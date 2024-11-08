WATCH: Jews Under Attack in Amsterdam While the Legacy Media is Silent

TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  12:46 AM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

***

This is an unpleasant story to talk about but apparently there are mobs attacking random Jews in Amsterdam. The mobs are allegedly predominantly Muslim—though we wouldn’t be surprised if garden variety leftists are involved, too. We have seen recent reports that Iran has been funding the waves of protests on American campuses, so we have to suspect their involvement. Still, we aren’t sure at the moment how much of this is just a spontaneous soccer riot and how much this is something more planned, but there is some kind of violence going on there and it sounds like 1) it is targeting people who are at least believed to be Jews by their attackers, and 2) it seems pretty widespread. But that 24-hour rule is very much in effect and we will issue a global CONTENT WARNING because this is often going to contain videos showing violence and bad language.

But while we have given you that CONTENT WARNING, so you have the opportunity to turn away, maybe you shouldn’t turn away. Maybe you should be a witness to the hate these (alleged) Jews are facing.

First, we get this from Noa Tishby. Ms. Tishby describes herself as ‘Former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization of Israel. Mom. Author. Acting. Producing.’ She posted this, which we think goes a good job of putting much of this into context:

The cut off text reads: 

They’re beaten, kicked, run over, thrown in the river. In one instance, a fan was reportedly held against his will until he said ‘Free Palestine’. When terrorist sympathizers chant globalize the intifada, this is what it looks like. Every one of these are anti-Jewish hate crimes, plain and simple.

We also get this from the Free Press’s Bari Weiss:

And there is one bright spot in all of this:

But let’s get back to the horror. 

Good for them. By the way, Democrats, this is why a civilian might need an AR-15, in case you were wondering: So that each of us can be a ‘rooftop Korean’ and not a ‘Reginald Denny.’

This is the same video, but we are highlighting her commentary.

This is also repeated video, posted for the commentary:

According to Webster's Dictionary, a 'pogram' is 'an organized massacre of helpless people' 'specifically such a massacre of Jews.' October 7, 2023 was one and the Jews in what we call Israel faced pogroms on a regular basis before they rebelled against that violence.

She also shares this:

The cut off text reads:

Please reach out if you have any updates about him.

This is a crazy situation. It reminds me of October 7th.

Please repost this

Hopefully this message finds the right eyeballs.

It is an absolute shame that a Jewish person ever feels afraid to be openly Jewish, anywhere in the world. More so, in a city where Anne Frank had to hide for her life. 

That’s right, you have to go to social media and to websites plugged into social media like this one. Sorry, Jews, you are the wrong kinds of victims or the media favors your attackers. For one of those two reasons (or maybe both), this is not worth covering, according to the legacy media.

This is another reason why that the legacy media is dying.

This is the kind of thing that led us to say they were attacking ‘alleged Jews’ because antisemites are morons who often misidentify people as Jews. Obviously, it doesn’t make it okay when they attack actual Jews, but we wanted to highlight how stupid these people were.

The cut off text reads:

Then others drove by with cars and did not stop honking near hotels in which Israelis are staying.’

The cut off text:

And now, here we are, witnessing chilling scenes of Jews being chased and beaten.

And this is a repeat of prior video, but we are posting it for the commentary:

Maybe also because the election of Trump has killed what little hope they had of Hamass victory. This might be a situation where it becomes darkest just before the dawn.

Aviva also wrote a post with a curse word, so we will only quote the post on Twitter/X, with mild censorship:

Kobi Itzhaki, an Israeli who escaped the violent mob in Amsterdam: 

‘Running away to the hotel, bringing the wounded in with you, hearing about people who can't find them, hearing crazy explosions from all sides. F—k football, just let everyone return safely from here.’

Of course, football in this context is what Americans call soccer. We figure about 90% of you know that, but we want to help out even the 10%.

The cut off text:

Hundreds of fans of the @MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against @AFCAjax.

The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media.

@IsraelMFA and @IsraelinNL are urging Israelis who are in need of assistance to call one of these numbers:

+97225303155

+31634138229

Note particularly the phone numbers, in case anyone reading this needs them.

This post was the embassy replying to itself:

The cut off text:

*there is no justification for a lynching mob*. Israeli soccer fans should be allowed to support their team without fear of physical danger. The days of chasing Jews down European city streets should  remain in the dark annals of history.

The cut off text:

‘It's unbelievable that we had to run away from thousands of Muslims on the streets of Amsterdam and get some Israelis [to hide] in KFC when the police are out there in small numbers and don't know how to handle the event…The Muslims tried to run over, kidnap, beat and murder. Everyone who is there, catch a flight and return to Israel.’

The cut off text:

Every fourth person walking the street is a Muslim who has come to attack Jews. Me and several hundred other fans are surrounded in the hotel, the police don't allow us to leave. They just want to fly home.’

This is one of the reasons why the world needs Israel. Jews are persecuted to a degree in every country we are aware of. They need one nation that exists to stand up for them.

Yeah, we don’t think we count as mainstream, but we will cover it.

We wish he was wrong.

Yinam Cohen, who describes himself as ‘Consul General of Israel to the #Midwest, based in #Chicago 🇺🇸🇮🇱’ indicates that he believes this attack is ‘organized:’

The cut off text:

Both were perpetrated by Middle Eastern ‘pro-Palestine’ mobs, fueled by calls to ‘globalize the Intifada’—spreading hatred and inciting violence against Jews. 

Our response must be clear and resolute: we must stand united against hatred and reject any support for terrorism and violence.

Finally, one person knows who to blame: The Jooooooos!!!

The cut off text reads:

Footage going viral online of football fights in Amsterdam were apparently sparked after hooligan supporters of an Israeli team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, began attacking Palestinian flags and chanting racist anti-Arab genocidal chants across the city. 

The racism sparked an angry backlash from local Muslim and Arab residents. 

This is racist incitement. Israeli teams need to be banned from playing fixtures in Europe.

We have no idea if even a word of that statement is true, but even if every word of it is true, it is no justification for what we are seeing. Words and even merely ‘attacking’ flags doesn’t justify what we are seeing. At most, if the flags were the property of another person, that person would be justified in using non-lethal force to immediately protect his or her property. This chasing down and harming random Jews is impossible to justify.

In any case, being an ocean away, we can only expose what is happening there, and pray for people under attack. This article does the former, and now this author will do the latter.

Stay safe, our Jewish brothers and sisters, and any one else targeted by this violent mob. 

