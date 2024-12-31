Michael Rapaport (Ridiculously) Called Pro-Genocide for This Post on Twitter/X

Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  3:45 PM on December 31, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

This story is a bit like those Russian nesting dolls. You have to get through several layers to see everything that was going on, in part because quote posting (what we used to call ‘Quote Tweeting’) can literally create a Russian doll effect. So, please bear with us:

Advertisement

It starts with this absolutely horrible story:

The cut off text says:

An elderly woman tied in a dark room by herself for 30 days.

Physical torture and whipping in private parts.

Forced to be present in executions of fellow hostages, forced watching of rape videos.

Sexual assault evidence on the majority of women that returned.

Note that many of these people still have family and friends that are being held captive. We’ve come to expect nothing less of our enemy. It’s the rest of the world that should hang its head in shame.  The UN, social media, academia, well-meaning lefties and Jews and not so well-meaning ones. May these images haunt your nightmares like they haunt these people.

In her next post, she provided the source for her claims:

That led Eli Lake to have a justifiably angry response in a quote post:

And that in turn led the recently red-pilled Michael Rapaport to make this quote post:

Which in turn led Bernie Sanders’ former press secretary to weigh in, in yet another quote post:

Joy was previously fired after she rolled her eyes when a hostage asked her to believe Israeli women who said they were raped by Hamass terrorists.

Of course, Max Nordau was there to explain what was blindingly obvious:

The most you could say is Rappaport seems to want to see the Palestinian cause destroyed, much like we sought to stomp out Naziism during World War II. And while that involved killing a bunch of Germans, that wasn’t a desire for genocide and neither is what Rappaport said.

In any case, we aren’t going to focus on the circle of jerks supporting Joy, but on the people pointing out the problems with her post:

Advertisement

They would probably treat her just fine.

Heh. 

Finally, Rapaport got a response from Nioh Berg, one of our favorite follows. She describes herself in her bio as

Possibly the most famous Iranian Jew on 𝕏 | Advocate for Iranian Monarchy Restoration and Israel | Anti Woke | #17 most wanted by the regime in Iran.

Only #17?

In any case, this is what she said to Rappaport:

You and us both, Nioh.

That all being said, let me give y’all some life advice. If you are on Twitter/X or any kind of social media, be on your toes and be careful. We’ve all been there. You read a story about someone doing something horrible and you fire off a post expressing how angry you are in terms that maybe is a little violent, or just can be interpreted as violent. And then the next thing you know, you get suspended.

So … maybe don’t post when you are really angry. Maybe count to ten before you hit send and ask yourself, ‘how could this be misinterpreted? How can I rephrase this to make my true intent a little more obvious.’ For instance, if Rapaport simply wrote ‘Burn PALESTINIAN IDEOLOGY to the ground’ no one would have interpreted it as a call for genocide. Because if the person who misinterprets a post happens to work for the social media company, you might lose your account.

Advertisement

Or you might say eff it and say whatever comes to mind. This author isn’t the boss of you. But it’s a suggestion for you to consider.

RELATED: WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage

‘Banality of Evil:’ J.K. Rowling Roasts a Paper on Transgender Ideology Trumping Medical Ethics

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)

WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel\

