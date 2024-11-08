WATCH: Jews Under Attack in Amsterdam While the Legacy Media is Silent

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

This is an unpleasant story to talk about but apparently there are mobs attacking random Jews in Amsterdam. The mobs are allegedly predominantly Muslim—though we wouldn’t be surprised if garden variety leftists are involved, too. We have seen recent reports that Iran has been funding the waves of protests on American campuses, so we have to suspect their involvement. Still, we aren’t sure at the moment how much of this is just a spontaneous soccer riot and how much this is something more planned, but there is some kind of violence going on there and it sounds like 1) it is targeting people who are at least believed to be Jews by their attackers, and 2) it seems pretty widespread. But that 24-hour rule is very much in effect and we will issue a global CONTENT WARNING because this is often going to contain videos showing violence and bad language.

But while we have given you that CONTENT WARNING, so you have the opportunity to turn away, maybe you shouldn’t turn away. Maybe you should be a witness to the hate these (alleged) Jews are facing.

First, we get this from Noa Tishby. Ms. Tishby describes herself as ‘Former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization of Israel. Mom. Author. Acting. Producing.’ She posted this, which we think goes a good job of putting much of this into context:

#BREAKING: We are receiving extremely disturbing footage coming out of Amsterdam where Israel’s soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, was playing in a soccer match. Pro-Hamas hate mobs are attacking Jewish fans in the streets of Amsterdam. They’re beaten, kicked, run over, thrown in the… pic.twitter.com/R5xzCGzugz — Noa Tishby (@noatishby) November 8, 2024

The cut off text reads:

They’re beaten, kicked, run over, thrown in the river. In one instance, a fan was reportedly held against his will until he said ‘Free Palestine’. When terrorist sympathizers chant globalize the intifada, this is what it looks like. Every one of these are anti-Jewish hate crimes, plain and simple.

We also get this from the Free Press’s Bari Weiss:

There is a pogrom unfolding right now on the streets of Amsterdam. https://t.co/kV2LGpaGgd — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 8, 2024

Amsterdam:



A Jewish boy is trapped by Arab muslim thugs threatening and beating him.



Welcome to Europe in 2024. pic.twitter.com/wg21gDimyc — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

And there is one bright spot in all of this:

#BREAKING Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the immediate dispatch of two rescue planes to assist Israeli citizens in Amsterdam.



Israel is going to rescue Jews in Europe. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

A Pair of El Al Flights “ELY337” and “ELY5525” have taken from Tel Aviv for Amsterdam, where they will assist in the Evacuation of Israeli Nationals from the Country. pic.twitter.com/plFamf37oS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 8, 2024

But let’s get back to the horror.

The attackers are posting photos of Israeli passports stolen from their victims. pic.twitter.com/fdHjC9HTz2 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

Breaking: Jews have begun to form small groups to fend off the Middle Eastern migrants. Jews have come out of their homes trying to fend off the Jihadist mob taking over the streets of Amsterdam.



They are not Jews with trembling knees! pic.twitter.com/ZWVai8qd6h — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024

Good for them. By the way, Democrats, this is why a civilian might need an AR-15, in case you were wondering: So that each of us can be a ‘rooftop Korean’ and not a ‘Reginald Denny.’

BREAKING:



Many people have been severely wounded as mobs of Middle Eastern migrants are hunting Jews on the streets of Amsterdam tonight



This video shows young Israeli with concussions after suffering head trauma trying to escape on wobbly legs



People scream “This is for Gaza” pic.twitter.com/GhGFxJF8U1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2024

This is the same video, but we are highlighting her commentary.

Mainstream media is dead silent.



If it wasn't for X, nobody would even know that a pogrom is happening in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/AmXWbUIOmC — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

This is also repeated video, posted for the commentary:

Apparently these are Jews in Amsterdam teaming up to fight back.



Because clearly the Dutch state isn't going to help them.



pic.twitter.com/4gN3MW2QYR — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

What did you think "globalise the intifada" meant exactly?



Did you think it was a cute chant and not a call to mass violence and murder?



Did you think they didn't mean it?



What is happening in Amsterdam is what they are planning in EVERY western capital. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

🚨 Israel is sending a rescue plane with rescue teams to Amsterdam.



This isn't a warzone. It's a European capital in 2024 where a literal pogrom is happening.



It's the country of Anne Frank.



What a travesty. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

According to Webster's Dictionary, a 'pogram' is 'an organized massacre of helpless people' 'specifically : such a massacre of Jews.' October 7, 2023 was one and the Jews in what we call Israel faced pogroms on a regular basis before they rebelled against that violence.

Every American Jew who voted for Kamala Harris take a GOOD HARD LOOK at what is happening in Amsterdam, and realise this is what would have happened if she won.



You don't even know how fortunate you are.



Sincerely,

Jews suffering pogroms in Europe — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

The pogrom currently happening in Amsterdam will happen in every European capital.



It's time to leave this rotten continent which has spent decades openly inviting its own suicide. pic.twitter.com/9DCOr2i0PY — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

Muslim mobs in Amsterdam are hunting Jews tonight. I wish this was fiction. It's not. pic.twitter.com/mlSiwiSbAl — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

The members of Maccabi Tel Aviv are fighting back against the Muslims in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/R2sJGEw4DC — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

The Dutch police update: 65 are currently arrested in the riots in Amsterdam, Turks and also Iranians who were sent by the regime in Iran.



Israelis claim that the detainees were arrested before the game. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

She also shares this:

This Israeli man is missing in Amsterdam. His name is Stav Amram. The last time his family heard from him was at 1:30 AM. Attached is the phone number of his sister.



Please reach out to her if you have any updates about him.



This is a crazy situation. It reminds me of October… pic.twitter.com/8kjQhQ5dCI — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) November 8, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Please reach out if you have any updates about him. This is a crazy situation. It reminds me of October 7th. Please repost this

Hopefully this message finds the right eyeballs.

Reports of Mossad itself operating in Amsterdam to handle the pogrom, because the Netherlands has failed its Jewish population entirely. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

The muslim mob is now breaking into hotels in Amsterdam where Jews are staying.



If this pogrom isn't stopped we will see Munich 1972 repeat itself. pic.twitter.com/3AuuMaZ399 — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

Israel's National Security Council has given instructions to Jews in Amsterdam:



1. Do not go outside. Lock yourself indoors.



2. Hide any symbols or clothing that shows you're Israeli/Jewish.



3. Get out of the country immediately.



Welcome to Europe in 2024. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

It is an absolute shame that a Jewish person ever feels afraid to be openly Jewish, anywhere in the world. More so, in a city where Anne Frank had to hide for her life.

It’s worth noting that there’s complete radio silence from CNN, the BBC and Reuters about what’s happening in Amsterdam tonight — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2024

That’s right, you have to go to social media and to websites plugged into social media like this one. Sorry, Jews, you are the wrong kinds of victims or the media favors your attackers. For one of those two reasons (or maybe both), this is not worth covering, according to the legacy media.

This is another reason why that the legacy media is dying.

BREAKING:



Mobs of Middle Eastern migrants are hunting Jews on the streets of Amsterdam tonight.



Israeli women are also beaten up by the crowds.



Netanyahu has sent 2 rescue planes to evacuate people 🇳🇱🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/yorftsBLKx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2024

BREAKING:



The mobs of Middle Eastern migrants hunting Jews in Amsterdam tonight are interrogating all people they encounter on the streets.



If the people they meet don’t know how to speak Dutch or Arabic, they are violently attacked by the crowd. pic.twitter.com/l7BmBSDtnH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2024

This is the kind of thing that led us to say they were attacking ‘alleged Jews’ because antisemites are morons who often misidentify people as Jews. Obviously, it doesn’t make it okay when they attack actual Jews, but we wanted to highlight how stupid these people were.

A headline that will clear things up for those asking where the Dutch police is tonight pic.twitter.com/gWAiPEOMN5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2024

Large mobs of Middle Eastern migrants are hunting Jews on the streets of Amsterdam tonight.



This video shows a young Israeli man being beaten unconscious by a crowd of masked men.



Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv are in town as their team plays Ajax Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/xKLqoWAN2a — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2024

The mobs of Middle Eastern migrants are still hunting Jews on the streets of Amsterdam tonight.



This video shows a group of men delivering head kicks against a Jewish man. Another man holds a Palestinian flag in front of him.



Maccabi Tel Aviv played Ajax away tonight. pic.twitter.com/xM3E6EsSBn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2024

The scenes from the streets of Amsterdam tonight are absolutely horrific.



This is what “globalize the intifada” looks like.



Don’t look the other way. Watch the footage and stand up against this lawless mob there and everywhere. — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) November 8, 2024

An Israeli who witnessed the Amsterdam attacks: "They waited in groups at every corner, and as soon as they recognized Jews - they started chasing them. Others waited near hotels and near the casino in larger groups, and there they also attacked fans. Then others drove by with… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Then others drove by with cars and did not stop honking near hotels in which Israelis are staying.’

The pogrom in #Amsterdam took place just two nights before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the infamous “Night of Broken Glass.”



Eighty-six years ago, Nazi Germany unleashed a brutal wave of violence and destruction against Jewish communities. And now, here we are, witnessing… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

The cut off text:

And now, here we are, witnessing chilling scenes of Jews being chased and beaten.

"I called my friend, and a voice in Arabic answered."



According to the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv, there has been at least one attempt at kidnapping an Israeli in Amsterdam. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

At this moment, Israelis are being chased and beaten in Amsterdam.



So Rashida chooses this moment to incite more hatred against Israelis. https://t.co/cSauKnNntu — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

Dutch authorities are saying that 10 Israelis were injured and they have lost contact with two individuals.



Israelis in Amsterdam are being told to say in their hotel room. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

‘Make this the norm.’



‘Stomp them out.’



Just two examples of the thousands of tweets in this vein tonight. The sheer volume and tone are deeply disturbing. pic.twitter.com/40m5sBwXkm — Alex Goldenberg (@AlexWGoldenberg) November 8, 2024

One month ago, officers in the Dutch police force refused to protect Jewish targets.



Tonight Dutch police are failing to bring the violent riots targeting Jews to an end.https://t.co/7sn5BIn4wW — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

And this is a repeat of prior video, but we are posting it for the commentary:

“Go back to Europe” they scream at us



This is what Europe is doing to Jews pic.twitter.com/KVX1yLxxhB — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

Let's be clear about what is going on. There are angry mobs beating Jews in Amsterdam because Hamas couldn't get the job done on October 7. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

Maybe also because the election of Trump has killed what little hope they had of Hamass victory. This might be a situation where it becomes darkest just before the dawn.

Aviva also wrote a post with a curse word, so we will only quote the post on Twitter/X, with mild censorship:

Kobi Itzhaki, an Israeli who escaped the violent mob in Amsterdam: ‘Running away to the hotel, bringing the wounded in with you, hearing about people who can't find them, hearing crazy explosions from all sides. F—k football, just let everyone return safely from here.’

Of course, football in this context is what Americans call soccer. We figure about 90% of you know that, but we want to help out even the 10%.

⚠️ Graphic videos ⚠️



Hundreds of fans of the @MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against @AFCAjax.



The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media.… pic.twitter.com/R3vRAIKrIG — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) November 8, 2024

The cut off text:

Hundreds of fans of the @MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against @AFCAjax. The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media. @IsraelMFA and @IsraelinNL are urging Israelis who are in need of assistance to call one of these numbers: +97225303155 +31634138229

Note particularly the phone numbers, in case anyone reading this needs them.

This post was the embassy replying to itself:

Responses to this video so far have ranged from: they started it (by chanting), they deserve it (since they're Israelis), and they don't belong there. Let's get one thing clear: *there is no justification for a lynching mob*. Israeli soccer fans should be allowed to support their… — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) November 8, 2024

The cut off text:

*there is no justification for a lynching mob*. Israeli soccer fans should be allowed to support their team without fear of physical danger. The days of chasing Jews down European city streets should remain in the dark annals of history.

One of the Israelis who escapes tonight’s attack in Amsterdam posts:



"It's unbelievable that we had to run away from thousands of Muslims on the streets of Amsterdam and get some Israelis [to hide] in KFC when the police are out there in small numbers and don't know how to… https://t.co/JO3XxxVDcb — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

The cut off text:

‘It's unbelievable that we had to run away from thousands of Muslims on the streets of Amsterdam and get some Israelis [to hide] in KFC when the police are out there in small numbers and don't know how to handle the event…The Muslims tried to run over, kidnap, beat and murder. Everyone who is there, catch a flight and return to Israel.’

A 30-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv fan describes this evening’s attack:



"They ran over me and pulled a knife on me. I am slightly injured, but I am not ready to receive treatment here, only in Israel. We were ambushed…The police here abandoned us. Every fourth person walking the… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

The cut off text:

Every fourth person walking the street is a Muslim who has come to attack Jews. Me and several hundred other fans are surrounded in the hotel, the police don't allow us to leave. They just want to fly home.’

This is one of the reasons why the world needs Israel. Jews are persecuted to a degree in every country we are aware of. They need one nation that exists to stand up for them.

"50 Arabs were waiting for us with knives and clubs"



Fans of an Israeli soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam by Dutch citizens of Turkish and Moroccan descent. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

The pro-terror mob is marching through Bergenfield, New Jersey screaming to “globalize the intifada” as we read reports of Jews beating brutally beaten on the streets of Amsterdam.



These thugs support that violence against Jews. pic.twitter.com/FwJpgjjFBR — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

Breaking: Video shows that Middle Eastern migrants also violently attacked Jewish women in Amsterdam tonight.



These terrorists have infiltrated Europe. pic.twitter.com/LSRdXsw3HV — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024

People are more upset about Trump winning the election than Jews being hunted down in the streets of Amsterdam. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024

There is literally ZERO coverage from mainstream media on a literal pogrom unfolding in Amsterdam right now. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024

Yeah, we don’t think we count as mainstream, but we will cover it.

The media tomorrow will not report on who the attackers were.



The media tomorrow will describe it as "mostly peaceful."



Mark my words. #AmsterdamPogrom — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024

We wish he was wrong.

Unless we start deporting terror-supporting students on college campuses, what is happening in Amsterdam will happen on our college campuses.



The time is now to act. No more appeasement. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024

Yinam Cohen, who describes himself as ‘Consul General of Israel to the #Midwest, based in #Chicago 🇺🇸🇮🇱’ indicates that he believes this attack is ‘organized:’

A direct line connects the organized pogrom against Israelis in #Amsterdam tonight with the violent attack on a synagogue in downtown #Chicago last night.



Both were perpetrated by Middle Eastern "pro-Palestine" mobs, fueled by calls to "globalize the Intifada"—spreading hatred… pic.twitter.com/KOvS9soT9P — ינעם כהן Yinam Cohen (@YinamCohen) November 8, 2024

The cut off text:

Both were perpetrated by Middle Eastern ‘pro-Palestine’ mobs, fueled by calls to ‘globalize the Intifada’—spreading hatred and inciting violence against Jews. Our response must be clear and resolute: we must stand united against hatred and reject any support for terrorism and violence.

Finally, one person knows who to blame: The Jooooooos!!!

Footage going viral online of football fights in Amsterdam were apparently sparked after hooligan supporters of an Israeli team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, began attacking Palestinian flags and chanting racist anti-Arab genocidal chants across the city.



The racism sparked an angry… pic.twitter.com/rhmjsU5U5c — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) November 8, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Footage going viral online of football fights in Amsterdam were apparently sparked after hooligan supporters of an Israeli team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, began attacking Palestinian flags and chanting racist anti-Arab genocidal chants across the city. The racism sparked an angry backlash from local Muslim and Arab residents. This is racist incitement. Israeli teams need to be banned from playing fixtures in Europe.

We have no idea if even a word of that statement is true, but even if every word of it is true, it is no justification for what we are seeing. Words and even merely ‘attacking’ flags doesn’t justify what we are seeing. At most, if the flags were the property of another person, that person would be justified in using non-lethal force to immediately protect his or her property. This chasing down and harming random Jews is impossible to justify.

In any case, being an ocean away, we can only expose what is happening there, and pray for people under attack. This article does the former, and now this author will do the latter.

Stay safe, our Jewish brothers and sisters, and any one else targeted by this violent mob.

