Konstantin Kisin Explains the Election to Europeans in a Long, AWESOME Post

As people are picking apart the results of last night’s apparent Trump blow out, we thought Konstantin Kisin on Twitter/X offered pretty solid analysis, even if his definition of ‘short post’ is a bit dodgy. It’s worth reading the whole thing even if you aren’t a European that this is aimed at:

Advertisement

For my British and European friends who are "shocked" and "surprised", here are 10 reasons you didn't see this coming.



Read this short post and then read the replies from our American friends who will confirm what I'm saying.



1. Americans love their country and want it to be… — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) November 6, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Read this short post and then read the replies from our American friends who will confirm what I'm saying. 1. Americans love their country and want it to be the best in the world. America is a nation of people who conquered a continent. They love strength. They love winning. Any leader who appeals to that has an automatic advantage. 2. Unlike Europeans, Americans have not accepted managed decline. They don't have Net Zero here, they believe in producing their own energy and making it as cheap as possible because they know that their prosperity depends on it. 3. Prices for most basic goods in the US have increased rapidly and are sky high. What the official statistics say about inflation and the reality of people's lives are not the same. 4. Unlike you, Americans do not believe in socialism. They believe in meritocracy. They don't care about the super rich being super rich because they know that they live in a country where being super rich is available to anyone with the talent and drive to make it. They don't resent success, they celebrate it. 5. Americans are the most pro-immigration people in the world. Read that again. Seriously, read it again. Americans love an immigrant success story. They want more talented immigrants to come to America. But they refuse to accept people coming illegally. They believe in having a border. 6. Americans are sensitive about racial issues and their country's imperfect history. They believe that those who are disadvantaged by the circumstances of their birth should be given the opportunity to succeed. What they reject, however, is the idea that in order to address the errors of the past new errors must be made. DEI is racist. They know it and they reject it precisely because they are not racist. 7. Americans are the most philosemitic nation on earth. October 7 and the pro-Hamas left's reaction shocked them to their very core because, among other things, they remember what 9/11 was like and they know jihad when they see it.

Just to break in for a moment, we never ran into the word philosemitic before, so we looked it up. According to the American Jewish Committee this is the definition:

: a particular appreciation for the Jewish people based on ‘positive’ characteristics of Jews. Philosemitism is a special interest in, respect for, or admiration for Jewish people, Jewish history, or Jewish stereotypes. It is often used in a benign and positive way and some may proudly declare themselves ‘philosemites’ in affirmation of their allyship with the Jewish community. That characterization is generally not antisemitic. However, some use the term to embrace or justify acceptance of stereotypical Jewish tropes like being adept with handling money, being well-connected to politicians, media, and other societal leaders, and more.

It is funny that this comes right after our own post arguing that we support Israel because the Jews have an equal right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So, if Kisin means that the American people generally like Jews based on stereotypes, we tend to think that is wrong. But if he means that we are philosemitic because our nation basically doesn’t hate Jews or Israel and doesn’t generally subject them to discrimination, that is right on target.

He goes on:

8. Americans are extremely practical people. They care about what works, not what sounds good. In Europe, we produce great writers and intellectuals. In America they produce (and attract) great engineers, businessmen and investors. Because of this, they care less about Trump's rhetoric than you do and more about his policies than you do. 9. Americans are deeply optimistic people. They hate negativity. The woke view of American history as a series of evils for which they must eternally apologise is utterly abhorrent to them. They believe in moving forward together, not endlessly obsessing about the past. 10. America is a country whose founding story is one of resistance to government overreach. They loathe unnecessary restrictions, regulations and control. They understand that freedom comes with the price of self-reliance and they pay it gladly.

Advertisement

We would also quibble with one more thing. He is describing most Americans very well, but there is a strain on the left that is downright ‘European’ in their thinking, by Kisin’s description. One can conceive of this election as a rejection of much of that ‘European’ faction.

Solid thread. Might also be helpful for some American progressives who don’t quite comprehend how their neighbors think and are going through the five steps. https://t.co/umjlZogd5k — Jessica Prol Smith (@JessicaProl) November 6, 2024

Having lived in the US for eight years, this is very true. https://t.co/WduuTZW7VF — The Majority (@themajorityscot) November 6, 2024

About as comprehensive an analysis you’ll find on social media that isn’t dripping in partisan bias. https://t.co/hKKjihFebO — WallStPete (@WallStPete) November 6, 2024

Brilliant take on Americans from @KonstantinKisin We could only wish Canadians had half the drive Americans do. What went wrong? https://t.co/8LxWijCEVO — Billy Bute (@billy_bute) November 6, 2024

Good. We should always have been paying for our own defence. Maybe now we'll realise a productive economy isn't a luxury and stop all this net zero nonsense. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) November 6, 2024

as an American i was really worried we were going to go down the same road as Europe.

The globalist corruption is real

You have to Rise Up — Vinny🇺🇸🪖🐊 (@FLVinny) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

If I may add:



11. Americans deeply believe in freedom of speech. Speech that may offend Europeans wil not affect Americans the same way. — Reino Manssen (@ReinoManssen) November 6, 2024

A worthy inclusion.

Well said, as a Chinese who lived in the US for 10+ years and now in Europe spending most of my time trying to understand how the world works, I would add that above all and deep down, a true American believes in self-agency. — Jing Liang (@powerpig) November 6, 2024

Also, a good point.

And this is why I want to migrate to the US. I absolutely detest the lack of good natured nationalism and the slowly managed decline that we're having in the Netherlands. — FlowerDreadHippie. 🇫🇷🇳🇴🇾🇪🇳🇬🇺🇦🇦🇲🇮🇱📵 (@AngstigeHippie) November 6, 2024

Sounds like this is the kind of person we want coming to America. This author isn’t against all immigration. Indeed, this author is married to a first-generation immigrant which a large family full of first- and second-generation immigrants. But immigration policy should serve the interests of the Americans who are already here. That means letting in exceptional people, not random violent criminals who sneak across our borders.

11. Americans abhor arrogance and dishonesty. We aren't stupid. Don't urinate on our leg and then tell us it's raining.



12. Americans are a God fearing people who believe their nation was of divine origin and providence.



13. Americans love their children and reject… — Kathleen Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KathleenforUtah) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

The cut off text reads:

13. Americans love their children and reject philosophies and individuals who seek to harm them.

This is exactly right.



We are a nation of rebels.



We will never be ruled.



We believe in ourselves above all else.



We know we are the greatest nation in the history of the Earth and we intend to keep it that way.



We love everyone who isn't trying to destroy what we… — Zeppenwolf 🇺🇸 (Garbage) (@The_Zeppenwolf) November 6, 2024

The cut off text reads:

We love everyone who isn't trying to destroy what we love. We hate the people who try so hard to divide us. We will never, ever surrender. It is not in our vocabulary. If you challenge us, we will crush you, no matter how long it takes. The end result will always be the same. We Will Rise.

This is deeply true.

And one other thing



Americans are deeply resentful of being lied to. We hate being talked down to. We hate being condescended to by politicians. We believe that politicians serve us not the other way around.



This election was just as much a middle finger… — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) November 6, 2024

The cut off text:

This election was just as much a middle finger to the condescending bureaucrats As it was an endorsement of Trump. They happen to be one and the same.

Yeah, that sounds about right.

RELATED: READ: Benjamin Netanyahu Responds to the Trump Victory

Advertisement

‘Based’ Mike Lee Argues That the Supreme Court Should Overturn a Major Precedent (A Deep Dive)

Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With HIS Opponent?

Why You Should Be 'Never Kamala,' to Protect the Constitution (A Deep Dive)

WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel