Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest Biden Approval Numbers

Doug P.  |  4:21 PM on October 16, 2023
Meme screenshot

Since taking office, the Biden White House has turned around the economy, raised wages, lowered costs, gotten rid of inflation, secured the border and generally made the world a better place. At least that's what they'd like everybody to believe. However, everybody does not believe that because, well, a lot of people have an IQ higher than room temperature in a house with a faulty furnace in January. 

The numbers show that, in spite of all of the Biden White House's "Bidenomics" utopian brags, nobody's buying it. 

Townhall's Guy Benson has shared some data from a new Biden approval poll and this administration is currently about as far underwater as the Mariana Trench: 

Some of you will look a those numbers and say, "why is the approval rating still that high?"

An excellent point!

When "60 Minutes" interviewed Biden, a friendly Scott Pelley asked why he should be reelected and Biden only talked about global issues and not the American people, so perhaps the White House knows nobody's buying the "Bidenomics" gaslighting. 

