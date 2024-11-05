Dana Bash Thinks the SITTING VP Didn't Have Time to Introduce Herself to Voters

Kamala Harris was installed as the nominee back in July. But -- prior to that -- she was a senator from California and a presidential candidate in 2020 and the sitting VP.

The American people have had plenty of time to get to know her, but that's not the argument CNN's Dana Bash is going with.

WATCH:

JUST IN: CNN's Dana Bash says she is concerned that Kamala Harris may not have had enough time to "introduce herself" to the American people.



Not sounding confident on CNN. Vote!



"Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one… pic.twitter.com/zVhdxN2su3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

That's an argument, we suppose.

Kamala had four years as VP. A time during which she had low approval ratings and tried to revamp her image on multiple occasions.

Kamala had PLENTY of time, but she chose to hide and ignore the media 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

She ran and hid.

She can’t even have a conversation with a real person! pic.twitter.com/zT0YK2ir4X — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) November 5, 2024

No, she cannot.

She was literally never in the public eye before she was the selected presidential nominee.



Did they not think this would be the case? — shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) November 5, 2024

It's what happens when you don't hold a primary.

Just another example of what I've been saying all along. The entire Harris campaign has been built on the mirage that she is a newcomer as opposed to the woman who has been vice president the last four years. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) November 5, 2024

A mirage for sure.

She’s been VP for four years. If we didn’t care about her that whole time we aren’t gonna magically start now. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 5, 2024

No, we're not.

She did. She had 3 1/2 years to introduce herself.



The American people did not like who they met. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 5, 2024

They did not.

Neither did the Democratic voters. She got ZERO delegates in 2020 and fewer black votes than Bernie Sanders.

Shouldn't have turned down so many interviews then!



We'll see what happens tonight but if Harris were to lose narrowly, her hiding from scrutiny may have hurt her. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) November 5, 2024

She was in a no-win situation. Hiding hurt her, but so did sitting for interviews.

I don’t think time was the issue. She ran away from interviews and tough questions as if her entire candidacy depended on it. https://t.co/FYoUoE2E1r — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 5, 2024

Bingo.

Introducing herself was the problem https://t.co/mEOUcDqf55 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 5, 2024

She's the problem.

You know what's a helpful way for a candidate running for POTUS to introduce themselves? By answering questions on policy directly and without deflection. https://t.co/0ACtEWVQJ5 — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) November 5, 2024

Or through the primary process.

The defenders of democracy should know this.