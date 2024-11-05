Dana Bash Thinks the SITTING VP Didn't Have Time to Introduce Herself to Voters

Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:10 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Kamala Harris was installed as the nominee back in July. But -- prior to that -- she was a senator from California and a presidential candidate in 2020 and the sitting VP.

The American people have had plenty of time to get to know her, but that's not the argument CNN's Dana Bash is going with.

WATCH:

That's an argument, we suppose.

Kamala had four years as VP. A time during which she had low approval ratings and tried to revamp her image on multiple occasions.

She ran and hid.

No, she cannot.

It's what happens when you don't hold a primary.

A mirage for sure.

No, we're not.

They did not.

Neither did the Democratic voters. She got ZERO delegates in 2020 and fewer black votes than Bernie Sanders.

She was in a no-win situation. Hiding hurt her, but so did sitting for interviews.

Bingo.

She's the problem.

Or through the primary process.

The defenders of democracy should know this.

