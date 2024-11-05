Contributor
Amy Curtis
Hold that thought, SMOD

Contributor
Aaron Walker
cnn exit polls put trump at 12%. But i reiterate it is CNN.

Contributor
Amy Curtis

If true, and at the risk of sounding like KamalaHQ, this is HUGE

Contributor
Amy Curtis
Had it right the first time.

Contributor
Sam J.

Guess we should mention DDHQ called Vermont for the heifer ... sorry, I mean Kamala.

Contributor
Amy Curtis
Contributor
Aaron Walker
I am watching CNN for now on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max (TSSFKA HBO Max), and they've called kentucky, and i think indiana for Trump. Vermont for Kamala.

Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
Sam J.
DDHQ CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA FOR TRUMP!

Contributor
Sam J.
DDHQ CALLS KENTUCKY FOR TRUMP!

Contributor
Sam J.
DDHQ CALLS INDIANA FOR TRUMP!

Contributor
Amy Curtis
Legit unfair Florida has such nice 'I voted' stickers and Wisconsin orders theirs from Temu.

Contributor
Amy Curtis
Historically, the incumbent party loses when people are this sour on the direction of the nation. 

That being said, GO VOTE.

Contributor
Grateful Calvin
Georgia: 
Harris is running 13 points behind Biden with black men, and 6 points behind with black women. 

Contributor
Grateful Calvin
FNC just projected Indiana and Kentucky for Trump, and Vermont for Harris. 

And Banks for Senate in Indiana too. 

Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
Sam J.
It's a dogfight here - NoVA makes is almost impossible because every bureaucrat who works in DC can't stand to live in DC so they move to our state. The fact he's only down 5 to Harris though is better than 2020 when he was down by double digits.

Fingers crossed?

Contributor

RickRobinson
26 mins ago RickRobinson

Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
RickRobinson
Contributor
RickRobinson
Please Please PUH-Lease! LOL

Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
Grateful Calvin
Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
RickRobinson
Must be that kinda night. Same lol

Contributor
Grateful Calvin

I got a belly full of Taco Bell, DDHQ loaded and standing by, some of my favorite playlists queued up, and a few 20 oz. Vanilla Cokes! 

Contributor
Sam J.
A belly full of Taco Bell ... bro. ;)

Contributor
Grateful Calvin

I got a belly full of Taco Bell, DDHQ loaded and standing by, some of my favorite playlists queued up, and a few 20 oz. Vanilla Cokes! 

Contributor
Sam J.
Contributor
Grateful Calvin
I got a belly full of Taco Bell, DDHQ loaded and standing by, some of my favorite playlists queued up, and a few 20 oz. Vanilla Cokes! 

Contributor
Sam J.
HEY HEY! Welcome to our 2024 Election LIVE BLOG.

I am unfortunately sober (at this point) and ready to cover this insane night with the mouthy maniacs who work with me so stay with us. 

Also, since it's just yours truly for now, I'd like to offer you 60% off a Twitchy VIP membership if you use the code FIGHT. 

Comments