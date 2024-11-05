Dairy State Dispatch: RNC Scores HUGE Win in City of Milwaukee Poll Watcher Lawsuit

Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:40 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Sanz

Here is some very good news for Republicans out of blue Milwaukee County in Wisconsin:

The post continues:

Heavily-Democrat Milwaukee County was attempting to restrict poll watcher access, which is against state law.


WHY are these Democrat strongholds so adamant to block poll watching?

We all know why.

There is a different vibe to the RNC this election versus 2020.

We're glad to see it.

Sure seems that way.

It is, but if it's what they've got to do, they've got to do it.

We'll be keeping an eye on that, too.

We know why it's not.

They're up to no good, that's what.

No one was saying that.

As a result of our lawsuit, we just got word that Milwaukee has affirmed that poll watchers will have full access to observe the voting process.

A big win for Badger State voters!

It's a huge win.

Very unreal.

It should be standard.

Big win. HUGE.

