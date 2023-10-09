MSNBC latest media outlet to cover itself in glory over Israel

The media keeps stepping on rakes as it rushes to cover the war in Israel. The war that was started by Hamas, but will be finished by Israel.

The latest entry in rake-stepping is MSNBC, with this helpful bit of advice for Israel:

Advertisement

MSNBC suggests Israel should offer to "roll back" West Bank settlements in exchange for hostages held in Gaza pic.twitter.com/nseHKcf33v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

Seriously.

Why are we talking about the people who have just been attacked giving concessions a day after the attack? — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) October 9, 2023

We all know why.

The media has played their hand from the second Hamas started killing and kidnapping innocent Israelis.

the time for talk is over. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 9, 2023

Long over.

"Let the murderers get what they want." — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) October 9, 2023

That's essentially what they are saying.

Journalists you guys. I just don't know. https://t.co/TAfhsDpIsG — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 9, 2023

They're certainly special, aren't they?

It seems @MSNBC is the home of terrorism apologists. https://t.co/oScZ4WfUTj — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) October 9, 2023

We won't argue with you on that.

Some of us are old enough to recall when Congresswoman Jane Harman, repping San Diego, was a quasi-serious thinker. https://t.co/13nHbLF9r1 — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) October 9, 2023

Times have changed, clearly.

No. We cannot emphasize that enough. No.

Sure, giving terrorists their own space has worked out fabulously. Let’s give them some more. https://t.co/y6Qy7VFT33 — PizzaCzar 🎃 (@PizzaWanchovies) October 9, 2023

What's the definition of insanity again?

MSNBC always right there with the solutions of the 1970's for today's problems. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) October 9, 2023

They're on the ball!

Endorsed.

All these people telling what Israel should do - the absolute arrogance. — CappyAmerica 🇮🇱 (@safisoft) October 9, 2023

Arrogance doesn't begin to describe it.

What should Israel give up for the next round of hostage taking? And the one after that? And after? And after? — Christian Shute (@ChristianShute) October 9, 2023

Exactly. This cycle would keep repeating itself until someone puts and end to it. Israel is going to do that now.

Or they can just do what they're doing. — Dumbasses Talking Politics Blog (@RunninFewl) October 9, 2023

Yeah, we'll go with that plan and let Israel do what they're doing.

Advertisement

Israel have tried this tactic previously. On more than one occasion. , yet here they are... — Richard Hambloch (@rich1mages) October 9, 2023

Maybe she forgot that this tactic didn't work in the past. But it didn't.

Nope. Lines were crossed. — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) October 9, 2023

This was a horrific act of war. Lines were crossed and there can be no negotiation or appeasement.

Shocking that MSNBC has managed to corner the market on amoral morons. https://t.co/P94sfBXvob — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) October 9, 2023

Oh, they're not the only ones. NBC and CNN are doing a bang up job of it, too.

Counterproposal: what if instead, Israel were to kill every single Hamas fighter in exchange for nothing? https://t.co/f6n5vuITMu — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) October 9, 2023

Your terms are acceptable.

This is why they took hostages. It's amazing how quick the elite are to side with evil. https://t.co/pNjzyfkhvP — Lou Grant (@TheCriticsSay) October 9, 2023

Hamas is counting on this sort of reaction to try to guilt Israel into giving Hamas what they want. With hundreds of dead Israelis, and hundreds more taken hostage, this isn't going to work. MSNBC is not going to shame Israel into negotiating.

Advertisement

These people are all on cocaine.

What are they talking about? The region is about to enter a massive war. These talking head losers have failed to deliver anything but *bloodshed and horrific violence for 50 years* they are failures of humanity with this BS, STFU. 👌 https://t.co/yCAr3sfQko — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) October 9, 2023

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

They should offer nothing https://t.co/QoHpE8rYI0 — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) October 9, 2023

Nothing. Not one thing.

No, you really don't.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!