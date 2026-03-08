WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump...
Rep. Ilhan Omar: Most Recent Allegations Against Trump Are Vile and Disgusting
Ben Stiller Isn’t Interested in Being Part of the White House’s Propaganda Machine
Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s...
NJ State Rep. Sponsoring Bill With a ‘Spicy’ Name: The F**K ICE Act
Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John...
Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender
Only in LA: Run 18 Miles, Identify as a Marathon Finisher, Collect Your...
Rolling Stone: 'Apparent' Neo-Nazi Now the GOP Nominee for Texas House Seat
Plaque Honoring the Heroism of Capitol Police Officers on January 6 Installed in...
'Believe Women' Except When They're Jewish: Bernie Alum Briahna Joy Gray Denies 'Mass...
Kash Patel Announces Arrest of Illegal Charged With Repeatedly Doing the Thing Dems...

The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 11:55 AM on March 08, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Right now, there is a lot of debate over whether America or Israel bombed a school early in the war with Iran and killed some potential brides for the creepy mullahs young girls or if Iran did it themselves, by accident or otherwise. The New York Times claims that it looks like we did, but isn’t the first step in such an investigation to actually come onto the site, right after it happened, and to look at the debris? But no news organization can come in without permission from the regime and without being supervised by regime lacky. So, we don’t see how they can even do the most basic of forensic analysis on the subject and any person claiming that America or Israel definitely did this represents nothing more than an expression of prejudice.

For their part, Trump and Hegseth deny that we bombed the school:

And so does Israel:

And that takes us to this mega-post from ‘The Persian Jewess’ who offers a rebuttal to any person who doesn’t think the Iranian regime would purposefully do such a thing:

The cut off text:

The Islamists then launched a successful disinformation campaign blaming SAVAK - the Shah’s secret police - for the blaze. 

The lie spread. 

Public outrage exploded.

And the tragedy became one of the turning points that helped ignite the Islamic Revolution in Iran. 

Last week, the Islamic Regime bombed a girls’ elementary school. Whether it was deliberate or due to a misfired rocket is still unclear. 

But what is clear is the playbook. 

Manufacture a Tragedy. 

Blame the Enemy.

Exploit the Outrage. 

Just like in 1978. 

The same tactics that helped the Regime seize power, are now being used to stay in power. 

And Western liberals who have no idea how evil the Islamic Regime truly is are falling for it.

As you can see, she doesn’t include a reference to the Reichstag Fire as we did in the title, but that was the first thing we thought of when we read this story. People familiar with the rise of the Nazis—another fascist regime that hated Jews with a burning passion—will recall the story. The Reichstag was the main German legislative building in the Weimar Republic before Hitler. Allegedly a communist tried to burn it down in the early days of Hitler’s reign, and succeeded in significantly damaging the building. It is commonly believed that the Nazis committed the crime themselves in a false flag operation and then pinned it on the communists, to justify Hitler’s crackdown on their enemies and to suspend civil liberties.

And not to put too fine a point on it, but the Islamofascist terrorists who eventually overthrew the Shaw probably were thinking of the Reichstag Fire, too, but more as a precedent to follow, rather than as a 'warning from history' as sane people do.

Further, let’s not forget for a moment that this regime is in love with death in a way that is hard to comprehend. If they intentionally destroyed the girls’ school, they could have rationalized it as sending these little girls to paradise as martyrs. 

And we recall reading about the 2002 Mecca girls school fire in Saudi Arabia, where a fire was accidentally set, but some girls were prevented from escaping or even forced back into the burning building by the country’s religious police, because the girls were supposedly improperly covered—as if God wouldn’t tolerate a person making an emergency exception to His rules. Our point is that Islamofascists often believe that martyrdom is preferable to death.

We think without the most basic forensic analysis—and it is too late for that—we will never be sure unless someone in one of these militaries steps forward and admits they were the ones who (accidentally or otherwise) hit the school.

The cut off text:

But I saw some satellite photos that showed beside the school there were legitimate targets, and then you can see the buildings around it also got demolished. 

Just to be fair, It really could have been just a horrible cost of war. An accident as they clearly didn’t know it would also hit a school. Either way, heart wrenching.  

With that said though, of course could have been false flag. Just not sure.

He touches on another point: Here’s a hard truth many might not want to hear. If you put a school in a military base—or anything else housing civilians—you bear some responsibility if an enemy is fighting with honorable tactics and still hits that civilian structure by accident (either because someone missed their target or someone mistakenly thought the civilian structure was a legitimate target).

It’s a hard truth because this author is aware that there are schools and other civilian structures on many U.S. bases. And there typically are good reasons for doing this, but the trade-off is knowingly putting civilians in harm’s way if war should break out. But if you put a school in a military base and it accidentally gets hit in a war, it is not a war crime. So even if America or Israel did strike that school, unless someone can prove that it was deliberately targeted (knowing that there were civilians inside), it is not a war crime. It’s just war.

The sad prevalence of ‘friendly fire’ that occur in any war attests to the fact that sometimes the wrong people get killed.

Finally, this person replied by quoting himself from another discussion:

The cut off text:

They gassed schools just a couple of years ago to silence voices, shot down the Ukrainian flight full of people to avoid war with the US after Soleimani’s death, and killed over 35,000 youths just a few weeks ago, by their own admission.

Yet you still think the US and Israel would consider bombing a school? Or they did by mistake. What’s the benefit for them and how could it be a mistake? And if Iran is responsible, you assume it must be a mistake?

None of you know the Mullahs as well as you should.

To mangle a popular phrase among conservatives: You don’t hate the Iranian regime enough.

