Dairy State Dispatch: RNC Scores HUGE Win in City of Milwaukee Poll Watcher Lawsuit

Here is some very good news for Republicans out of blue Milwaukee County in Wisconsin:

🚨 #BREAKING: RNC Chair Michael Whatley has just announced they’ve WON a lawsuit FORCING Milwaukee Elections Commission to allow poll watchers



WE ARE WINNING! 🔥



Heavily-Democrat Milwaukee County was attempting to restrict poll watcher access, which is against state law.



WHY… pic.twitter.com/U8nvuXfCg5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

The post continues:

WHY are these Democrat strongholds so adamant to block poll watching?

We all know why.

I have been very impressed with the RNC under its new leadership! They are winning lawsuit after lawsuit. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 5, 2024

There is a different vibe to the RNC this election versus 2020.

Dumping Ronna Romney McDaniel was one of the best decisions they’ve ever made. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

Disgusting that they even have to sue for this. — Vote for Pedro (@PeterWysocki) November 5, 2024

they don’t want anyone watching !https://t.co/S2DGNWtJhd — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) November 5, 2024

Vote integrity should be as sacrosanct as access to the ballot box. Interesting how Dems support one but not the other. — JessinWis (@jessinwis) November 5, 2024

What possible reason would they not want poll watchers? https://t.co/aTBNfLSXwW — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) November 5, 2024

The trouble shooting of problems today has been phenomenal! Thank you RNC (I was not saying that 4 years ago) https://t.co/6fRDetwIPn — IAmGarbage (@ExDemWoman) November 5, 2024

WISCONSIN ELECTION INTEGRITY WIN:



Yesterday, we sued the Milwaukee Elections Commission to prevent the city from restricting poll watcher access.



As a result of our lawsuit, we just got word that Milwaukee has affirmed that poll watchers will have full access to observe the… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 5, 2024

As a result of our lawsuit, we just got word that Milwaukee has affirmed that poll watchers will have full access to observe the voting process. A big win for Badger State voters!

The fact that it even has to go to a lawsuit, just shows that these corrupt states will cheat no matter what. Unreal — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) November 5, 2024

Regime rhetoric about threats to election workers provides a lot of cover to jurisdictions fighting tooth and nail to prevent Republican poll watchers from being able to observe election administration -- basic transparency that should be the norm, not require going to court https://t.co/ywBjebSfYo — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 5, 2024

Big win. HUGE.