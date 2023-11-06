WOW: Jim Jordan's Bombshell Thread Dredges Depths of the 'Censorship Industrial Complex'

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and news about how censorship was used ahead of the 2020 election continues to come to light.

Up next is an examination of the "censorship-industrial complex," and it was just as bad as you thought:

BOMBSHELL REPORT ON THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX



HUNDREDS of secret reports show how @DHSgov’s @CISAgov, The GEC (@StateDept), @Stanford and others worked together to censor AMERICANS before the 2020 election, including true information, jokes, and opinions.



🧵 THREAD: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

Censoring jokes? Yep, that and so much more.

The federal government, disinformation “experts” at universities, Big Tech, and others worked together through the Election Integrity Partnership to monitor & censor Americans’ speech. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

According to one EIP member, the EIP was created “at the request of CISA.”



The head of the EIP also said that EIP was created after “working on some monitoring ideas with CISA.” pic.twitter.com/OREVF7GEw1 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

"Here's how it worked..."

Here’s how it worked:



-EIP “stakeholders” (including the federal gov’t) would submit misinformation reports



-EIP would “analyze” the report and find similar content across platforms



-EIP would submit the report to Big Tech, often with a recommendation on how to censor — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

.@JudiciaryGOP & @Weaponization obtained these nonpublic documents and information from @Stanford only after the threat of contempt.



You can read all the details in the report here: https://t.co/h69JCsqLCh — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

Who was targeted? Well, basically anybody who didn't completely fall in line with the desired narrative.

What speech was targeted for censorship?



-True information

-Jokes

-Political opinions



Here are a few examples: pic.twitter.com/j5l6pf5kMF — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

Ahead of the 2020 election, there was no greater "misinformation" than things that were factual.

More examples? Sure:

Here are a few more examples: pic.twitter.com/z8RHzwk8ou — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

Who did we miss? Did you have a social media post that was targeted by the EIP?



It’s clear why @Stanford tried only produced these after @JudiciaryGOP and @Weaponization threatened contempt. pic.twitter.com/eNhWzQgQ9q — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

The American people deserve to know if they were targeted by their own government and so-called “disinformation” experts.



The Committee is making the data from these reports publicly available here: https://t.co/3FygggjckZ — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

As always, more to come.



Read our report here: https://t.co/h69JCsqLCh



Stay tuned… — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

Those who screamed the loudest about "disinformation" were those working the hardest to spread exactly that.

The censorship industrial complex was a well oiled machine by 2020.



When Covid vaccine hysteria came along in 2021, they simply repointed it from rigging elections to silencing vaccine dissent.



Read the full thread…👇 https://t.co/HnDAEdtSbF — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 7, 2023

EXPLOSIVE THREAD. More incredible investigative work from @Jim_Jordan. https://t.co/dldLnp2wRJ — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 7, 2023

The DHS and CISA tried to get Twitter 1.0 to censor my account and numerous other conservative voices leading up to the 2020 Election.



Election interference. https://t.co/RuEKpasRFY pic.twitter.com/CWqJLPNgpx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2023

One final great question:

Will there be consequences? https://t.co/wqoE3l7xR8 — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) November 7, 2023

Um... time will tell. So far it's not looking that way.

***

