinformation' About Increased Food Costs

Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on November 26, 2023
meme

Calling it a 'cause for concern', Byron York points out the latest attempt by the Biden Administration to 'counter misinformation': questioning reports about the increased cost of food and other items thanks to Bidenomics:

This is more than a 'cause for concern', it's straight up gaslighting and propaganda.

And yet one anomalous price from one store in Idaho 11 months ago was ripping through people’s social media feeds as if it explained the entire economy. One Democratic official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, said: “What are we supposed to do, tell the president or Chuck Schumer to send a tweet saying, ‘Hey, most Big Macs aren’t that expensive?’ It would look ridiculous.” A spokesperson from McDonald’s did not return a request for comment.

The Big Mac conundrum reflects what Biden aides and senior Democratic officials regard as one of their most vexing challenges ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Even as inflation has fallen to a manageable 3 percent, and although the labor market has remained hot amid strong growth, voters still don’t like the economy, and they blame the president.

Inflation eased in October in latest sign of cooling economy

Overcoming this discontent — and understanding what is driving it — has become a central priority of the White House and Democratic lawmakers, leading to a fierce debate among economists, pollsters and other experts.

It's just one example from Idaho! Don't believe what you're seeing or paying! Inflation is manageable! The labor market is hot! Why are you blaming the President?!

Orwell wasn't an instruction manual, WaPo.

Sure does.

It doesn't matter if the president can't deliver the message coherently: the message is a lie. Inflation, while down, is still up over when Biden took office, prices are still up, people are working multiple jobs to make ends meet, and they see this with their own eyes. They're living it daily.

This notion messaging can change reality is a joke.

Because they aren't impacted by those policies at all.

It's propaganda on the level of North Korea or Pravda. Seriously.

How do you 'message' your way out of this? Using less electricity but paying 13% more. And this is happening to millions of Americans.

But he's the best president ever!

They're going to try really, really hard to get you to deny reality and basic math.

It's not conservatives, that's for sure.

And don't question it.

They don't want open discourse, because it means things will be even worse for them.

That's the command.

We wish them the best of luck.

Yes, it would be.

Are they going to mandate price caps and controls to make things cheaper (and more scarce)?

And love censorship. They've been smacked down in court for their love of censorship.

Speaking of, how is this not a direct violation of the court's ruling?

The 5th Circuit ruled that the government cannot collude with social media companies to infringe on American's First Amendment rights, and here's the Biden administration doing just that.

Why is no one holding them accountable?

That's what this is all about: keeping Biden in the White House and stopping Trump (or another Republican) from winning.

And the bad economy is going to turn people off to Biden. It just is, and they know this.

No, because the information is bad for them. Biden's poll numbers have been in the tank for a while, and they're not getting better.

And they can't censor this. The grocery store and the gas pump can't get suspended from Twitter.

Yes, they are. The irony isn't lost on us.

They really do. The sad part is, some people will believe them.

As will countless others who have to budget to buy groceries.

This writer is a mom with two teens and one pre-teen boy. You can't hide the rising food prices from moms. We know.

Not only is the Administration arrogant enough to think they can gaslight us into ignoring reality, they are using misinformation to counter actual facts: inflation, while lower, is still up and so are prices. They are also blatantly defying the court's ruling in Missouri v. Biden, and will not face any consequences for it. 

Unless we hold them accountable.

***

Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

