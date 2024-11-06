READ: Benjamin Netanyahu Responds to the Trump Victory

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  12:40 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

At nearly 3 a.m. last night, Benjamin Netanyahu posted this on Twitter/X:

The cut off text reads:

In true friendship,

yours,

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu

@realDonaldTrump

That’s quite a bit more than just a boilerplate ‘congratulations.’ While Israel tries to stay neutral on America’s elections, we see this as much more than that. We see this as Netanyahu being genuinely happy.

And is his claim that this is ‘history’s greatest comeback’ true? Well, that would extend back to all of human history, so it's probably not literally true. In American history, the second term of Grover Cleveland comes to mind as at least a comeback, but maybe not as great as this one. We admit to not knowing much about that election drama, but here’s what the official White House website has to say about him:

The first Democrat elected after the Civil War in 1885, our 22nd and 24th President Grover Cleveland was the only President to leave the White House and return for a second term four years later (1885-1889 and 1893-1897).

(Emphasis added.) Welp, it looks like that is going to have to be updated.

But another American figure also comes to mind: Andrew Jackson. Trump has been compared to him many times because he also had a style that offended the more staid elites, strong popular support and he also came back to win the White House after an election was allegedly ‘stolen’ from him. We won’t go on and on about this, but in 1824, Jackson ran against John Quincy Adams, son of John Adams (our second president). But when the votes came in, Jackson won a plurality in the electoral college (because of inflated representation in the South under the 3/5 compromise), but he didn’t win enough votes in the electoral college to win the election outright. So, the election was sent to the House of Representatives and eventually Adams won. Even on those facts, many Americans felt cheated—Jackson got the most electoral votes, but still lost. But there has long been a conspiracy theory that Adams only got that victory in the House because he made a corrupt bargain with Henry Clay. Whether that conspiracy theory was true or not, based in part on that sense of grievance, Jackson ran again in 1828 and won his first of two terms. So, it’s not exactly the same as Trump but the parallels are there, and you could definitely claim that Jackson had the greater comeback story. It's all a matter of opinion, anyway.

But whether it is the greatest comeback story or not, it is certainly an impressive comeback.

In any case, we will happily note that this probably is seen as terrible news for whatever is left of Hamass and Hezbollah. Have they heard the news? Maybe someone can send them a page? 

As we noted previously, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ behavior encouraged figures like Yahya Sinwar to hold out the hope for victory and, thus, encouraged Hamass to keep the hostages. Sinwar has since gone on to his eternal punishment, and anyone holding out hope that a President Harris might cut off Israeli aid is probably deeply disappointed in last night's results. We would go as far as to say there is a good chance they might release at least the American hostages before Trump takes office, much like Iran did when Reagan won for the first time. And that probably explains part of Netanyahu’s evident joy.

And not for nothing, but Netanyahu was probably also concerned about the treatment of Jews in America since the October 7, 2023 attack in Israel. Joe Biden campaigned on the need to prevent another ‘Charlottesville’ but how many ‘Charlottesvilles’ have happened on his watch? But because the victims were Jews and because Biden and Harris wanted to win the pro-Hamass vote, they hardly did anything. Here’s hoping that when Trump takes office, that anyone who tries to terrorize Jews who are doing nothing more than trying to get an education will start seeing active protection from the Federal Government, like what Eisenhower and subsequent presidents did during school desegregation.

On to reactions:

We will be blunt: We are focusing on the positive reactions. But we saw some negativity, including what appeared to be a threat against Netanyahu, but we are just going to be happy right now.

Obviously, a cornered rat can be more dangerous, though, so be cautious, everyone. Don't cower in your homes or something like that, but just be a little extra aware.

Heh.

Dang straight.

Finally, this author would like to say something about his support for Israel. This author isn’t Jewish. But we have always supported Israel, not despite being a Christian, but because this author is a Christian. And it’s not about G-d saying the Jews are the chosen people or some passages in revelations. If that’s your view, fine, but we don’t think the Jews are superior to anyone else. We just observe the historical fact that they have been uniquely persecuted throughout history.

No, we start with general Christian principles. Do onto others as you would have done to you. Or the good Samaritan is your neighbor, even if he is not of your race, ethnicity or religion. And while the Declaration of Independence is not literally in the Bible, we think it is a valid expression of other Christian principles, establishing that all persons are created with an equal right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

And all of that leads us to … not wanting to see another Holocaust, which is what Hamass and other anti-Israel groups would get if Israel was defeated. Iran has literally said that they wanted to wipe Israel off the map and are currently trying to get a nuclear ‘eraser.’ This author never wants to see their dark dreams come true.

And, for the record, when we say all persons have an equal right to life, we include the Palestinians. We even include monsters like Sinwar. Sinwar was created with a right to life that he forfeited when he attacked Israel. And as for regular Palestinian civilians, we hope someday they can live in peace next to Israelis. We’re not saying necessarily in a two-state solution, but we long for a day when Palestinians live in true freedom and peace. But there can’t be peace with certain regimes. We couldn’t have peace with Nazi Germany and Israel can’t have peace with Hamass. Once Hamass and similar groups are defeated, maybe then peace is possible.

