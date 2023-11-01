WATCH: Ordinary New Yorkers, Police Clash With Hamass Sympathizer Tearing Down Posters

GOP Stripping Money the IRS Was Going to Use to Build Its Own...
Aaron Walker  |  6:00 AM on November 01, 2023
Meme

Let’s start with the awesome video. We have all seen the videos of people who are objectively pro-Hamass tearing down posters reminding people of the over 200 hostages taken and kept by Hamass—including by British police. We have seen a few New Yorkers get downright intimidating to a man tearing the posters down. We have seen liberal morons who think that the pro-Hamass people are being tricked into taking them down, or something. Well, this belongs more in the feel-good category, where a group of apparent New Yorkers—allegedly Jews—intervened to stop someone from tearing down posters.

So, with a LANGUAGE WARNING (because it's New York), we present this awesomeness to you:

Now, let’s dig in a bit. We have been very critical of videos or photos presented out of context, because there is a real danger of manipulation. But we feel that while not completely verified, this video is safe.

We have asked this Twitter/X user where he got it from, and he hasn’t responded—but he might not have even seen the question. Still, the man who posted this is Dan Senor. Along with Saul Singer, he has co-authored a book called the Genius of Israel which is coming out in about a week. The book appears to be very positive about Israel. From the blurb on Amazon:

Widely admired for having the world’s highest density of high-tech start-ups, Israel’s greatest innovation may not be a technology at all, but Israeli society itself. Understanding how a country facing so many challenges can be among the happiest provides surprising insights into how we can confront the crisis of community, human connectedness, and purpose in modern life.

Bold, timely, and insightful, Senor and Singer’s latest work shines an important light on the impressive innovative distinctions of Israeli society—and what other communities and countries can learn.

And while no one else seems to have the video, it is possible that Mr. Senor actually shot the video himself? Who knows. Still the video appears to speak for itself as lawyers put it, so we feel a high degree of confidence that it is genuine.

And awesome!!!

Good for her for saying that.

For one, when you remember there are hostages, this fatally undermines any argument for an immediate ceasefire. How can you possibly ask Israel to have a ceasefire when its citizens are in these monsters’ hands? Can you imagine what kind of hell these children, men and women are in at this moment?

Destruction of someone else’s expression is not protected expression, dummy.

That’s … actually a really good point we admit we hadn’t thought of before. The pro-Hamass side has really spent the last month discrediting their cause. First, of course, there was the October 7, 2023 massacre itself. We quoted an article yesterday talking about how that undermined Palestinians’ status as The World’s Most Popular Victims:

Suddenly, for one gruesome day, Jews were the oppressed and Palestinians were the oppressors. This was no garden variety Palestinian attack where a few Jews get killed, or a few hundred Hamas rockets are neutralized by Iron Dome and bomb shelters. We’ve gotten used to those. No, this was the mass slaughter of Jews by Palestinians in the most barbaric way possible. This was evil in concentrated form.

Then to compound all of that, their advocates started denying and denying what happened, which forced the media to become more explicit in their presentation of evidence. Photographs and videos of atrocities that newsrooms would normally keep away from the public suddenly were being shown to everyone. And in addition to that, these poster-tearers have also kept the hostages in the news. That in turn creates a “dripping” effect, where details of the October 7 Massacre and stories of the poster-tearers have successfully kept the suffering of the Israelis in the news for nearly a month. These advocates for Hamass couldn’t be doing a worse job if they tried.

Yesterday, we quoted Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. as saying 'God still has a way of wringing good out of evil.' We would consider this to be another example of that.

***

Tags: ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY POSTER VANDALISM

