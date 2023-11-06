WOW: Jim Jordan's Bombshell Thread Dredges Depths of the 'Censorship Industrial Complex'

Pro-Hamas Mob Burns Israeli Flags Along With Picture of Joe Biden
Doug P.  |  9:12 PM on November 06, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and news about how censorship was used ahead of the 2020 election continues to come to light. 

Up next is an examination of the "censorship-industrial complex," and it was just as bad as you thought: 

Censoring jokes? Yep, that and so much more. 

"Here's how it worked..."

Who was targeted? Well, basically anybody who didn't completely fall in line with the desired narrative.

Ahead of the 2020 election, there was no greater "misinformation" than things that were factual.

More examples? Sure:

Those who screamed the loudest about "disinformation" were those working the hardest to spread exactly that. 

One final great question:

Um... time will tell. So far it's not looking that way. 

*** 

