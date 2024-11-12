WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell

Okay, cards on the table, this author doesn’t like to even talk about Nick Fuentes. Besides being a racist, he is also a clown. For instance, this clip starts off with him claiming that being ahem … romantic with a woman is somehow gay:

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The baffled women reacting to this clip aren’t sure if he means gay as in ‘dudes who are into dudes’ but if you listen carefully, it’s pretty clear that this is exactly what he means. So, he is saying that straight romance is somehow gay.

So, he is an idiot. He’s only got about 500k followers on Twitter/X, and, really, how many follow him because they like him versus follow him to see what dumb/crazy thing he says next?

And yes, he is a Kamala Harris supporter:

I am really happy that Nick Fuentes is openly voting for Kamala. And I think that the whole world should know who her supporters are 💙🥥🌴 pic.twitter.com/2ABL679ryw — Alex Strenger (@TheAlexStrenger) October 9, 2024

So, we don’t understand why he gets so much attention, even of the ‘pointing and laughing’ variety. We typically just ignore him and his antics. At this point, he seems to be largely famous for being famous and who cares?

But then this came across our timeline (with a mild LANGUAGE WARNING for the video):

Don't harass people at their homes. I don't care how offended you were by a tweet or whatever. You have no right to walk onto their property. This shouldn't need to be said. https://t.co/ycQ5fdhcle — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 12, 2024

Now as much as we think Nick Fuentes is a vile idiot, we will be fair to him and put his vile idiocy out of our minds.

Let’s start with something basic. All you are seeing is a few seconds. You don’t see what happened before the video starts, and you don’t see what happened afterwards. For instance, for all we know, maybe Marla Rose had knocked on his door about fifteen minutes earlier screaming, ‘open up the door so I can kill you!’ We’re not saying she did anything like that or even that we heard anyone claim she did. We are simply giving a vivid hypothetical example so you can see how little we know. But a set of facts like that would obviously radically change how we look at Fuentes’ behavior.

And you can’t see very much. You mainly see a vertical slice of the scene. You can’t see what she or anyone else is doing behind the camera. You can’t see much of the house except for the area where the ringer is. So, you have to be aware of that lack of context.

But contrary to what Matt Walsh says, we don’t see any justification, legally or morally, for what Fuentes did in the video—again, unless something happened beforehand to radically change our perspective. Let’s review. She was coming up to the house, to ring the doorbell. According to this post …

New: we've obtained the full video of the Nick Fuentes pepper spray incident—and spoke with Marla, the woman he attacked, and whose phone he damaged.



She didn't even make contact with his doorbell before he flung the door open, as one can see here. pic.twitter.com/AhUcSPSfED — unraveled (@UnraveledPress) November 12, 2024

… she didn’t actually ring the doorbell. But that is neither here nor there, because she is allowed to ring the doorbell. Our society has created a custom where it is normal for people to come up to people’s houses and knock on the door or ring the doorbell, and if you have a doorbell or doorknocker, the courts look at this as an invitation to do exactly that. As the Supreme Court said in Florida v. Jardines, 569 U.S. 1 (2013) in the context of discussing the Fourth Amendment implications of a cop knocking on a door:

We have accordingly recognized that ‘the knocker on the front door is treated as an invitation or license to attempt a … [voluntary] entry, justifying ingress to the home by solicitors, hawkers and peddlers of all kinds.’ … This implicit license typically permits the visitor to approach the home by the front path, knock promptly, wait briefly to be received, and then (absent invitation to linger longer) leave. Complying with the terms of that traditional invitation does not require fine-grained legal knowledge; it is generally managed without incident by the Nation's Girl Scouts and trick-or-treaters.

Advertisement

(Citations and footnotes omitted). So the rule is if you see a knocker or a doorbell, you have a right to come up to the home, knock once or twice and if you don’t get invited in (or if no one opens the door at all) you are supposed to leave.

Thus, either this woman does or doesn’t press the doorbell, Fuentes opens up the door and apparently sprays what is reported to be pepper spray at her. Then, according to this article …

Video: MAGA influencer Nick Fuentes accused of assaulting woman outside his home https://t.co/0AE3jLw1Sj — @Barphbie ™ (@Barphbie) November 12, 2024

…she was pushed down the front stairs by Fuentes. Whether that article is accurate or not, she certainly fell down, somehow, regardless of whether she was pushed or by whom. Then you see him pick up the phone she was recording with, go inside and then start to mess with it.

And nothing in that video justifies Fuentes’ reaction. You can’t just attack a kid for trying to sell you girl scout cookies, okay? Yes, there is a doctrine known as the ‘castle doctrine’ that allows people to use deadly force to stop a person who is trying to break into your home, but only applies when a person is trying to break in. That doesn’t extend to a person ringing the doorbell.

Again, there might be some context we are missing. For instance, the ‘invitation’ of the doorbell might have been negated by a ‘no solicitors’ sign or just a sign that says ‘Don’t knock, don’t ring the doorbell’ that we can’t see in the video. Again, we know of no evidence that there was such a sign there, but those hypotheticals are offered as examples of fact patterns we might not be aware of. So, unless there is some context that is missing, that sure as heck looks like a battery.

Advertisement

This guy gets it:

No, you can't randomly pepper spray people that ring your doorbell. You will be arrested if you pepper spray a girl scout or a Jehovah Witness. However, if the person indicated that she was there for malicious reasons, you MIGHT have a legal justification. — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) November 11, 2024

For example, if Nick opened the door and she threatened to kill him and she tried to force her way into his home, he should be okay legally. Without knowing the details, it is hard to say. But her showing up uninvited and expressing prior hostility towards him is not a good… — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) November 11, 2024

The cut off text reads:

But her showing up uninvited and expressing prior hostility towards him is not a good look.

For her part, Ms. Rose appears to be talking about what happened on Facebook—assuming it really is her. Here’s one part of her version of events:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The cut off text reads:

Yes, he was successful in breaking my phone, but we've got this video, baby. Please don't get your panties in a bunch if there are a bunch of laugh-reacts. This is set to public because it needs to be and pathetic trolls have to do their thing, I guess. Feel sorry for their sad asses and move on. You will notice: I didn't even get to ring his doorbell before the troll king jumped out at me.

But she hurts her case slightly when she posts this:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

No American should be afraid to merely hold a point of view or to merely advocate it, however vile that view is. As a disabled person, this author is exactly the kind of person Hitler tried to wipe out (look up the T-4 program), but if a person is only holding or expressing a pro-Hitler viewpoint and not acting on that viewpoint, they have a right to do so. That’s what freedom of conscience means. It belongs to everyone, even vile idiots.

Advertisement

So, this wrongheaded banner image suggests that there is the possibility that she was trying to do something to make Fuentes feel afraid, bringing us closer to a situation where non-lethal force is justified. But that is merely a suggestion of a possibility. At the moment there is not even an allegation that she did anything more than just attempt to ring his doorbell, and unless additional facts come to our attention, we see no justification for what Fuentes did.

RELATED: Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It

WATCH: Jews Under Attack in Amsterdam While the Legacy Media is Silent

BREAKING: Jack Smith to Be Fired as Special Counsel, Federal Cases Against Trump to be Dropped (WATCH)

Why You Should Be 'Never Kamala,' to Protect the Constitution (A Deep Dive)

WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel