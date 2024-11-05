CNN's Chris Wallace Says It Would Take a 'Miracle' for Kamala to Win As First Exit Polls Released

HOO BOY. CNN is starting to release some exit polls, as we get closer to actual polls closing, and this gives us reason to be cautiously optimistic.

That being said, it's just before 5 pm central as this writer is writing this, so go vote if you haven't.

WATCH:

JUST IN: CNN releases exit poll prompting Chris Wallace to say it would be "a miracle" if Harris could win "with that kind of headwind."



Interesting, but take this with a grain of salt.



One question found that most Americans were "dissatisfied" or "angry" with the path of the… pic.twitter.com/LkgptmWlvf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

History shows that when so many people think the country is heading in the wrong direction the incumbent party loses.

Kamala Harris is responsible for everything that has happened in the last four years. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 5, 2024

She owns it as part and parcel of the Biden-Harris administration.

Kamala had 4+ years to prove herself.

She failed, miserably—as expected.



Kamala was deemed the most incompetent and unqualified VP in 40 years.



A change of title won’t change her level of incompetence. pic.twitter.com/DZKQUDU0Pf — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 5, 2024

And nothing -- nothing has changed between that poll in September 2023 and now.

Who is not angry or upset with 4 years of an open border invasion and 30%+ inflation?



CNN acts like this is a shock. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 5, 2024

CNN acts like this is a shock because they're not angry about inflation and open borders, because they're insulated from it.

Bingo.

"I am an agent of change, but I wouldn't change anything Biden did the last four years."



I have long thought that Bill clinton in his prime would have trouble making this argument. — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) November 5, 2024

Bill Clinton is a scum bag, but he was a masterful politician. And no, even he couldn't make this argument.

Watch Dana Bash try to pretend Trump is an incumbent. I have no idea how this is going down, but that’s some next-level copium right there. 😂 https://t.co/zcANozairV — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 5, 2024

It really is.

Seems good for Trump So



STAY IN LINE https://t.co/Sl6WLskw7B — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 5, 2024

GO VOTE and STAY IN LINE.

63% of the people are dissatisfied or angry with Biden/Harris.



Why would you vote for more? https://t.co/HDE35w1JPs — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 5, 2024

It defies logic.

But we have to see how things go.

GO VOTE!