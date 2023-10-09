CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting

CNN's coverage of the ongoing war in Israel has been less than stellar. When they're not lying about Israel destroying a mosque (used as a base of operations), they're letting the founder of the Palestinian National Initiative straight up lie about what Hamas is doing in Israel.

Watch:

Palestinian National Initiative's @MustafaBarghou1: "Hamas mainly attacked military establishments, military installations. And most of the people they have arrested & taken as war prisoners are military people. I do not accept [they are] attacking any civilian." pic.twitter.com/HYEOnDLGBU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

This is a lie. A straight up lie. We've seen the social media posts, the videos. We know they killed at least 260 people at a music festival; dragged a wheelchair bound Holocaust survivor out of her home, and are going home to home, abducting women and children and killing entire families. The U.S. has confirmed Americans were killed and possibly kidnapped by Hamas.

Didnt they attack a music festival? Is that a military installation? — Brett (@Texan__Pride) October 9, 2023

No, no it is not.

Hamas attacked and massacred carefree young hippies dancing at the Israeli Burning Man and old men and women waiting for their bus. @MustafaBarghou1 is a liar and a coward. https://t.co/sUIx5jnK6Y — Hussein Aboubakr Mansour (@HusseinAboubak) October 9, 2023

Not military. Not soldiers. Innocent civilians.

Of course, the Supernova music fest was right above an Israeli military outpost.



For sure, IDF has toddlers and grandmas as conscripts! https://t.co/I4uPpjRmoO — Sumit Sharma (@Sumitkrsharma) October 9, 2023

We're glad Twitter/X is having none of this.

Well this is just an absolute lie https://t.co/WsAkPZ4oP3 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 9, 2023

Yep.

And CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria didn't challenge him.

@FareedZakaria you let this liar go without challenging him? I saw the pile of dead bodies at the music festival. I’ve seen the children hostages. I’ve seen the bodies of raped women.



How does @CNN even consider itself a news organization and you a journalist? — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 9, 2023

We all did, if we were on social media at all this weekend. The videos and picture are horrifying, graphic, and everywhere.

Interesting that the Fact Checkers who ear pieced rebuttals into the ear of @kaitlancollins when Trump was on stage, didn't have footage and photos to debunk this lying degenerate in real time.



cc @jaketapper @CNNPR — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 9, 2023

Yeah, where are the fact-checkers on this?

We all know the answer.

We know that this is an utter lie because Hamas itself has made it very clear with video it has provided to media. Why would you cover for them like this? — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) October 9, 2023

There are several reasons: they hate Israel, they don't want this to blow back on Biden, they're not journalists, but propagandists.

"Baghdad Bob" returns? Do not believe your eyes. believe whatever I tell you to believe. — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) October 9, 2023

This guy makes Baghdad Bob look like a Boy Scout.

So @CNN spends years whinging about misinformation only to platform this liar? — License to Will (@wharrison51) October 9, 2023

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

How could CNN allow this? We clearly saw the attacks on that music festival with over 260 people killed, women raped and kidnapped. Honestly it’s disgusting he was allowed to say this. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 9, 2023

Someone at CNN needs to answer for this. They won't, however.

What is the value of having this lying terrorist on a news network?



The 260 young people they gunned down at a music festival clearly weren’t military. We have videos of them killing and kidnapping women and children. Why even entertain these lies? https://t.co/m72yKkoRm7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 9, 2023

And if they do, it'll be some garbage about 'hearing both sides.'

Remember when Jonah Goldberg and David French left Fox because muh civility? This is what they ran to. https://t.co/yKqE4F4Ki7 — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 9, 2023

Civility is now lying about who Hamas is targeting, apparently.

And Zakaria allows this propaganda to go completely unchecked. Barghouti spoke for more than 2 without interruption. Hamas mainly attacked military establishments? Most of the people "arrested" are military people? And CNN's anchor just nods and moves on. Horrific. https://t.co/dDNpLkfY4z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 9, 2023

Horrific doesn't begin to cover it.

Incredible. And AOC and others defend these liars. This is exactly who they are supporting. https://t.co/ZDzpMr9ENf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 9, 2023

It's always good to remember who supports and defends this.

I've met with Mustafa Barghouti before in Ramallah. He is a liar and a revisionist.



Hamas themselves are releasing the imagery of kidnapped civilians. It is insane to me that Western media is allowing him to blatantly lie to their audiences. https://t.co/XC5SNVMjPZ — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) October 9, 2023

It's insane to us, too, and they've been doing it for years.

We watched them attack a music festival with our own eyes.



This is final boss level gaslighting. #IsraelHamasWar https://t.co/Hq04McgZ5f — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) October 9, 2023

They're asking us not to believe what we see. It is gaslighting of the most severe kind.

Scumbags. Both of them.https://t.co/2I4IRorBcp — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 9, 2023

Absolute scumbags.

Really appreciate @cnn’s commitment to not allowing lies on the news. This is legit crazy, they have terrorist PR people and are platforming lies about the terrorism. https://t.co/iHTlu4YjvT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 9, 2023

They're doing great with that whole 'no lies' policy. Just fantastic.

We'll keep an eye on this, because we're sure this isn't the last time CNN will beclown itself in its coverage of the war in Israel, and it won't be the last time they let a blatant liar on the air.

However much you despise the mainstream media, it's not enough.

