Pennsylvania County Wants Election Judge Removed for Illegally Demanding Hand Counts of Ballots

Oh, Pennsylvania has to always be problematic. This time it's an election judge who has taken it upon himself to HAND COUNT ballots when that is against Pennsylvania law. He was informed of that but apparently doesn't care.

NEW: The election director for Fayette County, PA, filed a new case claiming a township election judge is planning to hand-count ballots in violation of state law, even after being told he cannot do that. Asking for an order compelling the official to comply, and if he won't, to… pic.twitter.com/XKVFvByxCz — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 5, 2024

Fayette County is seeking a court order to stop a local judge of elections from opening the ballot box in his precinct at the end of the day and hand counting/auditing the ballots. pic.twitter.com/MkIE52f5gp — Carter Walker (@ByCarterWalker) November 5, 2024

Yo Vince not a good idea https://t.co/ohPoCLKaVy pic.twitter.com/wiuxSVl1OH — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) November 5, 2024

So, the people who follow the law in Pennsylvania are taking it to court to ask a judge to stop him from doing it, and if he STILL won't listen, remove him. Fingers crossed this guy stops being a massive jerk.

They are gonna F around and find out — jimmy bob (@fredoccoug99) November 5, 2024

Why do you hate counting? — Sam Simeon Says (@SamSimeonSays) November 5, 2024

Maybe because it takes forever and the whole country will be waiting on the results.

I smell sanctions in the air. 😂 — Granny DENIED 💙💛🌻 (@keirabell318) November 5, 2024

Have him arrested. — ☀️彡 ℓιℓ мιѕѕ ѕυиѕнιиє 彡☀️🏳️‍🌈 (@G_Love_Mom) November 5, 2024

This is the answer. If he is interfering in the legal vote counting process and refuses to take direction, he should leave or be arrested.

Pennsylvania should just be disqualified — Mz Matera (@MarianeMatera) November 5, 2024

They really need a spanking. Hopefully, the judge is able to get everyone on the same page and properly count the votes according to Pennsylvania law.