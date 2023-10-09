NBC News takes the Pallywood route with its coverage

The Bidens to attend Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 09, 2023
Twitchy

We don't know what's up with NBC News lately. It used to be the more sane cousin of MSNBC, but it's just putting out propaganda now in favor of gender-affirming surgeries for minors and abortion and against British comedy (in the wake of the Russell Brand allegations).

Just because some AP reporter took this shot doesn't mean that NBC News had to run it, but they did. Is this supposed to move us somehow?

There are a lot of relatives mourning the deaths of their loved ones, and they didn't start this conflict.

These same people were cheering in the streets on Saturday.

Is the photographer standing on the dead bodies to get this shot?

***

