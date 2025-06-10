Former Univision Anchor: ‘All of the Southwest Is Mexico’

Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

There are a lot of hot takes going around Monday and Tuesday about the Los Angeles riots, and the ICE raids that allegedly caused them (or was it President Trump's sending in the National Guard), happening on what used to be Mexican soil. Yes, it was Mexican soil a long time ago. The rioters are burning American flags in the street and on the roofs of burning cars while waving Mexican flags. It must be because of their deep Mexican roots, even though ICE isn't targeting Mexicans. We've had illegal immigrants from Central America, Africa, and China cross the Southern border.

Jorge here says to never forget 1835.

Former Univision anchor María Elena Salinas was a guest on CNN talking about how deep the roots of some of the Mexican-Americans in California run, going so far as to say that "all of the Southwest is Mexico." Well, not for quite some time.

All of the Southwest is America … we even have a New Mexico.

If this rioting is all based on Mexican pride, then why have so many Mexicans illegally crossed the border to get to the United States?

***

