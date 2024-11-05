Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
Pennsylvania County Wants Election Judge Removed for Illegally Demanding Hand Counts of Ballots

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:50 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Oh, Pennsylvania has to always be problematic. This time it's an election judge who has taken it upon himself to HAND COUNT ballots when that is against Pennsylvania law. He was informed of that but apparently doesn't care. 

So, the people who follow the law in Pennsylvania are taking it to court to ask a judge to stop him from doing it, and if he STILL won't listen, remove him. Fingers crossed this guy stops being a massive jerk.

Maybe because it takes forever and the whole country will be waiting on the results.

This is the answer. If he is interfering in the legal vote counting process and refuses to take direction, he should leave or be arrested.

They really need a spanking. Hopefully, the judge is able to get everyone on the same page and properly count the votes according to Pennsylvania law.

PENNSYLVANIA VOTE VOTERS 2024 ELECTION

