'The worst take I've seen': Drew Holden drops WaPo for tweet about Israel, Hamas

Several media outlets have done an absolute bang-up job revealing just how partisan, hackish, and biased they are when it comes to Israel and the abhorrent terror attack by Hamas. CNN, MSNBC, NBC and others have been just awful in their coverage.

King of the Threads Drew Holden, however, has to give the title for worst take to The Washington Post, and he may just be right:

I still think this is the worst take I’ve seen from a media outlet in the last few days.



Washington Post, take a bow pic.twitter.com/42TMlqeTo2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

The screenshot reads:

Hamas's coordinated attack caught Israel by surprise but comes after months of worsening tensions over violence at al-Aqsa Mosque — a revered Muslim holy site in the heart of Jerusalem — as well as the punishing blockade and occupation of Palestinians.Once-fringe Jewish supremacists and settler leaders have been given key positions in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government, further inflaming tensions. https://wapo.st/3LRNqRc

And the tweet itself is still up:

Hamas's coordinated attack caught Israel by surprise but comes after months of worsening tensions over violence at al-Aqsa Mosque — a revered Muslim holy site in the heart of Jerusalem — as well as the punishing blockade and occupation of Palestinians.



Once-fringe Jewish… pic.twitter.com/1Jj3Mx4stP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 9, 2023

Wow. WaPo tries to justify the attacks. Wow.

Blaming Hamas’s horrific terrorist attacks on Israel for having “hard right” (“Jewish supremacists”? Really @washingtonpost?) members of government is more egregious than I thought possible — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

It is egregious.

If Hamas had tweeted this out, would it look any different? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

No, it wouldn't. And Drew brings the receipts:

If you didn’t have the attribution, would you be able to tell which description of the Hamas terrorist attacks was from Hamas, and which was from The Washington Post? pic.twitter.com/HQIC8qSE6t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

They're the same picture.

You don’t hate journalists enough. You think you do, but you don’t https://t.co/7amB2Ts7Jc — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) October 9, 2023

No, you don't.

WaPo... making an art out of "both-sidesing". https://t.co/4xQl04ymGI — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) October 10, 2023

We're tired of the 'both-sidesing' in this. There is no 'both sides.' There is right and wrong. Israel is right; Hamas is wrong. It's that simple.

Wow, our media is wholly broken. Citizen journalism is the only way forward. Elon Musk may be saving our civilization by opening up this platform to free speech. https://t.co/YzUwyka1pt — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) October 9, 2023

He needs to do a better job of opening it up, because citizen journalism is the only way forward. Mainstream media is broken beyond repair, and they're proving it daily amid the war in Israel.

Good to know that when extremists are put in cabinet positions, it justifies butchery. Noted. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 9, 2023

Noted.

They couldn't work 'EXTREME MAGA' into it? weird — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) October 9, 2023

We're surprised to. We bet they tried.

Washington Post already working to retcon a massive terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel. https://t.co/gaNpPa73Uq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

Along with other media outlets. And Holden wasn't the only one to call out WaPo for this nonsense:

Delete this, you clowns. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 9, 2023

We're surprised they haven't, but it's good to shine daylight on how awful the media is.

Shorter Washington Post Headline



""THE JOOOOOOSSSS HAD IT COMING!" — Wynn Duffy 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 (@WynnDuffyOG) October 9, 2023

That's basically what they're saying. And it's disgusting.

Because they are brutal terrorists, who long for the total destruction of Israel. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) October 9, 2023

Yes. And Hamas's intention to destroy Israel predates any 'extremists' on the governing body. So that argument is a lie.

al-Aqsa Mosque is also on the site of the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism. I wonder why that fun fact was left out. — Tripp (@cbomar_3) October 9, 2023

We're sure they just forgot.

Disgusting article by the Washington Post.



Simply shameful. — _Layithen_ (@layithen028) October 9, 2023

We don't think the WaPo has the ability to feel shame.

***

