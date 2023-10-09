Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first;...
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 09, 2023
Meme

CNN's coverage of the ongoing war in Israel has been less than stellar. When they're not lying about Israel destroying a mosque (used as a base of operations), they're letting the founder of the Palestinian National Initiative straight up lie about what Hamas is doing in Israel.

Watch:

This is a lie. A straight up lie. We've seen the social media posts, the videos. We know they killed at least 260 people at a music festival; dragged a wheelchair bound Holocaust survivor out of her home, and are going home to home, abducting women and children and killing entire families. The U.S. has confirmed Americans were killed and possibly kidnapped by Hamas.

No, no it is not.

Not military. Not soldiers. Innocent civilians.

We're glad Twitter/X is having none of this.

Yep.

And CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria didn't challenge him.

We all did, if we were on social media at all this weekend. The videos and picture are horrifying, graphic, and everywhere.

Yeah, where are the fact-checkers on this?

We all know the answer.

There are several reasons: they hate Israel, they don't want this to blow back on Biden, they're not journalists, but propagandists.

This guy makes Baghdad Bob look like a Boy Scout.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Someone at CNN needs to answer for this. They won't, however.

And if they do, it'll be some garbage about 'hearing both sides.' 

Civility is now lying about who Hamas is targeting, apparently.

Horrific doesn't begin to cover it.

It's always good to remember who supports and defends this.

It's insane to us, too, and they've been doing it for years.

They're asking us not to believe what we see. It is gaslighting of the most severe kind.

Absolute scumbags.

They're doing great with that whole 'no lies' policy. Just fantastic.

We'll keep an eye on this, because we're sure this isn't the last time CNN will beclown itself in its coverage of the war in Israel, and it won't be the last time they let a blatant liar on the air.

However much you despise the mainstream media, it's not enough. 

***

Tags: CNN HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS PALESTINE

