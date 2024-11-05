Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
LIVE: Election Night 2024
CBS News Reminds Voters That Election Disinformation Doesn't End After You Cast Your...
Andrew Mitchell Plays the Misogyny Card HARD When Explaining Kamala's Struggle With Male...
Silent Majority? Quiet Trump Voters are Making a Big Noise at the Ballot...
Dr. Jill Biden Just Voted in Delaware, but for Whom?
Dana Bash Thinks the SITTING VP Didn't Have Time to Introduce Herself to...
President Joe Biden Won't Be Attending His Vice President's Watch Party
Pennsylvania County Wants Election Judge Removed for Illegally Demanding Hand Counts of Ba...
Dairy State Dispatch: RNC Scores HUGE Win in City of Milwaukee Poll Watcher...
Maryland Governor Explains How the Bible Encourages Him to Fight for Abortion
Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the...
Bureaucracy Is On the Ballot! Amazing A.I. Video Shows What Democrats Are REALLY...
Don Lemon Gives a Hug to a Terrified Transgender Woman

CNN's Chris Wallace Says It Would Take a 'Miracle' for Kamala to Win As First Exit Polls Released

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:20 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

HOO BOY. CNN is starting to release some exit polls, as we get closer to actual polls closing, and this gives us reason to be cautiously optimistic.

That being said, it's just before 5 pm central as this writer is writing this, so go vote if you haven't.

Advertisement

WATCH:

History shows that when so many people think the country is heading in the wrong direction the incumbent party loses.

She owns it as part and parcel of the Biden-Harris administration.

And nothing -- nothing has changed between that poll in September 2023 and now.

CNN acts like this is a shock because they're not angry about inflation and open borders, because they're insulated from it.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

Bingo.

Bill Clinton is a scum bag, but he was a masterful politician. And no, even he couldn't make this argument.

It really is.

GO VOTE and STAY IN LINE.

It defies logic.

But we have to see how things go.

GO VOTE!

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS POLLS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Silent Majority? Quiet Trump Voters are Making a Big Noise at the Ballot Box this Election Day
Warren Squire
Andrew Mitchell Plays the Misogyny Card HARD When Explaining Kamala's Struggle With Male Voters
Amy Curtis
CBS News Reminds Voters That Election Disinformation Doesn't End After You Cast Your Ballot
Brett T.
Pennsylvania County Wants Election Judge Removed for Illegally Demanding Hand Counts of Ballots
justmindy
Dr. Jill Biden Just Voted in Delaware, but for Whom?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement