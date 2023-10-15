'60 Minutes' asked Biden why he's running again (THIS was the answer? YIKES!)

The CBS program "60 Minutes" featured an interview with President Biden Sunday evening just to provide a break from the fun of watching football, and issues in the Middle East obviously were at the forefront:

“Would you support Israeli occupation or Gaza at this point?”



BIDEN: “I think it’d be a big mistake.” pic.twitter.com/UOh38v1h4u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2023

But at one point the attention turned to next November's presidential election, and unsurprisingly there was no mention of "Bidenomics" or any domestic policy. Scott Pelley asked Biden if he's sure he wants to run again.

Biden's answer sounded like some kind of clumsy Kamala/Obama-esque word salad:

"Are you sure that you want to run again?"



Biden says yes because he thinks he'll achieve world peace. He does not mention the American people. pic.twitter.com/huxKVjXaPK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2023

It's almost as if Biden wasn't ready to tackle that question:

60 Minutes: "Are you sure that you want to run again?"



Joe Biden with what feels like the longest pause in TV interview history:

pic.twitter.com/l3f17ELo9U — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2023

The answer we heard from Biden about why he should be re-elected was "so I can make everything even worse."

JUST IN: Biden says he wants to run again to achieve world peace, unite the Middle East, unite Europe, and put Putin in his place to stop causing trouble. WATCH pic.twitter.com/zazNNaFviQ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 16, 2023

Not a mention of the need to re-elect him so we can continue with "Bidenomics" because it's been such a gift to average Americans? Shocker.

World Peace! I'm dying here. 😂😂😂 Too funny. — Sherri the Deplorable Listless Vessel (@SherriBeardslee) October 16, 2023

Not to be Johnny Raincloud, but “world peace” hasn’t exactly been the trajectory under his bumbling regime. https://t.co/KWjGq4BHnd — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 16, 2023

Right? Things weren't all that bad until the last three years. No mean tweets though! Well, not THAT many.

World peace is nice but I think most of America would settle for $2 gasoline, home loan interest rates under 4%, and the ability to get out of the grocery store without spending $200. https://t.co/0QDHrgbmWT — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 16, 2023

That's the "Bidenomics" Joe would like everybody to vote for again next year.

Everything Biden says he wants to accomplish by running again — stabilizing the Middle East, uniting Europe, deterring Putin — was already done when he came into office, thanks to President Trump.



Biden’s policies and weakness ruined it all. pic.twitter.com/Qi4G13JMAP — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 16, 2023

This answer confirms Biden has zero idea what is happening in the world and only knows what his aides tell him. https://t.co/THPAULv3l2 — Randy (@Flyers61) October 16, 2023

For all we know Biden might actually believe the economy is doing just great. And it probably is for "The Big Guy," but not for many others.

