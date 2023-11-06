WOW: Jim Jordan's Bombshell Thread Dredges Depths of the 'Censorship Industrial Complex'

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and news about how censorship was used ahead of the 2020 election continues to come to light.
Up next is an examination of the "censorship-industrial complex," and it was just as bad as you thought:
BOMBSHELL REPORT ON THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
HUNDREDS of secret reports show how @DHSgov’s @CISAgov, The GEC (@StateDept), @Stanford and others worked together to censor AMERICANS before the 2020 election, including true information, jokes, and opinions.
🧵 THREAD:
Censoring jokes? Yep, that and so much more.
The federal government, disinformation “experts” at universities, Big Tech, and others worked together through the Election Integrity Partnership to monitor & censor Americans’ speech.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
According to one EIP member, the EIP was created “at the request of CISA.”— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
The head of the EIP also said that EIP was created after “working on some monitoring ideas with CISA.” pic.twitter.com/OREVF7GEw1
"Here's how it worked..."
Here’s how it worked:— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
-EIP “stakeholders” (including the federal gov’t) would submit misinformation reports
-EIP would “analyze” the report and find similar content across platforms
-EIP would submit the report to Big Tech, often with a recommendation on how to censor
.@JudiciaryGOP & @Weaponization obtained these nonpublic documents and information from @Stanford only after the threat of contempt.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
You can read all the details in the report here: https://t.co/h69JCsqLCh
Who was targeted? Well, basically anybody who didn't completely fall in line with the desired narrative.
Who was targeted? Americans of all political stripes, but especially conservatives: @realDonaldTrump@SenThomTillis@newtgingrich@GovMikeHuckabee@mtgreenee@seanhannity@MZHemingway@pnjaban@charliekirk11@RealCandaceO@JackPosobiec@bennyjohnson@TomFitton@TheBabylonBee— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
And it didn’t stop there, here are some more accounts that were targeted:@NEWSMAX@michellemalkin@seanmdav@RubinReport@paulsperry_@tracybeanz@ChanelRion @JamesOKeefeIII— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
What speech was targeted for censorship?— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
-True information
-Jokes
-Political opinions
Here are a few examples: pic.twitter.com/j5l6pf5kMF
Ahead of the 2020 election, there was no greater "misinformation" than things that were factual.
More examples? Sure:
Here are a few more examples: pic.twitter.com/z8RHzwk8ou— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
Who did we miss? Did you have a social media post that was targeted by the EIP?— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
It’s clear why @Stanford tried only produced these after @JudiciaryGOP and @Weaponization threatened contempt. pic.twitter.com/eNhWzQgQ9q
The American people deserve to know if they were targeted by their own government and so-called “disinformation” experts.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
The Committee is making the data from these reports publicly available here: https://t.co/3FygggjckZ
As always, more to come.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023
Read our report here: https://t.co/h69JCsqLCh
Stay tuned…
Those who screamed the loudest about "disinformation" were those working the hardest to spread exactly that.
The censorship industrial complex was a well oiled machine by 2020.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 7, 2023
When Covid vaccine hysteria came along in 2021, they simply repointed it from rigging elections to silencing vaccine dissent.
Read the full thread…👇 https://t.co/HnDAEdtSbF
EXPLOSIVE THREAD. More incredible investigative work from @Jim_Jordan. https://t.co/dldLnp2wRJ— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 7, 2023
The DHS and CISA tried to get Twitter 1.0 to censor my account and numerous other conservative voices leading up to the 2020 Election.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2023
Election interference. https://t.co/RuEKpasRFY pic.twitter.com/CWqJLPNgpx
One final great question:
Will there be consequences? https://t.co/wqoE3l7xR8— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) November 7, 2023
Um... time will tell. So far it's not looking that way.
***
