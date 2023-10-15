'60 Minutes' asked Biden why he's running again (THIS was the answer? YIKES!)

Bill Maher: 'I'm not so sure the anti-semitic left-wing faction is 'small'
Doug P.  |  10:00 PM on October 15, 2023
Meme

The CBS program "60 Minutes" featured an interview with President Biden Sunday evening just to provide a break from the fun of watching football, and issues in the Middle East obviously were at the forefront: 

Advertisement

But at one point the attention turned to next November's presidential election, and unsurprisingly there was no mention of "Bidenomics" or any domestic policy. Scott Pelley asked Biden if he's sure he wants to run again.

Biden's answer sounded like some kind of clumsy Kamala/Obama-esque word salad: 

It's almost as if Biden wasn't ready to tackle that question: 

The answer we heard from Biden about why he should be re-elected was "so I can make everything even worse."

Not a mention of the need to re-elect him so we can continue with "Bidenomics" because it's been such a gift to average Americans? Shocker.

Right? Things weren't all that bad until the last three years. No mean tweets though! Well, not THAT many.

That's the "Bidenomics" Joe would like everybody to vote for again next year.

Advertisement

For all we know Biden might actually believe the economy is doing just great. And it probably is for "The Big Guy," but not for many others.

*** 

