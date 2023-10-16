Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest Biden Approval Numbers

Since taking office, the Biden White House has turned around the economy, raised wages, lowered costs, gotten rid of inflation, secured the border and generally made the world a better place. At least that's what they'd like everybody to believe. However, everybody does not believe that because, well, a lot of people have an IQ higher than room temperature in a house with a faulty furnace in January.

The numbers show that, in spite of all of the Biden White House's "Bidenomics" utopian brags, nobody's buying it.

Townhall's Guy Benson has shared some data from a new Biden approval poll and this administration is currently about as far underwater as the Mariana Trench:

New ABC News survey shows President Biden underwater, often deep underwater, on every single issue polled: https://t.co/e87SS1xaWP pic.twitter.com/s3ARdbLhAw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2023

Some of you will look a those numbers and say, "why is the approval rating still that high?"

I acknowledge these are bad numbers, but I'm still concerned that this many people approve of his job. — God, Country & 59 Chevys (@59ChevyGirl) October 16, 2023

An excellent point!

Notably, his highest marks (relatively speaking) coming on foreign policy. https://t.co/U0VspzDMOG — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 16, 2023

When "60 Minutes" interviewed Biden, a friendly Scott Pelley asked why he should be reelected and Biden only talked about global issues and not the American people, so perhaps the White House knows nobody's buying the "Bidenomics" gaslighting.

You expect border and inflation to be terrible, because Biden has been brazenly terrible on those — but these are eye-popping brutal numbers even on issues he has invested a lot of political capital in https://t.co/GGJe2L12u2 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 16, 2023

Who actually agrees he's doing a good job on inflation and the border. Are these people that stupid https://t.co/sEhORRpUir — conservative Mr tweet (@JimSmetak) October 16, 2023

Well... maybe?

***

