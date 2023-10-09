NBC News takes the Pallywood route with its coverage

We don't know what's up with NBC News lately. It used to be the more sane cousin of MSNBC, but it's just putting out propaganda now in favor of gender-affirming surgeries for minors and abortion and against British comedy (in the wake of the Russell Brand allegations).

Just because some AP reporter took this shot doesn't mean that NBC News had to run it, but they did. Is this supposed to move us somehow?

Relatives mourn people killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday.



📷AP Photo / Fatima Shbair pic.twitter.com/Ytw12kwukg — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2023

There are a lot of relatives mourning the deaths of their loved ones, and they didn't start this conflict.

Oh well. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 9, 2023

What about the Israeli families who had their loved ones raped and murdered last Saturday? — CJ Likes Rocks (@cjhobs84) October 9, 2023

This is only a taste of how our media is going to cover this. https://t.co/W356qGYDDH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023

Israel Pounced. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 9, 2023

AP lost another office maybe? — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) October 9, 2023

I'm shocked they didn't call the air strike "unprovoked." — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) October 9, 2023

Lot of room in that truck — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) October 9, 2023

They were warned. — Hannah Brown (@hlb54) October 9, 2023

The 1 thing that Palestinians always seen to do well in these conflicts is knowing how to not let a good photo op go to waste. — Brad Sanders (@bradmsanders) October 9, 2023

Disproportionate response!!



That will be the narrative by next week. — D-Squared (@THE_ORIGINAL_D2) October 9, 2023

Should not have supported and cheered the Hamas massacre of Israelis then. They got what they asked for. — barsha amarendra (@AmarendraBarsha) October 9, 2023

These same people were cheering in the streets on Saturday.

They’ve taken a break from dancing in the street to ham it up for the camera. If they cared they wouldn’t use women and children as shields. — Emma Hitchcock (@EmmaHitchcocked) October 9, 2023

She's in all the propaganda. pic.twitter.com/w6tmTUggB2 — Darth Odie (@darthodius) October 9, 2023

Almost for sure 100% staged propaganda. — Steve (@steviej0341) October 9, 2023

Is the photographer standing on the dead bodies to get this shot?

Get ready for the “baby milk factories” to be bombed nonstop. — BenjiCarver (@CarverBenji) October 9, 2023

