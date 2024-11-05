Hold that thought, SMOD
Ok, fine. Here is my prediction for how the electoral map will look. pic.twitter.com/897ZLH0bmr— Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) November 5, 2024
cnn exit polls put trump at 12%. But i reiterate it is CNN.
Had it right the first time.
If true, and at the risk of sounding like KamalaHQ, this is HUGE
I am watching CNN for now on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max (TSSFKA HBO Max), and they've called kentucky, and i think indiana for Trump. Vermont for Kamala.
Guess we should mention DDHQ called Vermont for the heifer ... sorry, I mean Kamala.
DDHQ CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA FOR TRUMP!
Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump (R) wins the Presidential election in South Carolina.#DecisionMade: 7:00 PM EDT— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024
Follow live results here:https://t.co/U55lUDL6QZ pic.twitter.com/dSXNZmRTru
DDHQ CALLS KENTUCKY FOR TRUMP!
Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump (R) wins the Presidential election in Kentucky.#DecisionMade: 7:00 PM EDT— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024
Follow live results here:https://t.co/rTKQtUygi7 pic.twitter.com/YVnzwCqRG2
DDHQ CALLS INDIANA FOR TRUMP!
Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump (R) wins the Presidential election in Indiana.#DecisionMade: 7:00 PM EDT— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024
Follow live results here:https://t.co/0K3bdiE2nQ pic.twitter.com/may5FFStJS
Legit unfair Florida has such nice 'I voted' stickers and Wisconsin orders theirs from Temu.
I got a pretty cool one in Tampa pic.twitter.com/FkDAWtDuhx— 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) November 6, 2024
Historically, the incumbent party loses when people are this sour on the direction of the nation.
That being said, GO VOTE.
Georgia:
Harris is running 13 points behind Biden with black men, and 6 points behind with black women.
FNC just projected Indiana and Kentucky for Trump, and Vermont for Harris.
And Banks for Senate in Indiana too.
Polls have closed in Virginia.— Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) November 6, 2024
REPORT: Biden to skip Kamala Harris’ election party.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 5, 2024
I think he knows what inside Democrats are refusing to accept.
It's a dogfight here - NoVA makes is almost impossible because every bureaucrat who works in DC can't stand to live in DC so they move to our state. The fact he's only down 5 to Harris though is better than 2020 when he was down by double digits.
Fingers crossed?
Take a break from election chaos! Watch @TulsiGabbard & her husband in a rare, heartwarming moment.— Constituent 🇺🇸🌺🐦🕊️ 🕉️ (@808constituent) November 5, 2024
It's not about politics. It's refreshing and real.pic.twitter.com/cwKKnQ6NvE
Sam, how are you feeling about VA? #AskingForAFriend
Please Please PUH-Lease! LOL
New Hampshire and Virginia polls close soon.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 5, 2024
If Trump wins NH - you can keep your bowling night.
*Initial* FOX voter analysis (our version of exit polling:— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2024
US Right track/Wrong track: 30/70
Economy Excellent/Good vs Not so good/poor: 37/63
Top issue for voters:
Economy 39%
Immigration 20%
Abortion 11%
NBC EXIT POLL: Support for deporting illegal aliens is now higher than in 2016— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2024
BREAKING: Trump has FLIPPED WISCONSIN in today's Polymarket as the day has gone on.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2024
He also re-took the lead in Nevada.
Pennsylvania is shaded RED.
Confidence for Trump is high before poll close. pic.twitter.com/aVdeHBDgPk
Must be that kinda night. Same lol
I got a belly full of Taco Bell, DDHQ loaded and standing by, some of my favorite playlists queued up, and a few 20 oz. Vanilla Cokes!
A belly full of Taco Bell ... bro. ;)
🚨 BREAKING: CNN Exit poll— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024
Only 7% of voters "enthusiastic" about the current state of the country.
43% "dissatisfied."
29% "angry." pic.twitter.com/bj0WSBNmCh
HEY HEY! Welcome to our 2024 Election LIVE BLOG.
I am unfortunately sober (at this point) and ready to cover this insane night with the mouthy maniacs who work with me so stay with us.
