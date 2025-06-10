Former Univision Anchor: ‘All of the Southwest Is Mexico’

There are a lot of hot takes going around Monday and Tuesday about the Los Angeles riots, and the ICE raids that allegedly caused them (or was it President Trump's sending in the National Guard), happening on what used to be Mexican soil. Yes, it was Mexican soil a long time ago. The rioters are burning American flags in the street and on the roofs of burning cars while waving Mexican flags. It must be because of their deep Mexican roots, even though ICE isn't targeting Mexicans. We've had illegal immigrants from Central America, Africa, and China cross the Southern border.

Jorge here says to never forget 1835.

1835??



Then what happened?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) June 9, 2025

@Grok What was the outcome of the Battle of San Jacinto? — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) June 8, 2025

Do you know why it's not pronounced "San Hacinto?"



Because we won. pic.twitter.com/GgipXxVg99 — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) June 8, 2025

Never forget what?



That you lost?



Good point.



If you forget we'll have to take the rest. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 8, 2025

I'll never forget how stupid you are. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 8, 2025

Former Univision anchor María Elena Salinas was a guest on CNN talking about how deep the roots of some of the Mexican-Americans in California run, going so far as to say that "all of the Southwest is Mexico." Well, not for quite some time.

UNHINGED: Former Univision anchor María Elena Salinas on CNN defending the rioting in Los Angeles:



"California was part of Mexico, all of the Southwest is Mexico." pic.twitter.com/Ue1cHMXtl9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 10, 2025

Last I checked, America won a war and got California.



That’s how things work in the real world. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 10, 2025

Mexico was part of Spain. Give it back NOW! — OtakuDesu (@MinatoOtakuDesu) June 10, 2025

Mexico was a part of Spain. Give it all back to Spain @MariaESalinas — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) June 10, 2025

California was Ohlone land before Spain subjugated it. And before the Ohlone some other tribe owned it. — Micah Burke (@MicahBBurke) June 10, 2025

Know your history:



We fought and took down all of Mexico.

We signed a treaty and then kindly bought lands north of the Rio Grande.



We should’ve kept the Baja and everything north of Guadalajara — Larkins 先生 (@rayarchwood) June 10, 2025

Making a perfect arguement for the need to send military. We apparently must define the boundaries again. — Mahomie (@chiefsnmahomie) June 10, 2025

All of the Southwest is America … we even have a New Mexico.

If this rioting is all based on Mexican pride, then why have so many Mexicans illegally crossed the border to get to the United States?

