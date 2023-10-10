'The worst take I've seen': Drew Holden drops WaPo for tweet about Israel, Hamas

Not LOGICAL: Our favorite Spock account SCHOOLS George Takei for trying to make...
Amy Curtis  |  10:45 AM on October 10, 2023

Several media outlets have done an absolute bang-up job revealing just how partisan, hackish, and biased they are when it comes to Israel and the abhorrent terror attack by Hamas. CNN, MSNBC, NBC and others have been just awful in their coverage.

King of the Threads Drew Holden, however, has to give the title for worst take to The Washington Post, and he may just be right:

The screenshot reads:

Hamas's coordinated attack caught Israel by surprise but comes after months of worsening tensions over violence at al-Aqsa Mosque — a revered Muslim holy site in the heart of Jerusalem — as well as the punishing blockade and occupation of Palestinians.Once-fringe Jewish supremacists and settler leaders have been given key positions in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government, further inflaming tensions. https://wapo.st/3LRNqRc

And the tweet itself is still up:

Wow. WaPo tries to justify the attacks. Wow.

'Tough Guy' Andrew Tate DROPPED like a sack trying to pick a fight with Ben Shapiro over Hamas attacks
Sam J.
It is egregious. 

No, it wouldn't. And Drew brings the receipts:

They're the same picture.

No, you don't.

We're tired of the 'both-sidesing' in this. There is no 'both sides.'  There is right and wrong. Israel is right; Hamas is wrong. It's that simple.

He needs to do a better job of opening it up, because citizen journalism is the only way forward. Mainstream media is broken beyond repair, and they're proving it daily amid the war in Israel.

Noted.

We're surprised to. We bet they tried.

Along with other media outlets. And Holden wasn't the only one to call out WaPo for this nonsense:

We're surprised they haven't, but it's good to shine daylight on how awful the media is.

That's basically what they're saying. And it's disgusting.

Yes. And Hamas's intention to destroy Israel predates any 'extremists' on the governing body. So that argument is a lie.

We're sure they just forgot.

We don't think the WaPo has the ability to feel shame.

