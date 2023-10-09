MSNBC latest media outlet to cover itself in glory over Israel

RFK Jr.'s siblings try to sink his third party run faster than Uncle...
Amy Curtis  |  9:40 PM on October 09, 2023
Journalism meme

The media keeps stepping on rakes as it rushes to cover the war in Israel. The war that was started by Hamas, but will be finished by Israel.

The latest entry in rake-stepping is MSNBC, with this helpful bit of advice for Israel:

Seriously.

We all know why.

The media has played their hand from the second Hamas started killing and kidnapping innocent Israelis.

Long over.

That's essentially what they are saying.

They're certainly special, aren't they?

We won't argue with you on that.

Times have changed, clearly.

No. We cannot emphasize that enough. No.

What's the definition of insanity again?

They're on the ball!

Endorsed.

Arrogance doesn't begin to describe it.

Exactly. This cycle would keep repeating itself until someone puts and end to it. Israel is going to do that now.

Yeah, we'll go with that plan and let Israel do what they're doing.

Maybe she forgot that this tactic didn't work in the past. But it didn't.

This was a horrific act of war. Lines were crossed and there can be no negotiation or appeasement.

Oh, they're not the only ones. NBC and CNN are doing a bang up job of it, too.

Your terms are acceptable.

Hamas is counting on this sort of reaction to try to guilt Israel into giving Hamas what they want. With hundreds of dead Israelis, and hundreds more taken hostage, this isn't going to work. MSNBC is not going to shame Israel into negotiating.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Nothing. Not one thing.

No, you really don't.

***

